Get in the Trunk - A Delta Green Anthology Series

Get in the Trunk | Get in the Trunk S1 E9 | Delta Green

Standing in a new crime scene of their own making, the agents must act fast before they are caught with blood on their hands.Get in the Trunk is an anthology series playing through various Delta Green scenarios by Arc Dream Publishing, such as Last Things Last, The Last Equation, A Victim of the Art and Ex Oblivione. In 2022, Season 4 began the first long-form Delta Green campaign — Impossible Landscapes.Watch new episodes of Get in the Trunk Tuesdays at 8PM ET on twitch.tv/theglasscannon. YouTube videos drop on Thursday along with an exclusive podcast available to $5+ subscribers on patreon.com/glasscannon.Cast: Joe O'Brien (Handler), Troy Lavallee, Skid Maher, Matthew Capodicasa, Grant BergerFor more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.To become an Official Member of the Naish, subscribe today at patreon.com/glasscannon.Want to be a part of Glass Cannon Nation? Join the Naish attwitter.com/glasscannonpodinstagram.com/theglasscannonfacebook.com/glasscannonnetworktiktok.com/@glasscannonnetworkGet the best apparel and gaming accessories in the biz athttps://glasscannon.shop.redstarmerch.com/store/Purchase Delta Green products athttps://amzn.to/3iVv46dIf you enjoyed this, we have several other series featuringCall of Cthulhu - Time For ChaosBlades in the Dark - Haunted CityPathfinder 2E - Glass Cannon Live! Strange AeonsPathfinder 1E - Legacy of the AncientsStarfinder - Androids and AliensTraveller - Voyagers of the Jumpand so much more!And be sure to listen to the podcast that launched the network — The Glass Cannon Podcast — a complete playthrough of the Pathfinder 1E Giantslayer Adventure Path available athttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-glass-cannon-podcast/id1007021910Coming in 2023 — the NEW Glass Cannon Podcast — a playthrough of the Pathfinder 2E Gatewalkers Adventure Path! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.