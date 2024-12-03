God With Us: An Audio Advent Devotional

Advent is the ancient Christian practice of waiting in hopeful anticipation. At Christmas, we celebrate the arrival of Jesus Christ and remember that our God ca...

As we head into the holidays, looking toward Christmas, join us right here for a new daily audio devotional for Advent. Advent is an ancient Christian practice of waiting in hopeful anticipation of Christmas day - the day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus, God with us! Each episode is about ten minutes long, and will be available starting December 1.

During Advent, we remember to live by faith, waiting and hoping for Jesus, God with us, to arrive.

On the first day of Advent, we remember God with us. It is where God's story begins, and it is where it continues and ends.

God promises to be with us. But Adam and Eve forget God's promise, and we forget it, too.

God sees how men and women tend toward evil, yet He offers grace to one man: Noah, the one known for walking with God.

Advent is the ancient Christian practice of waiting in hopeful anticipation. At Christmas, we celebrate the arrival of Jesus Christ and remember that our God came near to save us. As Christians, our greatest hope is that Jesus Christ came to bring us near to God. We believe this same Jesus is coming again to restore all things. And so, we wait with hopeful anticipation. Each short episode of God with Us provides an opportunity to consider why Jesus came to us and how we can respond today.