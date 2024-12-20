Powered by RND
Slate Communications
Want to stay up to date with what's happening in the Town of Fraser, Colorado? The Fraser Town Board Meeting podcast provides a quick 5-minute summary of the most recent Fraser Town Board Meeting
Government

  • Dec. 4, 2024 Fraser Board of Trustees Meeting
    A short recap of the December 4, 2024, Fraser Town Board meeting. Topics include: funding for a KFFR partnership, a $1 million dollar contract for the construction of the Fraser Bike Park, short-term rental fire safety improvements, and more. 
Fraser Town Board 5-Minute Summary

Want to stay up to date with what's happening in the Town of Fraser, Colorado? The Fraser Town Board Meeting podcast provides a quick 5-minute summary of the most recent Fraser Town Board Meeting, including agenda and discussion items, votes, and more. New podcasts will be released twice a month after every Fraser Town Board meeting.
