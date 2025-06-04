Speed Running Mary Meeker's AI Trends | The Brainstorm EP 90
In this episode, Nicholas Grous and Sam Korus are joined by ARK Chief Futurist, Brett Winton, to delve into the Mary Meeker AI Trends Report, discussing the rapid adoption of AI technologies, the evolving role of AI in trust and validation, and the changing landscape of search behavior. They explore the monetization of AI, the investment landscape, and the future of autonomous vehicles, concluding with a positive outlook on AI's trajectory.

Key Points From This Episode:
The rapid pace of AI adoption is unprecedented.
AI is reshaping how we validate information and trust sources.
Search behavior is evolving with the integration of AI.
Monetization strategies for AI are becoming clearer.
Investment in AI infrastructure is crucial for growth.
Autonomous vehicles are on the brink of mainstream adoption.
AI's role in education could revolutionize assessment methods.
The competition between the US and China in AI is intensifying.
Consumer behavior is shifting towards AI-driven solutions.
Optimism about AI's future is warranted despite pessimistic narratives.
Google IO And Open AI’s $6.5 Billion Bet | The Brainstorm EP 89
In this episode, Nicholas Grous and Sam Korus discuss the recent Google I.O. event and OpenAI's significant acquisition, exploring the implications for generative AI and the competitive landscape between Google and Apple. They delve into Google's unified strategy for integrating AI across its ecosystem, the introduction of new tools for creators, and the potential future of AI hardware. The conversation highlights the challenges and opportunities for both tech giants as they navigate the evolving AI landscape.

Key Points From This Episode:
Google's I.O. showcased a unified strategy for generative AI.
The integration of AI into Android and Chrome is a key focus.
Project Mariner aims to enhance browser capabilities with AI.
Veo 3 represents a significant advancement in AI video generation.
Generative AI tools are democratizing content creation.
Apple needs to innovate quickly to stay competitive in AI.
The future of AI hardware may not require screens.
Privacy concerns will shape the design of new AI devices.
Google's consumer-facing products are still strong despite past failures.
The competition between Google and Apple will define the AI landscape.
AI Meets Biotech: The Future Of Protein Therapeutics With Mike Nally And Jason Silvers
In this episode of FYI – For Your Innovation, Brett Winton and ARK analyst Nemo Despot sit down with Generate Biomedicines CEO Mike Nally and CFO Jason Silvers to explore how generative AI is transforming the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. Founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, Generate Biomedicines is building a “self-driving lab” that combines machine learning, cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), and high-throughput wet lab automation to dramatically accelerate drug development. The conversation dives into how Generate is reimagining protein therapeutics — going beyond trial-and-error methods to a data-first, design-driven model for creating novel medicines. The team discusses the company’s proprietary approach to integrating structural biology with functional data, the economic implications of reducing time-to-market from 13 years to under 9, and how their platform could unlock treatments for diseases that have been historically undruggable. They also touch on strategic partnerships, scalability, and how AI is shifting the biotech business model from artisanal science to an industrialized, data-driven enterprise.Key Points From This Episode:00:01:30 Why Generate Biomedicines is rethinking protein drug discovery from first principles00:04:40 How their structure-first approach differs from peers like AbSci and Recursion00:07:04 Using cryo-EM to build proprietary protein interaction datasets00:10:57 Traditional drug discovery is random, expensive, and inefficient — here’s how Generate is changing that00:16:58 From concept to clinic in 18–24 months: Accelerating timelines through AI00:20:47 Going beyond efficiency: Unlocking access to undruggable biology00:24:48 Turning cryo-EM into a high-throughput data engine for model training00:31:20 The long-term vision: Patient-specific protein therapeutics00:40:00 Why scalability gives Generate an edge over traditional biotech00:47:52 The future of biotech as a research & development (R&D) sharing economy00:54:19 Adapting fast: Keeping pace with generative AI advances across the stack01:00:16 The KPI (key performance indicator) for platform success: Rate of improvement
Anyone Can Code With AI | The Brainstorm EP 88
In this episode, Nicholas Grous and Frank Downing explore the transformative potential of agentic coding and AI-assisted software development. They conduct a live demo showcasing how coding agents can simplify the development process, making it accessible to non-technical users. The conversation delves into the implications of these technologies on the economy, the future of knowledge workers, and the democratization of software development. The hosts emphasize the importance of experimentation with these tools and encourage listeners to engage with the technology firsthand.

Key Points From This Episode:
Agentic coding is revolutionizing software development.
AI-assisted coding tools are becoming more prevalent.
Live demos help illustrate the power of coding agents.
Non-technical users can now create applications easily.
The potential for entrepreneurship is expanding rapidly.
Coding agents can significantly reduce development time.
The total addressable market for coding tools is vast.
Knowledge workers can now create their own software solutions.
AI tools are enabling creativity in ways previously unimaginable.
Everyone with an internet connection can become a knowledge worker.
Mapping The Brain: The Future Of Neuroscience With Dr. Jin Hyung Lee
In this episode of FYI - For Your Innovation, ARK’s Chief Futurist, Brett Winton, and Research Analyst Nemo Marjanovic, sit down with Dr. Jin Hyung Lee, a leading neuroscience researcher at Stanford University. Dr. Lee and her team are pioneering breakthroughs in understanding brain function—an essential step toward diagnosing and treating neurological disorders. The conversation explores the complexities of the brain, the challenges in defining and diagnosing neurological diseases, and why current diagnostic tools are still crude. Dr. Lee discusses how her research combines optogenetics, fMRI, and AI to create functional maps of the brain, leading to potential breakthroughs in treating conditions like epilepsy and Alzheimer’s. The trio also examines the broader implications of AI-powered diagnostics, how machine learning is revolutionizing precision medicine, and why we may be on the verge of a neuroscience revolution.Key Points From This Episode:Why defining brain function is crucial for diagnosing and treating disordersThe role of optogenetics and fMRI in understanding the brainHow AI and data-driven diagnostics are advancing neuroscienceThe intersection of molecular and imaging diagnostics in healthcareThe shift toward personalized and predictive medicine
