Pats outlook for final three games // Bill Belichick on Pats // 5 Questions with Gasper (Hour 3)
(0:00) Pats outlok for final three games (11:13) Bill Belichick on Pats (21:15) More calls on the Pats and NBA (34:50) Five Questions with Gasper
41:41
Future of Pats coaching staff // Mike Vrabel a potential coaching option? // Jerod Mayo's comments (Hour 1)
(0:00) What is future of Pats coaching staff? (12:00) Mike Vrabel an option for Pats? (23:00) Future of Van Pelt and Mayo (35:00 Mayo's comments to the media
42:52
Belichick inquired with Jets? // Red Sox offseason moves // 5 Questions with Gasper (Hour 3)
(0:00) Reacting to reports Bill Belichick called Jets about a job in recent weeks (13:30) Red Sox trade reaction (28:00) More Red Sox and Pats thoughts (37:00) 5 Questions with Gasper
42:57
Bill Belichick to Carolina // will Belichick ever return to NFL // Jerod Mayo's future (Hour 1)
(0:00) Reaction to Bill Belichick taking the Carolina job (18:00) Will Belichick be able to develop players in college? (26:00) Belichick's press conference remarks (35:00) Jerod Mayo's future with Pats
46:11
Red Sox & Juan Soto // Bob Kraft Snubbed by HoF // NFL Week 12 // 5 Questions
(0:00) Gasper and Murray start off the second hour asking if the Red Sox are serious about their pursuit of top free agent Juan Soto (13:00) Bob Kraft denied entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the 13th straight year (30:00) The guys preview Week 12 in the NFL (36:00) 5 Questions for Chris Gasper that have nothing to do with sports