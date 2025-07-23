Powered by RND
Good Game with Sarah Spain
Good Game with Sarah Spain
Good Game with Sarah Spain

iHeartPodcasts
NewsSports
Good Game with Sarah Spain
  • Finding Beauty in a New Pace with Candace Parker
    Today’s episode features Sarah’s conversation with WNBA legend Candace Parker from the WISE/R Symposium, a professional development event that was held during WNBA All-Star festivities last weekend in Indy. Parker discusses the impact coach Pat Summitt had on her life, what she learned about herself raising her daughter Lailaa on the road, and how she and her wife managed to keep their relationship private until it was time to welcome the world in. Plus, a “Yes, And” about the woman who was Caitlin Clark before Caitlin Clark ever existed. The AUSL schedule is here Pick up your tickets to Athlos NYC here Check out the Denver Summit FC logo and branding here Listen to Post Moves, Candace Parker’s new podcast with Aliyah Boston, here Listen to Unsupervised, Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance’s new podcast, here Leave us a voicemail at 872-204-5070 or send us a note at [email protected] Follow Sarah on social! Bluesky: @sarahspain.com Instagram: @Spain2323 Follow producer Misha Jones! Bluesky: @mishthejrnalist.bsky.social Instagram: @mishthejrnalist Follow producer Alex Azzi! Bluesky: @byalexazzi.bsky.social See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    48:49
  • Don’t Steal Slices with Azzi Fudd
    Today’s episode features Sarah’s conversation with UConn women’s basketball star Azzi Fudd from this weekend’s live show in Indianapolis. They discuss how winning a national championship showed her a different side of Geno Auriemma, how Fudd handles moments of self-doubt, how working with a sports psychologist changed the game, and using her famous friends (cough *Paige Bueckers* cough) to help get guests for her new podcast, Fudd Around and Find Out. Plus, Unrivaled makes some monster NIL signings, the American women’s mile record goes down, and bros with zero brain cells get deservedly dragged. Subscribe to Fudd Around and Find Out here Check out The Athletic’s player poll results for: The WNBA’s best player & biggest trash talker here Which player will be the face of the WNBA in five years here Which city is ideal for expansion & what CBA priorities should be here The WNBA’s best & worst-run organizations here The best rivalry in the WNBA & who will win the championship here The WNBA schedule is here Read about Unrivaled’s NIL signees here Leave us a voicemail at 872-204-5070 or send us a note at [email protected] Follow Sarah on social! Bluesky: @sarahspain.com Instagram: @Spain2323 Follow producer Misha Jones! Bluesky: @mishthejrnalist.bsky.social Instagram: @mishthejrnalist Follow producer Alex Azzi! Bluesky: @byalexazzi.bsky.social See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    36:03
  • Tripping Over Dropped Names at WNBA All-Star
    Sarah and producer Mish are back from WNBA All-Star in Indianapolis and they dish on allllll the weekend happenings. From Sarah’s live shows with Candace Parker and Azzi Fudd, to the StudBudz stream, star sightings at the game, and, of course, the parties. Plus, broken records, the WNBPA makes a statement, and Trinity Rodman’s return to training. Grab your WNBPA “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirt here And get your Good Game with Sarah Spain merch here Read more about the WBL ladies Mish mentioned here Leave us a voicemail at 872-204-5070 or send us a note at [email protected] Follow Sarah on social! Bluesky: @sarahspain.com Instagram: @Spain2323 Follow producer Misha Jones! Bluesky: @mishthejrnalist.bsky.social Instagram: @mishthejrnalist Follow producer Alex Azzi! Bluesky: @byalexazzi.bsky.social See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    51:06
  • Mildly Washed with Greydy Diaz
    Women’s hoops journalist Greydy Diaz joins Sarah to discuss being the only lady in her “mildly washed” pickup basketball club, why she quit her job at ESPN to pursue her passion, her mid-season picks for WNBA MVP, and what she’s hoping to see at this year’s All-Star Weekend. Plus, one WNBA star moves up a list while another is honored with a mural, and we say goodbye to poet Andrea Gibson. Follow Greydy Diaz on Instagram here Pick up a copy of one of Andrea Gibson’s books here The AUSL schedule is here The announcement of the Diana Taurasi docuseries can be found here Leave us a voicemail at 872-204-5070 or send us a note at [email protected] Follow Sarah on social! Bluesky: @sarahspain.com Instagram: @Spain2323 Follow producer Misha Jones! Bluesky: @mishthejrnalist.bsky.social Instagram: @mishthejrnalist Follow producer Alex Azzi! Bluesky: @byalexazzi.bsky.social See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    30:50
  • Belated Birthday Bash with Megan Rapinoe
    Three-time Olympian and two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe joins Sarah to talk birthday celebrations, being on the good side of 40, finding joy post-retirement, what’s on her decade to-do list, co-hosting a podcast with her fiancée Sue Bird, what is lost when athletes don’t use their voices, and being a target for far-right foolishness. Plus, hear from some of the stars at the USWNT Players Ball. Listen to A Touch More with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe here Purchase tickets to WNBA Live here Leave us a voicemail at 872-204-5070 or send us a note at [email protected] Follow Sarah on social! Bluesky: @sarahspain.com Instagram: @Spain2323 Follow producer Misha Jones! Bluesky: @mishthejrnalist.bsky.social Instagram: @mishthejrnalist Follow producer Alex Azzi! Bluesky: @byalexazzi.bsky.social See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    51:53

About Good Game with Sarah Spain

Good Game is your one-stop shop for the biggest stories in women’s sports. Every day, host Sarah Spain gives you the stories, stakes, stars and stats to keep up with your favorite women’s teams, leagues and athletes. Through thoughtful insight, witty banter, and an all around good time, Sarah and friends break down the latest news, talk about the games you can’t miss, and debate the issues of the day. Don’t miss interviews with the people of the moment, whether they be athletes, coaches, reporters, or celebrity fans. 
News Sports Sports News

