Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsComedyGet In Some Head
Listen to Get In Some Head in the App
Listen to Get In Some Head in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Get In Some Head

Podcast Get In Some Head
Mike Rainey
Get In Some Head is an interview show where I talk to some of the funniest, weirdest, fattest, smartest, most interesting people I know so that I can get inside...
Comedy

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • High Chair In a Dark Basement w/ Rob Crews pt. 1
    Welcome to the first episode of my new interview show, Get In Some Head. I couldn't think of anyone else whose nut I'd rather crack open first than Rob Crews of Durag and the Deertag Podcast. If you like the show and want to see part two of this episode, go to Patreon.com/GetInSomeHead. Check out Rob's podcast  @duragandthedeertag9693  Instagram: @theattentionhorse
    --------  
    1:07:12

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Get In Some Head

Get In Some Head is an interview show where I talk to some of the funniest, weirdest, fattest, smartest, most interesting people I know so that I can get inside their big, beautiful heads and learn some new things about them.
Podcast website

Listen to Get In Some Head, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/19/2025 - 5:00:05 PM