The Austin Stone Community Church
Advent is the ancient Christian practice of waiting in hopeful anticipation. At Christmas, we celebrate the arrival of Jesus Christ and remember that our God ca...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Day 3: The Flood and the Promise
    God sees how men and women tend toward evil, yet He offers grace to one man: Noah, the one known for walking with God.Transcript CreditsWritten by: Erin BeasleyRead by: Ross LesterEdited by: Lindsey LundinContributed by: Dr. Greg BreazealeMusic, Engineered and Edited by: Matt GrahamProduced by: Dietrich Schmidt
    --------  
    9:14
  • Day 2: The Fall
    God promises to be with us. But Adam and Eve forget God’s promise, and we forget it, too.Transcript CreditsWritten by: Erin BeasleyRead by: Ross LesterEdited by: Lindsey LundinContributed by: Dr. Greg BreazealeMusic, Engineered and Edited by: Matt GrahamProduced by: Dietrich Schmidt
    --------  
    9:51
  • Day 1: God with Us
    On the first day of Advent, we remember God with us. It is where God’s story begins, and it is where it continues and ends.Transcript CreditsWritten by: Erin BeasleyRead by: Ross LesterEdited by: Lindsey LundinContributed by: Dr. Greg BreazealeMusic, Engineered and Edited by: Matt GrahamProduced by: Dietrich Schmidt
    --------  
    9:47
  • Day 0: The Season of Waiting
    During Advent, we remember to live by faith, waiting and hoping for Jesus, God with us, to arrive.Transcript CreditsWritten by: Erin BeasleyRead by: Ross LesterEdited by: Lindsey LundinContributed by: Dr. Greg BreazealeMusic, Engineered and Edited by: Matt GrahamProduced by: Dietrich Schmidt
    --------  
    5:16
  • Introducing God With Us: An Audio Advent Devotional
    As we head into the holidays, looking toward Christmas, join us right here for a new daily audio devotional for Advent. Advent is an ancient Christian practice of waiting in hopeful anticipation of Christmas day - the day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus, God with us! Each episode is about ten minutes long, and will be available starting December 1. CreditsWritten by: Erin BeasleyRead by: Ross LesterEdited by: Lindsey LundinContributed by: Dr. Greg BreazealeMusic, Engineered and Edited by: Matt GrahamProduced by: Dietrich Schmidt
    --------  
    0:47

Advent is the ancient Christian practice of waiting in hopeful anticipation. At Christmas, we celebrate the arrival of Jesus Christ and remember that our God came near to save us. As Christians, our greatest hope is that Jesus Christ came to bring us near to God. We believe this same Jesus is coming again to restore all things. And so, we wait with hopeful anticipation. Each short episode of God with Us provides an opportunity to consider why Jesus came to us and how we can respond today.
