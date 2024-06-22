Forever Exiled - A Path of Exile Podcast

This week, in Forever Exiled's 266th episode, we have just as much fun as we do in all of our other episodes. Delays can't slow us down! GGG came out with a couple of teasers for Path of Exile 2, along with releasing their 2nd 3.25 Settlers of Kalguur league. Even when there's nothing PoE to talk about, there's always something PoE to talk about. Oswald's got us daydreaming and the Mercenary has us theory-crafting. Thank you for all of your faithful support each and every week. It's an honour being in your weekly routines. Love ya!Forever Exiled Info:www.foreverexiled.comPatreonTwitter @ForeverExiled82Path of Exile WebsiteWrecker of Days Builds ListDiscord...﻿FE Merch StoreFE Nexus Store

The guilt! The shame! But not in GGG Land! This week, in episode 267, we discuss both big news articles that hit the Path of Exile fanbase this week. Big news, big moves, and closet confessions. The next few weeks are going to be big! Thank-you to all of our listeners throughout the years for helping us reach a combined total of 500 episodes! Making us a part of your weekly routine is humbling and mind-blowing. We are honoured to be a part of it. We wish you the best in the coming weeks to the PoE 2 announcement, the beta, and the next 500 episodes! Love ya!Forever Exiled Info:www.foreverexiled.comPatreonTwitter @ForeverExiled82Path of Exile WebsiteWrecker of Days Builds ListDiscord...﻿FE Merch StoreFE Nexus Store

With the conclusion of GGG's biggest announcement ever (arguably), we can't handle talking about anything else! If only we had more time! Episode 268 of Forever Exiled takes you through all our hype and reservations regarding the upcoming Path of Exile sequel (which we'll all be able to access in just a couple of weeks). Reveals are the best and GGG came out swinging! Thanks for joining us this week. It's always a pleasure to hang out.Forever Exiled Info:www.foreverexiled.comPatreonTwitter @ForeverExiled82Path of Exile WebsiteWrecker of Days Builds ListDiscord...﻿FE Merch StoreFE Nexus Store

Episode 269 is the last episode of the Path of Exile 1 era! Next week we'll be playing Path of Exile 2's Early Access and this week was non-stop hype. GGG is in the final stages of dotting their "I"s and crossing their "T"s but for us, even while we're in meetings, we can't stop thinking that PoE 2 is just around the corner. You've been amazing to us through this great Path of Exile 1 journey. We can't thank you enough! We're looking forward to starting this new journey with you of Path of Exile 2! Love ya! Forever Exiled Info:www.foreverexiled.comPatreonTwitter @ForeverExiled82Path of Exile WebsiteWrecker of Days Builds ListDiscord...﻿FE Merch StoreFE Nexus Store

Path of Exile 2 is finally here! The masses are finally able to play! Who cares if it's Early Access, the fine-tuning will come. For now, we get the next iteration of GGG's vision in the comfort of our homes. In episode 270, we obviously talk about our Day 1 launch experiences for PoE 2's EA and, well, that's it! You're all the best and we hope you had a great "league" launch! Thanks for listening!(00:00) Introduction & Episode 270 Milestone(00:20) Anniversary Reflections(00:46) Patreon and Community Shoutouts(02:15) Personal Week Recap(06:48) Path of Exile 2 Launch Day Experience(10:20) Cross-Platform Multiplayer Praise(13:15) Difficulty & Early Access Challenges(25:31) Character Builds and Adjustments(52:53) Mechanics & Minion Strategies(58:58) Feedback & Frustrations(01:09:00) Closing Thoughts on PoE 2Forever Exiled Info:www.foreverexiled.comPatreonTwitter @ForeverExiled82Path of Exile WebsiteWrecker of Days Builds ListDiscord...﻿FE Merch StoreFE Nexus Store

About Forever Exiled - A Path of Exile Podcast

Forever Exiled is a Path of Exile podcast hosted by Justin (Tagz) and Tyler (Wrecker of Days) that covers all things Path of Exile. We’re both heavily obsessed with the game. Every time we go out for dinner, the conversation quickly turns from real life to the builds we’re playing, the news that GGG has released, and all of our opinions and dreams regarding it all. We talk so much PoE, that a podcast just made sense ;-). Tagz has been playing Path of Exile since Beta in April 2012 and Wrecker eventually joined in 2014. We both have very different playstyles so there doesn’t seem to be an end to the things we can make fun of each for. So, if you want to join a couple of buds talking PoE over a few drinks, pull up a chair and enjoy yourselves!