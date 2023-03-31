Welcome to Fridays with Tab and Chance! We’ve been together for 25 years and we created this show to talk to you about what we’ve learned on this journey togeth... More
How Comfortable Are You In Your Relationship?
We got the idea for this episode from our brother Nic Few! He asked us to speak about natural bodily functions and where you draw the line in your relationship. To us, the real question is: are you truly comfortable with your partner? Lets talk about it!
4/28/2023
28:18
The 20th Anniversary Special!
This is our 20 year anniversary special! We thought it would be fun to have a photoshoot to celebrate our marriage and film behind the scenes so you could listen and see our special day! We recorded our interviews separately but of course we had similar answers when we shared about our journey for the past 20 years. We really appreciate y'all listening and we recommend you watch this episode on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@iamtabithabrown to get the full experience of our special day! Lets get into it!
4/21/2023
14:00
25 Years Together, 20 Years Married... What Does That Look Like?
We are just a few days away from our anniversary. This year we are celebrating 25 years together and 20 years married, but what does that look like? We get questions about how we have lasted this long all the time! Lets talk about it on todays episode
4/14/2023
45:41
Secrets In A Marriage
Are there healthy secrets in a marriage? Lets talk about it!
4/7/2023
31:34
Normalize Positivity
On this episode we are talking about a post that came out about "toxic positivity" and how we feel about that. We talk about what motivates these kinds of posts and our thoughts about "Cancel Culture" Lets get in to it!
