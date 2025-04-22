Ep 1 - Alcohol dangers and cholesterol hands

Welcome to the premiere episode of "Front Page Fitness," a new podcast hosted by Drs Eric Trexler and Lauren Colenso-Semple. In Front Page Fitness, Eric & Lauren discuss the hottest health and fitness topics that are causing controversy, generating buzz, or dominating headlines. In other words, it's your weekly health and fitness newspaper, delivered in podcast form. Be sure to subscribe so you can continue enjoying episodes every week:https://www.youtube.com/@fpfpodcasthttps://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/frontpagefitness/Time stamps:00:00 Eric & Lauren introduce the show (and themselves)13:45 No safe level of alcohol intake?48:10 Florida man has "cholesterol hands"