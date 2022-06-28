Get Outside! (with Wyoming Game and Fish)

Get Outside! is Wyoming Game and Fish Department's official podcast series. Each episode dives into current wildlife conservation issues and topics in Wyoming. More
2023 Hunt Season Outlook
Due to severe winter impacts, Wyoming Game and Fish department wildlife
managers made significant adjustments to hunting season proposals in many areas
of the state and proposed an overall decrease of 10,290 antelope licenses and
4,410 mule deer licenses. Seasons were finalized by the G&F commission in
April. What impacts did the winter have on big game herds in the state? How will
hunters be impacted?
Doug Brimeyer is the Deputy Wildlife Division Chief for the Wyoming Game
and Fish Department. Each year he presents to the G&F Commission the status of wildlife herds in the state,
what the public has weighed in on, and what regional biologists recommended for
hunt seasons in their region, and is our guest on this episode of "Get Outside."
5/8/2023
22:48
Wind River Mountains Fishing
For spectacular views and outstanding fishing, few places in the U.S.
compare to the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming. With literally 100’s of lakes in its roughly
100 mile-long reach, the “winds” offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Each year a crew of Wyoming Game & Fish fisheries biologists hike
their gear into the winds, to survey many of those lakes. G&F Lander Region
Fisheries Biologist Paul Gerrity has been sampling these lakes for years, and visits with
us about the work he does there, what folks can expect for their own trip in there…and of course how good
the fishing is.
4/14/2023
31:17
Sauger in Wyoming
Catch any Sand Pike in Wyoming lately? If you did, maybe you thought it was a walleye. If you use the more modern term for Sand Pike--Sauger--more people become familiar with this fish, but compared to walleye, many anglers are unfamiliar with sauger and how to tell the difference. Wyoming Game and Fish Casper Region Fisheries Biologist Nick Hogberg, is currently working to reestablish sauger to its native range in the North Platte River system of Wyoming, and will explain how to tell the difference between sauger and walleye, and where to fish for them in the state.
1/27/2023
26:00
Mystery Lake Fish Stocking
In late July of 2022, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Jackson Region stocked 750 Snake River cutthroat trout into Mystery Lake in the Teton Wilderness. The 5-inch fish were packed into the remote lake on horseback.
The stocking of the fish is another step in restoring the lake to its native Snake River cutthroat trout. The restoration project began in 2016 with the removal of all non-native fish, primarily rainbow trout.
10/7/2022
11:45
Illegal Fish Introductions
Across the U.S, state wildlife officials are dealing with illegal fish introductions—it’s where people intentionally put a fish species they favor into a water where it doesn’t belong or is ill-suited to. The results can be extremely damaging, expensive to fix, and often fail to achieve the results those who illegally stocked the fish had hoped for.