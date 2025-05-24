Powered by RND
God Fearing Kids and the Parents Who Raise Them: A Christian parenting podcast
Carey Green, Mindi Green
  • 071: Parenting principles, not guarantees (PROVERBS SERIES)
    Do you know the difference between a promise and a principle? Did you realize that the Proverbs themselves are all principles, and not promises? That makes a HUGE difference when it comes to applying the Proverbs to our parenting practices, especially in terms of the outcomes we expect. Listen to understand how to rightly read and apply the Proverbs, and how to rest in God as you do. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you're curious about how to become a follower of Jesus, visit: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/MeetJesus (this is an EXTERNAL resource, not owned by the Morning Mindset. Please do not leave messages for Carey there. See below for contact info). ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SUPPORT OUR WORK: (not tax-deductible) -- Become a monthly partner: https://mm-gfk-partners.supercast.com/ -- Support a daily episode: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/daily-sponsor/ -- Give one-time: https://give.cornerstone.cc/careygreen ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ CONTACT US AT: [email protected]
    --------  
    13:34
  • 070: Teach your kids the truth about women (PROVERBS SERIES)
    The society we live in is obviously confused about manhood and womanhood, and in particular, womanhood has been characterized in many distorted and unhelpful ways. As Christian parents, it's our responsibility and privilege to teach our children - boys and girls - what a real, godly woman is like. Today, we dive into Proverbs 31 to glean some insight into that task. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you're curious about how to become a follower of Jesus, visit: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/MeetJesus (this is an EXTERNAL resource, not owned by the Morning Mindset. Please do not leave messages for Carey there. See below for contact info). ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SUPPORT OUR WORK: (not tax-deductible) -- Become a monthly partner: https://mm-gfk-partners.supercast.com/ -- Support a daily episode: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/daily-sponsor/ -- Give one-time: https://give.cornerstone.cc/careygreen ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ CONTACT US AT: [email protected]
    --------  
    15:50
  • 069: Your kids need a work ethic (PROVERBS SERIES)
    Did you grow up in a home where you were expected to do chores, to help out around the house, or to get a job to help provide for the family in some small way? If so, you may have been given one of life's biggest blessings - a work ethic. This episode briefly examines the issue of work ethic, why it's important, and how we as Christian parents should be (can be) leading our children into an understanding of how the wise, God-fearing person can bless and benefit their OWN LIFE through doing quality, consistent, diligent work. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you're curious about how to become a follower of Jesus, visit: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/MeetJesus (this is an EXTERNAL resource, not owned by the Morning Mindset. Please do not leave messages for Carey there. See below for contact info). ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SUPPORT OUR WORK: (not tax-deductible) -- Become a monthly partner: https://mm-gfk-partners.supercast.com/ -- Support a daily episode: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/daily-sponsor/ -- Give one-time: https://give.cornerstone.cc/careygreen ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ CONTACT US AT: [email protected]
    --------  
    12:18
  • 068: Teach your kids to honor you (PROVERBS SERIES)
    There are really only TWO commands the scriptures give to kids, speciically. They are: "Obey your parents" and "Honor your father and mother." Here's the kicker (and sometimes the awkward feeling things): We parents are responsible to teach these two commands to our children and to help them recoginze when they are not fulfilling them. This episode is about that. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you're curious about how to become a follower of Jesus, visit: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/MeetJesus (this is an EXTERNAL resource, not owned by the Morning Mindset. Please do not leave messages for Carey there. See below for contact info). ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SUPPORT OUR WORK: (not tax-deductible) -- Become a monthly partner: https://mm-gfk-partners.supercast.com/ -- Support a daily episode: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/daily-sponsor/ -- Give one-time: https://give.cornerstone.cc/careygreen ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ CONTACT US AT: [email protected]
    --------  
    10:51
  • 067: Working to get to the heart of your child (PROVERBS SERIES)
    What would you say is the MOST important thing that you should be trying to do as a parent? Requiring certain behavior from your kids? Having them read and understand the Bible? Hang around with a wholesome group of friends? Keep them off drugs? This episode highlights one of the things the Bible emphasizes over and over as a TOP priority for parents... getting to your kids' hearts. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ If you're curious about how to become a follower of Jesus, visit: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/MeetJesus (this is an EXTERNAL resource, not owned by the Morning Mindset. Please do not leave messages for Carey there. See below for contact info). ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ SUPPORT OUR WORK: (not tax-deductible) -- Become a monthly partner: https://mm-gfk-partners.supercast.com/ -- Support a daily episode: https://MorningMindsetMedia.com/daily-sponsor/ -- Give one-time: https://give.cornerstone.cc/careygreen ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ CONTACT US AT: [email protected]
    --------  
    11:10

About God Fearing Kids and the Parents Who Raise Them: A Christian parenting podcast

You're probably checking out this podcast because you are a Christ-follower and you have kids… and you intuitively know that you’ve got a massive job on your hands. But you also see your role as a Christian parent as one of the most amazing privileges given to human beings. You get to fashion human beings into God-saturated, Christ-following, Kingdom-building individuals who make a difference in eternity… and all to the glory and praise of their Creator. And that ain't an easy job. We're here to help. Episodes are conversations about Christian parenting between retired Pastor, Carey Green and his wife of over 33 years, Mindi. They'll discuss what the Bible reveals about raising your children in a way that honors God and connects the child of your heart to the child of God. https://GodFearingKids.com
