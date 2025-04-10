Powered by RND
Full Time Moms

Sarah Dougherty & Grace Holloway
Motherhood—there’s no one right way to do it. With wildly different personalities, these two former college roommates turned lifelong friends talk motherhood, f...
Kids & Family

  • Easter Baskets and Traditions
    Sarah and Grace dive straight into sharing the results of their birthday-related polls! And the results have Sarah rethinking a couple things. The biggest takeaway here is if you don’t feel like doing party favors, likely the vast majority of your party guests won’t care. Sarah and Grace got together this past week for some girl time and it was exactly what Sarah’s heart needed. And Grace’s yay and nay is one in the same - cleaning her carpets herself…like with a rug doctor. The ladies are also excited to share some yays and nays submitted by their community.Grace brings a new segment to the podcast - Book Club for 1! Grace describes the plots of two of her most recent reads - one that she loved - one that she didn’t. And then Sarah - attempts - to guess the title of the book. If nothing else, hopefully you get at least one book to add to your ‘must read’ list.Sarah and Grace are still celebrating the start of spring as they dive into all things Easter! Easter egg hunts are (of course) on the agenda. Then Sarah and Grace share the creative ways they go about decorating Easter eggs with their kids. Sarah shares a staple that can always be found in her girls’ Easter baskets. And, of course, scooters are happening for her daughters this Easter! Grace has some exciting things planned for her oldest’s basket this year which she knows he is going to love! Then switch up your dinner rotation with one of Sarah’s go to quick and easy dinners - French bread pizza. And Grace brings one pan sausage and veggies to the table. No matter how you’re doing motherhood, we’re rooting for you!Time StampsPoll results: 0:25Yays and nays: 5:04Book club for 1: 29:15Easter baskets and traditions: 37:26Switch up your dinner rotation: 48:58French bread pizzaOne pan sausage and veggiesIf you enjoy Full Time Moms - make sure to FOLLOW or SUBSCRIBE and then SHARE with your friends! Help us grow our mom community by giving us a 5 star rating and review!You can follow us on Instagram for highlights from the show @fulltimemomspodcastAnd email us at [email protected]
    53:52
  • Spring Bucket List
    Of course the highlight from Sarah’s past week was her daughter’s birthday party! And you may not have known it, but there’s a viral TIkTok-er in our midst! Grace is investing the time and money - so you don’t have to - to find a natural laundry detergent that smells…toxic aka just like Tide. And no, she does not want her laundry smelling like essential oils! Sarah is looking for some solidarity this week as her youngest’s ear infection would have gone undiagnosed if it wasn’t for her 2 year well visit exam. Along the same vein, Grace shares the cost estimate she got to fill her oldest’s cavities. And it’s causing them both to feel a little bit skeptical of dentists in general.Spring is in the air which means spring bucket lists are in full swing! For Sarah this includes what activities she has planned to do with her kids over spring break. Grace’s spring plans include a little overnight hotel stay in addition to a multitude of outdoor activities. Hopefully this episode leaves you feeling inspired with some activities to do with your own kids this spring.Then switch up your dinner rotation with Italian grinder sliders that Sarah served at the birthday party this past weekend. Grace shares a little bit more of a time intensive recipe than her norm - sticky sesame chicken - but it’s worth it! A frequent topic of conversation in Sarah’s life - Costco - is mentioned and she’s looking for any takers on starting a salad swap near her. No matter how you’re doing motherhood, we’re rooting for you!Time StampsYays and nays: 0:26Spring bucket list: 24:19Switch up your dinner rotation: 37:02Italian grinder slidersSticky sesame chickenIf you enjoy Full Time Moms - make sure to FOLLOW or SUBSCRIBE and then SHARE with your friends! Help us grow our mom community by giving us a 5 star rating and review!You can follow us on Instagram for highlights from the show @fulltimemomspodcastAnd email us at [email protected]
    44:39
  • Kids Birthday Parties
    The infrared yoga classes at Grace’s gym were just the pick me up she needed this week to really lift her spirits. It’s even gotten her in the habit of meditating in the morning to start her day off right! Sarah and her girls had the best time at the cutest St. Patrick’s Day party they were invited to. And now Sarah's feeling inspired to host her own holiday kid activity in the future.Sarah’s self-proclaimed hobby - planning her children’s birthday parties - is the topic of discussion this week! Sarah is full of birthday party theme inspo for little ones turning 1, 2, or 3. And hear the party themes Sarah and Grace have done for their own kids. From food to balloons to bounce houses, Sarah and Grace dive into some of their birthday party staples. And should birthday party presents be opened during the party or at a later time? Grace and Sarah share their thoughts and want to hear yours too! Grace has a - maybe - controversial take on party favors that Sarah doesn’t really disagree with. It’s, of course, all poll-worthy!Then switch up your dinner rotation with Garlic Parmesan Chicken Pasta - a crockpot recipe Sarah served at her oldest’s most recent birthday party. Skip the Chick-Fil-A drive thru this week and make grilled chicken nuggets at home - Grace recommends dipping in buffalo sauce. No matter how you’re doing motherhood, we’re rooting for you!Time StampsYays and nays: 1:02Kids birthday parties: 10:12Switch up your dinner rotation: 60:02Garlic parmesan chicken pastaGrilled chicken nuggetsIf you enjoy Full Time Moms - make sure to FOLLOW or SUBSCRIBE and then SHARE with your friends! Help us grow our mom community by giving us a 5 star rating and review!You can follow us on Instagram for highlights from the show @fulltimemomspodcastAnd email us at [email protected]
    1:03:45
  • Before Self Care and Affirmations Were Cool ft. Sally Holloway
    Poll results are in! And, needless to say, Grace isn’t feeling stoked about the results. Grace and Sarah share the results from their ‘how many library books do you check out’ and ‘do you have a Costco membership’ polls.Sally, Grace’s mom, is in town! Which is a huge YAY for Grace and her 4 year old as they’ve been crossing things off their ‘Nana’ Bucket List! Spring soccer is about to start up for Sarah’s oldest who is ready for it - since her friend is on the team. And Sarah practices decorating some cupcakes for her youngest’s upcoming birthday and, let's just say, it was the furthest thing from professional. As the first guest on Full Time Moms, Sally weighs in on some previous podcast topics like how she and her mom friends supported each other when they had littles at home. As a mom to 5, Sally shares what actions she has taken to support her in having strong relationships with her children as they’ve grown older. And what interests she pursued that made her heart sing outside of motherhood. Plus get a glimpse into some of the mottos Grace grew up.Switch up your dinner rotation with Sally’s current go-to dinner for her family Trader Joe’s Mandarin orange chicken and chicken fried rice. Or one of the dinner staples from Grace’s childhood. Sarah shares a baked salmon recipe and Grace brings hamburger bowls to the table. Be sure to make that In-N-Out sauce at home to go with it. No matter how you’re doing motherhood, we’re rooting for you!Time StampsPoll results: 0:22Yays and nays: 6:47Sally Holloway: 18:33Switch up your dinner rotation: 39:25Trader Joe’s Mandarin orange chicken and chicken fried riceBaked salmonHamburger bowls w/ copycat In-N-Out sauceIf you enjoy Full Time Moms - make sure to FOLLOW or SUBSCRIBE and then SHARE with your friends! Help us grow our mom community by giving us a 5 star rating and review!You can follow us on Instagram for highlights from the show @fulltimemomspodcastAnd email us at [email protected]
    48:49
  • Develop Lasting Sibling Relationships
    The biggest YAY for Sarah and Grace this week is all the support they’ve felt with the launch of Full Time Moms! A close second was Grace’s life changing culinary experience at Flower Child - a brand new eatery to hit Salt Lake City. Her only regret is not being able to go there everyday. Summer is calling Sarah’s name as she gets a glimpse of what her upcoming summer will look like and she's excited about it! The many tears shed may have cracked Sarah and her husband - it’s happening - their oldest will be getting a scooter. Also, Grace and Sarah may have uncovered what leads to a long, healthy life.Why film a day in the life reel when you can text your brothers updates all day? Grace and Sarah had a fun time catching up with their brothers from updates on the ham sandwich they ate for lunch to homeschool groups and dance class videos. Grace credits her parents for their efforts in creating traditions for their family that hold some of Grace’s fondest memories with her siblings. And Sarah points out that adult ‘traditions’ can be developed amongst siblings without necessarily doing the activity together growing up. Sarah and Grace share some bonding activities they currently do in their homes when a mood shift is necessary. And be on the lookout for a podcast update - in 12 years - on the status of their childrens’ sibling relationships.Then the great debate - crockpot vs. instant pot. Sarah shares a crockpot bbq chicken with a surprise ingredient! And Grace brings beef stew to the table. These recipes are sure to switch up your dinner rotation! No matter how you’re doing motherhood, we’re rooting for you!Time StampsYays and nays: 0:30Sibling relationships: 17:02Switch up your dinner rotation: 42:06Crockpot BBQ chickenBeef stewIf you enjoy Full Time Moms - make sure to FOLLOW or SUBSCRIBE and then SHARE with your friends! Help us grow our mom community by giving us a 5 star rating and review!You can follow us on Instagram for highlights from the show @fulltimemomspodcastAnd email us at [email protected]
    47:36

Motherhood—there’s no one right way to do it. With wildly different personalities, these two former college roommates turned lifelong friends talk motherhood, family, marriage, and friendship through sharing what’s working…and what’s not, expert insights, real-life mom hacks, and recipes to make dinnertime easier. We do motherhood differently, but we’re here to support each other—and you.
