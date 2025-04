Easter Baskets and Traditions

Sarah and Grace dive straight into sharing the results of their birthday-related polls! And the results have Sarah rethinking a couple things. The biggest takeaway here is if you don't feel like doing party favors, likely the vast majority of your party guests won't care. Sarah and Grace got together this past week for some girl time and it was exactly what Sarah's heart needed. And Grace's yay and nay is one in the same - cleaning her carpets herself…like with a rug doctor. The ladies are also excited to share some yays and nays submitted by their community.Grace brings a new segment to the podcast - Book Club for 1! Grace describes the plots of two of her most recent reads - one that she loved - one that she didn't. And then Sarah - attempts - to guess the title of the book. If nothing else, hopefully you get at least one book to add to your 'must read' list.Sarah and Grace are still celebrating the start of spring as they dive into all things Easter! Easter egg hunts are (of course) on the agenda. Then Sarah and Grace share the creative ways they go about decorating Easter eggs with their kids. Sarah shares a staple that can always be found in her girls' Easter baskets. And, of course, scooters are happening for her daughters this Easter! Grace has some exciting things planned for her oldest's basket this year which she knows he is going to love! Then switch up your dinner rotation with one of Sarah's go to quick and easy dinners - French bread pizza. And Grace brings one pan sausage and veggies to the table. No matter how you're doing motherhood, we're rooting for you!Time StampsPoll results: 0:25Yays and nays: 5:04Book club for 1: 29:15Easter baskets and traditions: 37:26Switch up your dinner rotation: 48:58French bread pizzaOne pan sausage and veggies