Discover What We Learned about Unemployment Insurance Fraud from the Pandemic with Guest Amy Simon

Unemployment Fraud combined with the pandemic has created a multi-hundred-billion-dollar fraud against the American people. Who was involved, how this happened, and is there any way to clean this up will be addressed. International as well as domestic criminals have been involved, so this FraudKast will examine what can be done to keep this from happening again. DISCLAIMER: The information provided in this podcast is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not be used as legal advice. The views and opinions expressed in this episode are solely those of the speaker/s and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of LexisNexis Risk Solutions. LexisNexis Risk Solutions does not warrant that the information provided in this podcast is accurate or error-free.