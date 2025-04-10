Before Self Care and Affirmations Were Cool ft. Sally Holloway
Poll results are in! And, needless to say, Grace isn’t feeling stoked about the results. Grace and Sarah share the results from their ‘how many library books do you check out’ and ‘do you have a Costco membership’ polls.Sally, Grace’s mom, is in town! Which is a huge YAY for Grace and her 4 year old as they’ve been crossing things off their ‘Nana’ Bucket List! Spring soccer is about to start up for Sarah’s oldest who is ready for it - since her friend is on the team. And Sarah practices decorating some cupcakes for her youngest’s upcoming birthday and, let's just say, it was the furthest thing from professional. As the first guest on Full Time Moms, Sally weighs in on some previous podcast topics like how she and her mom friends supported each other when they had littles at home. As a mom to 5, Sally shares what actions she has taken to support her in having strong relationships with her children as they’ve grown older. And what interests she pursued that made her heart sing outside of motherhood. Plus get a glimpse into some of the mottos Grace grew up.Switch up your dinner rotation with Sally’s current go-to dinner for her family Trader Joe’s Mandarin orange chicken and chicken fried rice. Or one of the dinner staples from Grace’s childhood. Sarah shares a baked salmon recipe and Grace brings hamburger bowls to the table. Be sure to make that In-N-Out sauce at home to go with it. No matter how you’re doing motherhood, we’re rooting for you!Time StampsPoll results: 0:22Yays and nays: 6:47Sally Holloway: 18:33Switch up your dinner rotation: 39:25Trader Joe’s Mandarin orange chicken and chicken fried riceBaked salmonHamburger bowls w/ copycat In-N-Out sauceIf you enjoy Full Time Moms - make sure to FOLLOW or SUBSCRIBE and then SHARE with your friends! Help us grow our mom community by giving us a 5 star rating and review!You can follow us on Instagram for highlights from the show @fulltimemomspodcastAnd email us at [email protected]