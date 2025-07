Don’t Steal Slices with Azzi Fudd

Today's episode features Sarah's conversation with UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd from this weekend's live show in Indianapolis. They discuss how winning a national championship showed her a different side of Geno Auriemma, how Fudd handles moments of self-doubt, how working with a sports psychologist changed the game, and using her famous friends (cough *Paige Bueckers* cough) to help get guests for her new podcast, Fudd Around and Find Out. Plus, Unrivaled makes some monster NIL signings, the American women's mile record goes down, and bros with zero brain cells get deservedly dragged.