Front Page Fitness
Front Page Fitness

MASS Research Review
Health & Wellness
Front Page Fitness
  Ep 1 - Alcohol dangers and cholesterol hands
    Welcome to the premiere episode of "Front Page Fitness," a new podcast hosted by Drs Eric Trexler and Lauren Colenso-Semple. In Front Page Fitness, Eric & Lauren discuss the hottest health and fitness topics that are causing controversy, generating buzz, or dominating headlines. In other words, it's your weekly health and fitness newspaper, delivered in podcast form. Be sure to subscribe so you can continue enjoying episodes every week:https://www.youtube.com/@fpfpodcasthttps://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/frontpagefitness/Time stamps:00:00 Eric & Lauren introduce the show (and themselves)13:45 No safe level of alcohol intake?48:10 Florida man has "cholesterol hands"
About Front Page Fitness

Having trouble staying up-to-date with the newest health and fitness information? Confused or overwhelmed by the constant flood of contradictory health and fitness information? Look no further. In Front Page Fitness, Dr. Lauren Colenso-Semple and Dr. Eric Trexler discuss the hot topics dominating the headlines to provide reliable, accessible, and actionable information you can trust.
Health & Wellness

