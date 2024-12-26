Matchmaking and IG with Kim Erinkitola

Hey girl,In this episode, we’re spilling the tea on matchmaking and how to meet and talk to guys on Instagram. From setting up a profile that pops to getting guys to slide into your DMS with confidence, we’ll cover all the tips you need to build real connections. Plus, we’ll dish out the dos and don’ts to help you avoid awkward moments and keep it fun. Ready to level up your Instagram game? Let’s dive in!BIO:Kimberly is on a mission to help women discover meaningful and lasting relationships. Happily married for eight years (and counting!) to her husband in sunny Atlanta, Georgia, she knows a few things about love.Specializing in working with successful women who are rocking their careers but haven’t quite found Mr. Right yet, Kimberly brings class, femininity, and a whole lot of heart to her coaching. Thanks to her savvy matchmaking skills, dozens of women have gone from single to engaged. As a wife and mom, she finds pure joy in helping her clients leap into loving relationships.IG:https://www.instagram.com/thedatebetternetwork/?hl=enWebsite: https://datebetternetwork.com/Subscribe & Review: If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and leave us a review. Your feedback helps us continue to bring you the best dating advice and resources.Follow Us:​Book A Call With Me - I've been getting A LOT of DM and email requests to chat with me and answer specific questions about love, dating, relationships, and men so I'm opening back up my limited calendar for a few calls. So book a time with me here!Join the Get Your Guy Club- Wanna have Dating Support for a year to help you get your guy but at your own pace. You can get access to my 2 weekly group calls, my private Facebook group, Monthly 1on1 calls, and my online course with 40+ hours of content for just monthly payments of $300…Check Out the Get Your Guy Coaching Podcast- With more than 100 episodes, you can binge and learn so much with my podcast. The latest episode is all about dating forgiveness, check it out here.Sincerely,Coach AnwarBook a Consult to Work with MeJoin my Get Your Guy ClubBuy My Dating Strategy CourseCheck out My Latest Podcast EpisodeThank You: A big thank you to all our amazing listeners for tuning in! We appreciate your support and can’t wait to have you join us for the next episode!Send us a text