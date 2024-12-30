Fragmented to Whole: Life Lessons from 12 Step Recovery

How Acceptance Changed My Life: Peace, Resilience, and Self-Love | Episode 297
Learning how to be accepting of myself and others was one of the most important things I learned in recovery. I have made several episodes on the life-changing impact of this acceptance, and today, I wanted to continue that by sharing the long-term impact of being accepting of the people, places, and circumstances of your life. This week's episode 297 of the Fragmented to Whole Podcast is about how acceptance changed my life: peace, resilience, and self-love!In this episode of the Fragmented to Whole Podcast, I'm sharing the profound impact that learning to be accepting has had on my relationships and circumstances in hopes that you, too., can move towards a more accepting, peaceful life.
The Ripple Effect of Gratitude- How Small Moments Spark Big Changes | Episode 296
The practice of keeping a daily gratitude journal has had such a considerable impact on my life that I now make a gratitude list both morning and night. I've found that the benefit of creating this list is that you have to search for things to be grateful for. You almost become wired to look for things to be grateful for in every moment, shifting your perspective to focus on the positives. This week's episode 296 of the Fragmented to Whole Podcast is about the ripple effect of gratitude- how small moments spark big changes. Some of the talking points I go over in this episode include:Using morning and nightly gratitude journaling as a way to shift my perspective and recognize more good in my life. How practicing gratitude has helped me recognize the pivotal moments and people that have shaped the trajectory of my life. Two powerful instances where a chain of events led up to something bigger, for which I am incredibly grateful.
Boundaries Made Simple- How to Communicate Clearly, Honestly, and Politely | Episode 295
As we know, boundaries are essential for our well-being, but communicating them effectively can be a challenge. Last week on the podcast, I shared the importance of mastering communication to create healthy relationships. As a continuation of that, I wanted to share my tips for how to clearly communicate our boundaries with others. This week's episode 295 of the Fragmented to Whole Podcast is about how to communicate clearly, honestly, and politelySome of the talking points I go over in this episode include:Boundaries only become more difficult when you wait to set them.Politeness can go a long way in communicating boundaries. Take ownership of your boundaries; be truthful and avoid lying to justify them.Setting a boundary is not something to apologize for - it's your right to protect your needs and boundaries.Establish clear, consistent rules to depersonalize boundaries and make them about you, not the other person.If you're unsure what your boundaries are, take time to pause, gather your thoughts, and communicate your boundaries when you're sure.Offer an alternative or compromise to show your willingness to collaborate.
How to Master Communication, Avoid Conflict, and Create Healthier Relationships | Episode 294
Before getting into recovery, I thought that I was a good communicator. While that may have been the case when it came to my work, I came to realize that interpersonally, I was actually a horrible communicator. This week's episode 294 of the Fragmented to Whole Podcast is about how to master communication, avoid conflict, and create healthier relationships!Some of the talking points I go over in this episode include:Examples of how I communicated poorly by speaking indirectly, beating around the bush, and expecting people to automatically know things or read my mind. How I experimented with the ways I communicated my boundaries early in my recovery from compulsive overeating and sugar addiction. Practical tips you can use to communicate more effectively, especially when setting boundaries.
How Building Boundaries Helps You Achieve Emotional Sobriety | Episode 293
Most people know that the goal of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is sobriety, but what they don't know is that the goal of Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families (ACA) is emotional sobriety. And if you've listened to my podcast for some time, you will not be shocked to hear that the way to achieve emotional sobriety is through building healthy boundaries! This week's episode 293 of the Fragmented to Whole Podcast is about how building healthy boundaries helps you achieve emotional sobriety. In this episode of the Fragmented to Whole Podcast, I'm sharing some literature that helped me achieve emotional sobriety, with my own struggles and illuminating insights sprinkled in. Whether you're navigating addiction, codependency, reparenting, or simply seeking greater emotional balance, I hope these excerpts help you as much as they helped me.
About Fragmented to Whole: Life Lessons from 12 Step Recovery
"Fragmented to Whole: Life Lessons from 12 Step Recovery" will help those who want to heal to move from being fragmented to whole. Hi, I'm Barb! I'm a boundaries coach and a woman in recovery. I share my experience, strength and hope from 12 step recovery in each episode. They're all 20 minutes or less and each episode is about a specific topic. Many life lessons from 12 step recovery are applicable to those in and outside of recovery. This podcast brings some of those lessons to the airwaves, including such topics as learning acceptance, recognizing and overcoming victim mentality and establishing healthy boundaries.