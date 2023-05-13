The General Planning Podcast pulls back the curtain on planning, leadership, and decision making within both the government and industry arenas. Hosted by Unite... More
Major General Bob Whittle and Colonel Mark Lavin
Maj. Gen. Bob Whittle, U.S. Army North's Deputy Commanding General and Col. Mark Lavin, Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S Army North kick off the trailer episode of the General Planning Podcast by explaining who they are and what can be expected from the show. Whittle and Lavin take turns introducing each other and providing an initial eye-opening planning moment during their respective Army careers.
