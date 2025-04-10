Powered by RND
FraudKast
FraudKast

Larry Benson
GovernmentTechnologySociety & CultureDocumentary
FraudKast
  • Investigating Cyber Threats, Identity Fraud, and Bad Actors Targeting DMVs
    Guests: Gerald F. Lackey, PhD, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Motor VehiclesBeau Hurley, Chief Information Security Officer, Virginia Department of Motor VehiclesJoseph Hill, Chief of Law Enforcement, Virginia Department of Motor VehiclesThis episode covers challenges facing DMVs today with a deep focus on intentional fraud.  This is fraud at the counter committed by those coming in and the internal threats presented by employees that can sell licenses illegally. Speakers will also cover cyber fraud threats since the DMVs are moving services primarily online. Dr. Lackey has more than 15 years of experience in collaborating with government agencies, customer groups, and Fortune 500 companies to develop winning strategies, optimize business processes, and deliver on strategic growth initiatives.  He is currently guiding the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles through a multi-year transformational journey to improve customer experience and reduce costs.  In his previous role as VP of Business Optimization at GAF, the world's largest roofing manufacturer, Dr. Lackey led strategic growth projects and productivity efficiencies across the company. During his time at GAF, he built broad networks within the building materials manufacturing, distribution, and installation industry. Prior to GAF, he had deep relationships with manufacturing companies and energy-related public sector agencies as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company. His business acumen and transformation skills shine through his ability to identify winning strategies and mobilize people to turn them into value for customers and citizens. Some of these include launching a new paper and packaging company post an acquisition of equals, making significant and sustainable cost reductions in an international packaging company, establishing a lean operation program for a North American oil company, and driving an organizational transformation at a multi-state public utility. Dr. Lackey's experience driving agile product development teams, designing lean shared service organizations, and leading strategic growth initiatives have made him a force multiplier in several organizations. He leads with a clear vision, strong passion, and inquisitive approach that brings out the best in those around him. He is deeply experienced in designing, planning, and executing complex value creation work streams with the input and oversight of boards, C-suits, and external partners. Dr. Lackey received his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Spanish from Duke University and acquired his Ph.D. in Social Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
    22:49
  • Kiosk Technology Automation Driving Self-Service Access and Better Identity Verification with Guest Speaker Steve Smith
    Government automation is being augmented with kiosk technology, allowing anytime access and better identity verification. Intellectual Technology (ITI), a leader in government kiosk technology, will outline the various uses for government agencies, the benefits, and overall cost savings. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMVs) are at the forefront of this technology, and we will learn why dozens of states have deployed hundreds of ITI kiosks. 
    34:23
  • Investigating Fake License Fraud with Guest Tony Poole
    Fake IDs are everywhere. Go to any college and 60% of students have or have had a fake ID. Is the danger just a few drinks and a fender bender? Add in fatal accidents, fugitives that want to hide in plain sight, drug dealers, and the undocumented. Add in the financial cost to companies that are duped out of hundreds of millions by those that have stolen retail items and then return it under a false ID, or purchased vehicles with a fake ID with the intent of never returning the vehicle or making a payment. Tony Poole, the President of the Document Security Alliance, will outline these issues and give us an in-depth analysis of the national impact.
    23:15
  • SNAP Fraud in the 21st Century with Guests Dawn Royal and Andy McClenahan
    SNAP, welfare, or food stamps, regardless of the name they all point to benefits designed to feed the underprivileged.  Fraud has existed almost from the first day of the program’s inception back in 1939. SNAP has dramatically expanded over the decades, with a current national budget of $127 Billion. SNAP cards are now being cloned, with fraudsters getting away with millions, and the legitimate beneficiaries requesting repayments by the states.  This episode of the FraudKast looks at the SNAP program and the challenges associated with running such a large national program with millions of beneficiaries, and how fraud is taking place. DISCLAIMER: The information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not be used as legal advice. The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the speaker/s and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. LexisNexis Risk Solutions does not warrant that the information provided in this podcast is accurate or error-free.
    39:48
  • Discover What We Learned about Unemployment Insurance Fraud from the Pandemic with Guest Amy Simon
    Unemployment Fraud combined with the pandemic has created a multi-hundred-billion-dollar fraud against the American people. Who was involved, how this happened, and is there any way to clean this up will be addressed. International as well as domestic criminals have been involved, so this FraudKast will examine what can be done to keep this from happening again. DISCLAIMER: The information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not be used as legal advice. The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the speaker/s and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. LexisNexis Risk Solutions does not warrant that the information provided in this podcast is accurate or error-free. 
About FraudKast

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions FraudKast exposes fraud and theft across all types of government benefit programs. We seek to interview leading experts from both law enforcement, as well as agency investigators to understand and reveal nefarious methods against federal and state programs. Examples of government fraud that will be included are DMV fraud, SNAP fraud, student loan fraud, social security fraud, state retirement fraud, housing fraud, Medicaid/Medicare, and Tax refund fraud, etc. All guest experts are on the front lines of detecting, preventing, and fighting these types of government fraud.
