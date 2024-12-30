Fragmented to Whole: Life Lessons from 12 Step Recovery

Boundaries Made Simple- How to Communicate Clearly, Honestly, and Politely | Episode 295

As we know, boundaries are essential for our well-being, but communicating them effectively can be a challenge. Last week on the podcast, I shared the importance of mastering communication to create healthy relationships. As a continuation of that, I wanted to share my tips for how to clearly communicate our boundaries with others. This week's episode 295 of the Fragmented to Whole Podcast is about how to communicate clearly, honestly, and politelySome of the talking points I go over in this episode include:Boundaries only become more difficult when you wait to set them.Politeness can go a long way in communicating boundaries. Take ownership of your boundaries; be truthful and avoid lying to justify them.Setting a boundary is not something to apologize for - it's your right to protect your needs and boundaries.Establish clear, consistent rules to depersonalize boundaries and make them about you, not the other person.If you're unsure what your boundaries are, take time to pause, gather your thoughts, and communicate your boundaries when you're sure.Offer an alternative or compromise to show your willingness to collaborate.