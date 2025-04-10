Investigating Cyber Threats, Identity Fraud, and Bad Actors Targeting DMVs
Guests: Gerald F. Lackey, PhD, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Motor VehiclesBeau Hurley, Chief Information Security Officer, Virginia Department of Motor VehiclesJoseph Hill, Chief of Law Enforcement, Virginia Department of Motor VehiclesThis episode covers challenges facing DMVs today with a deep focus on intentional fraud. This is fraud at the counter committed by those coming in and the internal threats presented by employees that can sell licenses illegally. Speakers will also cover cyber fraud threats since the DMVs are moving services primarily online. Dr. Lackey has more than 15 years of experience in collaborating with government agencies, customer groups, and Fortune 500 companies to develop winning strategies, optimize business processes, and deliver on strategic growth initiatives. He is currently guiding the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles through a multi-year transformational journey to improve customer experience and reduce costs. In his previous role as VP of Business Optimization at GAF, the world's largest roofing manufacturer, Dr. Lackey led strategic growth projects and productivity efficiencies across the company. During his time at GAF, he built broad networks within the building materials manufacturing, distribution, and installation industry. Prior to GAF, he had deep relationships with manufacturing companies and energy-related public sector agencies as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company. His business acumen and transformation skills shine through his ability to identify winning strategies and mobilize people to turn them into value for customers and citizens. Some of these include launching a new paper and packaging company post an acquisition of equals, making significant and sustainable cost reductions in an international packaging company, establishing a lean operation program for a North American oil company, and driving an organizational transformation at a multi-state public utility. Dr. Lackey's experience driving agile product development teams, designing lean shared service organizations, and leading strategic growth initiatives have made him a force multiplier in several organizations. He leads with a clear vision, strong passion, and inquisitive approach that brings out the best in those around him. He is deeply experienced in designing, planning, and executing complex value creation work streams with the input and oversight of boards, C-suits, and external partners. Dr. Lackey received his Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Spanish from Duke University and acquired his Ph.D. in Social Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.