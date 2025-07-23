Today’s episode features Sarah’s conversation with WNBA legend Candace Parker from the WISE/R Symposium, a professional development event that was held during WNBA All-Star festivities last weekend in Indy. Parker discusses the impact coach Pat Summitt had on her life, what she learned about herself raising her daughter Lailaa on the road, and how she and her wife managed to keep their relationship private until it was time to welcome the world in. Plus, a “Yes, And” about the woman who was Caitlin Clark before Caitlin Clark ever existed. The AUSL schedule is here Pick up your tickets to Athlos NYC here Check out the Denver Summit FC logo and branding here Listen to Post Moves, Candace Parker’s new podcast with Aliyah Boston, here Listen to Unsupervised, Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance’s new podcast, here Leave us a voicemail at 872-204-5070 or send us a note at [email protected]
