Tabitha Brown, Chance Brown
Welcome to Fridays with Tab and Chance! We’ve been together for 25 years and we created this show to talk to you about what we’ve learned on this journey togeth... More
Available Episodes

  • How Comfortable Are You In Your Relationship?
    We got the idea for this episode from our brother Nic Few! He asked us to speak about natural bodily functions and where you draw the line in your relationship. To us, the real question is: are you truly comfortable with your partner? Lets talk about it!About the hosts:Tabitha Brown is the world's favorite mom and auntie! She is an Emmy Nominated actress and show host, a 2 time New York Times Best Selling author and a 2 time NAACP Image Award winner. Follow Tabitha Brown: https://www.instagram.com/iamtabithabrown/https://www.iamtabithabrown.com/Chance Brown is a father, mentor, entrepreneur, and youth basketball coach. If you ask him, he’ll tell you he is a professional human! Follow Chance Brown: https://www.instagram.com/teamchancebasketball/
    4/28/2023
    28:18
  • The 20th Anniversary Special!
    This is our 20 year anniversary special! We thought it would be fun to have a photoshoot to celebrate our marriage and film behind the scenes so you could listen and see our special day! We recorded our interviews separately but of course we had similar answers when we shared about our journey for the past 20 years. We really appreciate y'all listening and we recommend you watch this episode on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@iamtabithabrown to get the full experience of our special day! Lets get into it!About the hosts:Tabitha Brown is the world's favorite mom and auntie! She is an Emmy Nominated actress and show host, a 2 time New York Times Best Selling author and a 2 time NAACP Image Award winner. Follow Tabitha Brown: https://www.instagram.com/iamtabithabrown/https://www.iamtabithabrown.com/Chance Brown is a father, mentor, entrepreneur, and youth basketball coach. If you ask him, he’ll tell you he is a professional human! Follow Chance Brown: https://www.instagram.com/teamchancebasketball/
    4/21/2023
    14:00
  • 25 Years Together, 20 Years Married... What Does That Look Like?
    We are just a few days away from our anniversary. This year we are celebrating 25 years together and 20 years married, but what does that look like? We get questions about how we have lasted this long all the time! Lets talk about it on todays episodeTab and Chance are wearing Sweaters from https://rubenrojas.com/About the hosts:Tabitha Brown is the world's favorite mom and auntie! She is an Emmy Nominated actress and show host, a 2 time New York Times Best Selling author and a 2 time NAACP Image Award winner. Follow Tabitha Brown: https://www.instagram.com/iamtabithabrown/https://www.iamtabithabrown.com/Chance Brown is a father, mentor, entrepreneur, and youth basketball coach. If you ask him, he’ll tell you he is a professional human! Follow Chance Brown: https://www.instagram.com/teamchancebasketball/
    4/14/2023
    45:41
  • Secrets In A Marriage
    Are there healthy secrets in a marriage? Lets talk about it!Get Your Normalize Positivity Sweaters at https://www.iamtabithabrown.com/ About the hosts:Tabitha Brown is the world's favorite mom and auntie! She is an Emmy Nominated actress and show host, a 2 time New York Times Best Selling author and a 2 time NAACP Image Award winner. Follow Tabitha Brown: https://www.instagram.com/iamtabithabrown/https://www.iamtabithabrown.com/Chance Brown is a father, mentor, entrepreneur, and youth basketball coach. If you ask him, he’ll tell you he is a professional human! Follow Chance Brown: https://www.instagram.com/teamchancebasketball/
    4/7/2023
    31:34
  • Normalize Positivity
    On this episode we are talking about a post that came out about "toxic positivity" and how we feel about that. We talk about what motivates these kinds of posts and our thoughts about "Cancel Culture" Lets get in to it! Get Your Normalize Positivity Shirts at https://www.iamtabithabrown.com/ About the hosts:Tabitha Brown is the world's favorite mom and auntie! She is an Emmy Nominated actress and show host, a 2 time New York Times Best Selling author and a 2 time NAACP Image Award winner. Follow Tabitha Brown: https://www.instagram.com/iamtabithabrown/https://www.iamtabithabrown.com/Chance Brown is a father, mentor, entrepreneur, and youth basketball coach. If you ask him, he’ll tell you he is a professional human! Follow Chance Brown: https://www.instagram.com/teamchancebasketball/
    3/31/2023
    27:05

About Fridays with Tab and Chance

Welcome to Fridays with Tab and Chance! We’ve been together for 25 years and we created this show to talk to you about what we’ve learned on this journey together. Every Friday you'll get our perspectives on marriage, family, love and loss. Subscribe to the show and we'll be here to talk about anything and everything with you.
