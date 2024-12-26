Hey girl, In this episode, you'll hear my unfiltered 2024 rants! From random thoughts on dating dynamics to fresh perspectives on love, relationships, and everything in between, these candid clips will have you nodding, laughing, and maybe even rethinking how you approach your love life. Get ready for real talk, bold insights, and a little tough love sprinkled with humor. Tune in—you don’t want to miss this!Subscribe & Review: If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave us a review. Your feedback helps us continue to bring you the best dating advice and resources.Follow Us:Book A Call With Me - I've been getting A LOT of DM and email requests to chat with me and answer specific questions about love, dating, relationships, and men so I'm opening back up my limited calendar for a few calls. So book a time with me here!Join the Get Your Guy Club- Wanna have Dating Support for a year to help you get your guy but at your own pace. You can get access to my 2 weekly group calls, my private Facebook group, Monthly 1on1 calls, and my online course with 40+ hours of content for just monthly payments of $300…Check Out the Get Your Guy Coaching Podcast- With more than 100 episodes, you can binge and learn so much with my podcast. The latest episode is all about dating forgiveness, check it out here.Sincerely,Coach AnwarBook a Consult to Work with MeJoin my Get Your Guy ClubBuy My Dating Strategy CourseCheck out My Latest Podcast EpisodeThank You: A big thank you to all our amazing listeners for tuning in! We appreciate your support and can’t wait to have you join us for the next episode!Send us a text
--------
27:39
Matchmaking and IG with Kim Erinkitola
Hey girl,In this episode, we’re spilling the tea on matchmaking and how to meet and talk to guys on Instagram. From setting up a profile that pops to getting guys to slide into your DMS with confidence, we’ll cover all the tips you need to build real connections. Plus, we’ll dish out the dos and don’ts to help you avoid awkward moments and keep it fun. Ready to level up your Instagram game? Let’s dive in!BIO:Kimberly is on a mission to help women discover meaningful and lasting relationships. Happily married for eight years (and counting!) to her husband in sunny Atlanta, Georgia, she knows a few things about love.Specializing in working with successful women who are rocking their careers but haven’t quite found Mr. Right yet, Kimberly brings class, femininity, and a whole lot of heart to her coaching. Thanks to her savvy matchmaking skills, dozens of women have gone from single to engaged. As a wife and mom, she finds pure joy in helping her clients leap into loving relationships.IG:https://www.instagram.com/thedatebetternetwork/?hl=enWebsite: https://datebetternetwork.com/Subscribe & Review: If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave us a review. Your feedback helps us continue to bring you the best dating advice and resources.Follow Us:Book A Call With Me - I've been getting A LOT of DM and email requests to chat with me and answer specific questions about love, dating, relationships, and men so I'm opening back up my limited calendar for a few calls. So book a time with me here!Join the Get Your Guy Club- Wanna have Dating Support for a year to help you get your guy but at your own pace. You can get access to my 2 weekly group calls, my private Facebook group, Monthly 1on1 calls, and my online course with 40+ hours of content for just monthly payments of $300…Check Out the Get Your Guy Coaching Podcast- With more than 100 episodes, you can binge and learn so much with my podcast. The latest episode is all about dating forgiveness, check it out here.Sincerely,Coach AnwarBook a Consult to Work with MeJoin my Get Your Guy ClubBuy My Dating Strategy CourseCheck out My Latest Podcast EpisodeThank You: A big thank you to all our amazing listeners for tuning in! We appreciate your support and can’t wait to have you join us for the next episode!Send us a text
--------
39:37
Dating Forgiveness
Hey girl,In this episode, we dive into the complex emotions that come with reflecting on past dating mistakes. Whether it’s staying in the wrong relationship, struggling to communicate your needs, or feeling like you’ve made missteps along the way, we’ve all been there. But how do you move forward without the weight of regret holding you back?Here’s what we’ll explore:✨ Why it’s important to acknowledge and accept your past choices.✨ Strategies to reframe your mistakes as valuable lessons.✨ Tips for silencing that critical inner voice.✨ How self-forgiveness can pave the way for healthier relationships.It’s time to let go of the guilt and embrace a mindset of compassion and growth.Follow Me:Book A Call With Me - I've been getting A LOT of DM and email requests for to chat with me and answer specific questions about love, dating, relationships, and men so I'm opening back up my limited calendar for a few calls. So book a time with me here!Join the Get Your Guy Club- Wanna have Dating Support for a year to help you get your guy but at your own pace. You can get access to my weekly group calls, my private Facebook group, and my online course with 25+ hours of content for just monthly payments of $300...Check Out the Get Your Guy Coaching Podcast- With more than 100 episodes, you can binge and learn so much with my podcast. The latest episode is all about celebrity energy, check it out here.Sincerely,Coach AnwarBook a Consult to Work with MeJoin my Get Your Guy ClubBuy My Dating Strategy CourseCheck out My Latest Podcast EpisodeSend us a text
--------
26:08
Celebrity Energy in Dating with Whitney Uland
Hey girl, in this episode, we'll explore the transformative power of getting into your celebrity energy and embracing your role as the star of your own life. Join us as we chat with celebrity coach Whitney Uland, who shares her insights on how to tap into your main character's energy and become the person you're meant to be. Learn practical tips for boosting your confidence, embracing your unique qualities, and attracting the right people into your life. Tune in to discover how to shine brightly and live authentically in every aspect of your life.BIO: Whitney Uland is a celebrity life coach and course creator. In her signature mentorship program, The Self-Made Celebrity, she teaches clients around the world how to tap into their Celebrity Energy so that they can create the life and careers that they know they are meant for. For more information, find her on social media @whitneyuland or her podcast, How to Be Famous with Whitney Uland.Check her out:Website: https://www.howtobefamous.org/Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-to-be-famous-with-whitney-uland/id1512877614 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@whitneyuland3402IG: @whitneyulandSubscribe & Review: If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave us a review. Your feedback helps us continue to bring you the best dating advice and resources.Follow Us:Book A Call With Me - I've been getting A LOT of DM and email requests to chat with me and answer specific questions about love, dating, relationships, and men so I'm opening back up my limited calendar for a few calls. So book a time with me here!Join the Get Your Guy Club- Wanna have Dating Support for a year to help you get your guy but at your own pace. You can get access to my weekly group calls, my private Facebook group, and my online course with 25+ hours of content for just monthly payments of $250...Check Out the Get Your Guy Coaching Podcast- With more than 100 episodes, you can binge and learn so much with my podcast. The latest episode is all about quitting like a winner, check it out here.Book a Consult to Work with MeJoin my Get Your Guy ClubBuy My Dating Strategy CourseCheck out My Latest Podcast EpisodeThank You: A big thank you to our listeners for tuning in! We appreciate your support and hope you found today's episode insightful and inspiring. Send us a text
--------
38:46
Spilling Dating TEAquila
Hey girl,In this episode, we have a compilation of clips as I spill the tea on dating! From navigating the complexities of modern relationships to sharing practical tips for a variety of dating scenarios, This invaluable advice will resonate with anyone looking to improve their dating life.Follow Us:Subscribe to the podcast for more dating advice and insights. Here are 3 ways I can help you:Book A Call With Me - I've been getting A LOT of DM and email requests to chat with me and answer specific questions about love, dating, relationships, and men so I'm opening back up my limited calendar for a few calls. So book a time with me here!Join the Get Your Guy Club- Wanna have Dating Support for a year to help you get your guy but at your own pace. You can get access to my weekly group calls, my private Facebook group, and my online course with 25+ hours of content for just monthly payments of $300...Check Out the Get Your Guy Coaching Podcast- With more than 100 episodes, you can binge and learn so much with my podcast. The latest episode is all about Drea’s GYG Journey, check it out here.Sincerely,Coach AnwarBook a Consult to Work with MeJoin my Get Your Guy ClubBuy My Dating Strategy CourseCheck out My Latest Podcast EpisodeThank You: A big thank you to our listeners for tuning in! Send us a text
Welcome to the Get Your Guy Coaching Podcast. My name is Anwar White, but you can just call me your own personal dating and relationship coach! Each week you’ll hear actionable advice, tips, and strategies that you can implement in your own love life. I’m talking about healing your heart, dating effectively, and understanding men, so that you can, you guessed it, get your guy! Are you ready to level-up your love life?