God Fearing Kids and the Parents Who Raise Them: A Christian parenting podcast

Did you grow up in a home where you were expected to do chores, to help out around the house, or to get a job to help provide for the family in some small way? If so, you may have been given one of life's biggest blessings - a work ethic.
This episode briefly examines the issue of work ethic, why it's important, and how we as Christian parents should be (can be) leading our children into an understanding of how the wise, God-fearing person can bless and benefit their OWN LIFE through doing quality, consistent, diligent work.
