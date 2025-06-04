Anyone Can Code With AI | The Brainstorm EP 88

In this episode, Nicholas Grous and Frank Downing explore the transformative potential of agentic coding and AI-assisted software development. They conduct a live demo showcasing how coding agents can simplify the development process, making it accessible to non-technical users. The conversation delves into the implications of these technologies on the economy, the future of knowledge workers, and the democratization of software development. The hosts emphasize the importance of experimentation with these tools and encourage listeners to engage with the technology firsthand.If you know ARK, then you probably know about our long-term research projections, like estimating where we will be 5-10 years from now! But just because we are long-term investors, doesn’t mean we don’t have strong views and opinions on breaking news. In fact, we discuss and debate this every day. So now we’re sharing some of these internal discussions with you in our new video series, “The Brainstorm”, a co-production from ARK and Public.com. Tune in every week as we react to the latest in innovation. Here and there we’ll be joined by special guests, but ultimately this is our chance to join the conversation and share ARK’s quick takes on what’s going on in tech today.Key Points From This Episode:Agentic coding is revolutionizing software development.AI-assisted coding tools are becoming more prevalent.Live demos help illustrate the power of coding agents.Non-technical users can now create applications easily.The potential for entrepreneurship is expanding rapidly.Coding agents can significantly reduce development time.The total addressable market for coding tools is vast.Knowledge workers can now create their own software solutions.AI tools are enabling creativity in ways previously unimaginable.Everyone with an internet connection can become a knowledge worker.For more updates on Public.com:Website: https://public.com/YouTube: @publicinvestX: https://twitter.com/public