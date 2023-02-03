Cosmic and supernatural horrors await the agents of Delta Green, a secret organization committed to protecting an unaware society—whatever the cost. This former... More
Nightmares Only Get Worse | Get in the Trunk S1 E10 | Delta Green
In the season finale of Delta Green, the agents divide and conquer as they race against the clock to try and tie up countless loose ends.
Get in the Trunk | Get in the Trunk S1 E9 | Delta Green
Standing in a new crime scene of their own making, the agents must act fast before they are caught with blood on their hands.
Fight or Flight | Get in the Trunk S1 E8 | Delta Green
A nightmare of unfathomable horror grips the agents and threatens to break them.
Birdwatching | Get in the Trunk S1 E7 | Delta Green
The agents rush to make contact with the last known person to contact the shooter, while meticulously cleaning up the loose ends of their cover-up.
Guantanamo Bay | Get in the Trunk S1 E6 | Delta Green
The agents reunite in New York City as the chain of evidence leads all four of them to a crucial meeting with members of the NYPD's 24th Precinct.
About Get in the Trunk - A Delta Green Anthology Series
Cosmic and supernatural horrors await the agents of Delta Green, a secret organization committed to protecting an unaware society—whatever the cost. This formerly exclusive anthology series with a rotating cast of players and handlers has quickly become the most sought-after show on the Network.
Watch new episodes of Get in the Trunk Tuesdays at 8PM ET on twitch.tv/theglasscannon. YouTube videos drop on Thursday along with an exclusive podcast available to $5+ subscribers on patreon.com/glasscannon.
Get in the Trunk is an anthology series playing through various Delta Green scenarios by Arc Dream Publishing, such as Last Things Last, The Last Equation, A Victim of the Art and Ex Oblivione. In 2022, Season 4 began the first long-form Delta Green campaign — Impossible Landscapes.