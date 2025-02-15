Powered by RND
Glorified Carpenter

Johnny Hourihan
Intro Episode! Trying to get (1) pod under my belt to get the conversation started again after 3+ yrs. This Podcast is dedicated to the craft. What it takes to ...
BusinessEducation

  • Introduction to the Glorified Carpenter
    Trying to get one pod under my belt after 3+ yrs.... Wanted to tell you a little of why I thought a "new" podcast in the residential construction field was needed. Why share? The goal is simple; inspire & educate through amazing conversations w/ builders/ makers & artisans. Hope you enjoy! Find us on instagram: @theglorifiedcarpenter Want more info and knowledge: glorifiedcarpenter.com
    17:17

About Glorified Carpenter

Intro Episode! Trying to get (1) pod under my belt to get the conversation started again after 3+ yrs. This Podcast is dedicated to the craft. What it takes to create amazing homes using talented tradesman. How you manage these personalities, details, biz and everything in-between. Hope is to bring knowledge to those that listen through great conversations w/ thoughtful, respectful makers/ builders!! Enjoy
