For the Love of History - world history, women’s history, weird history

Tehya N.
I'm TK, your guide to the past as we uncover the people, events, and little-known facts hidden in the shadows of your old history textbooks. From empress baddie...
HistoryComedyEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 79
  • London's Most Fashinable and Fierce All Women Gang | The 40 Elephants
    Welcome back, my delicious doughnut! 🍩 This week, we’re peeling back the velvet curtain on one of London's most scandalous and fabulous crime syndicates: the Forty Elephants, an all-women gang who ruled the shoplifting scene from the Victorian era well into the Roaring Twenties. Think Oceans Eleven, but make it corsets, diamonds, and bloomers with pockets big enough to hide a whole department store. What You’ll Learn in This Glamorous Heist of an Episode: 💎 How these women outsmarted Victorian shopkeepers with handmade “grafter bloomers” (yes, pockets galore!) 💎 The rise of Alice Diamond, the fierce queenpin rocking diamond-knuckled rings 💎 The jaw-dropping heists that left London buzzing (hello, mink coats worth thousands!) 💎 Why luxury goods weren’t just about vanity but a defiant statement of independence Why You’ll Love It: It's history with sass, scandal, and some seriously clever ladies who knew how to game the system. If you've ever wondered whether you'd survive as a Victorian-era crime boss, this episode will have you dreaming up your own heist team. 🎧 Ready to dive in? Hit play now, and if you loved this peek into women's badass history, don’t forget to support us on Patreon. Your support keeps the history (and the fun) coming! TrovaTrip Alert! Oh hey, history buffs! Want to nerd out with me in person? Join me on a dreamy trip to Japan (hello matcha, temples, and Kyoto sunsets!) from August 24–30, 2025. Spots are limited, and early birds get a discount—don’t sleep on it! 🤩App Info🤩 ______________________________________ Want more For the Love of History? Patreon Instagram Website TikTok Spotify Merch Store Book Club Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    38:40
  • The Bloody and Unnecessarily Difficult History of Surgery
    Welcome back, dear one! This week, we’re scrubbing in and diving scalpels-first into the history of surgery. From ancient skull drilling to the OG rhinoplasty (nose job, anyone?), this episode explores the bizarre, bloody, and brilliant evolution of ancient surgical techniques. Spoiler: it’s not all medieval barber surgeons and questionable hygiene. What you’ll learn in this episode: 📚How Neolithic humans invented brain surgery (and somehow survived!). 📚Why ancient Egyptian surgeons were ahead of their time (magic spells optional). 📚The shocking origin story of India’s first nose job—a bloody masterpiece. 📚How one Roman hotshot (we’re looking at you, Galen) stalled surgical progress for 1,000 years. 📚Quirky, gross, and oh-so-fascinating, this episode unpacks the twists and turns of medieval medicine and beyond. Whether you’re a history buff or just morbidly curious, you won’t want to miss this. 🎧 Hit play now, and don’t forget to leave a review! What did you think of this episode? Your feedback keeps us slicing into history’s quirkiest corners. ⭐⭐Calm History ⭐⭐ Try the new podcast, Calm History: www.calmhistory.com TrovaTrip Alert! Oh hey, history buffs! Want to nerd out with me in person? Join me on a dreamy trip to Japan (hello matcha, temples, and Kyoto sunsets!) from August 24–30, 2025. Spots are limited, and early birds get a discount—don’t sleep on it! What’s the Tea with the Community Census? Your voice matters! Fill out the For the Love of History 2025 Community Census and tell me what you want more of (or less of!) in upcoming episodes. Plus, you’ll get the chance to win a free t-shirt or one of my favorite books. Sweet deal, right? 🤩App Info🤩 ______________________________________ Want more For the Love of History? Patreon Instagram Website TikTok Spotify Merch Store Book Club Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    35:48
  • Tattoo Traditions of Asia | Author Interview with Tattoo Anthropologist Lars Krutak
    Welcome, history besties and ink enthusiasts! This week on For the Love of History, we’re taking a deep dive into the fascinating world of tattoo anthropology with none other than Lars Krutak, author of Tattoo Traditions of Asia. Lars shares jaw-dropping stories from his 25+ years of fieldwork, uncovering the hidden meanings behind indigenous tattoo traditions across Asia and beyond. Ever wondered why a hornbill or centipede might make it onto someone’s skin? Or how tattoos protected warriors in battle (think magical meteorites and spiritual rituals)? Get ready for a wild ride through culture, identity, and artistry! ⭐⭐Calm History ⭐⭐ Try the new podcast, Calm History: www.calmhistory.com In this episode, you’ll learn: How Lars stumbled into tattoo anthropology (hint: Fairbanks, Alaska, and minus 55°F temperatures play a role). The intricate and spiritual meanings behind traditional tattoos in Borneo, Nagaland, and more. The mind-blowing connection between tattoos and cosmic meteorites. Why traditional tattooing is making a comeback—and how artists are keeping it relevant today. Lars’s research isn’t just academic; it’s an adventure story featuring remote villages, motorcycles, and cultural revivals. Whether you’re a tattoo lover, a history buff, or someone who just loves a good Indiana Jones-esque tale, this episode is for you! Where to find Lars﻿ Website Vanishing Tattoo Documentary Instagram Tattoo Traditions of Asia (get your copy here) 🎧 Hit play now, and don’t forget to subscribe for your weekly dose of world history, women’s history, and all the quirky, unexpected topics in between! TrovaTrip Alert! Oh hey, history buffs! Want to nerd out with me in person? Join me on a dreamy trip to Japan (hello matcha, temples, and Kyoto sunsets!) from August 24–30, 2025. Spots are limited, and early birds get a discount—don’t sleep on it! What’s the Tea with the Community Census? Your voice matters! Fill out the For the Love of History 2025 Community Census and tell me what you want more of (or less of!) in upcoming episodes. Plus, you’ll get the chance to win a free t-shirt or one of my favorite books. Sweet deal, right? 🤩App Info🤩 ______________________________________ Want more For the Love of History? Patreon Instagram Website TikTok Spotify Merch Store Book Club Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:22
  • Aspesia | The hidden teacher of Socrates and the most brilliant woman in Athens
    Did you know that Socrates—yes, that Socrates—had a teacher who was a woman? And not just any woman, but Aspasia of Miletus, the queen of ancient philosophy, rhetoric, and savage comebacks. In this episode, we’re diving deep into her life, her legacy, and the absolutely wild smear campaigns she endured (spoiler: haters gonna hate since 450 BCE). Get ready to learn how Aspasia schooled some of the smartest guys in Athens, ran academic salons that gave women a voice, and may have even written some of Pericles’ greatest speeches. Buckle up, because we're about to hop in our time machine for a spicy mix of history, scandal, and feminist truth bombs. What’s Inside This Episode? How a girl from Miletus ended up teaching Socrates (mind-blown emoji). The drama-filled romance with Pericles (a.k.a. Perry the Platypus). Her legendary intellect, her haters (looking at you, Aristophanes), and her ultimate disappearance from history. The ridiculous sexism that still erases Aspasia from textbooks today. TrovaTrip Alert! Oh hey, history buffs! Want to nerd out with me in person? Join me on a dreamy trip to Japan (hello matcha, temples, and Kyoto sunsets!) from August 24–30, 2025. Spots are limited, and early birds get a discount—don’t sleep on it! What’s the Tea with the Community Census? Your voice matters! Fill out the For the Love of History 2025 Community Census and tell me what you want more of (or less of!) in upcoming episodes. Plus, you’ll get the chance to win a free t-shirt or one of my favorite books. Sweet deal, right? Why You’ll Love This Episode: If you’re into Greek history, badass women, or just want an excuse to feel smarter than everyone at your next trivia night, this one’s for you. It’s part historical deep dive, part roast session, and 100% a love letter to one of the most overlooked women in history. Final Thoughts: The haters may have tried to erase Aspasia, but not on my watch. Let’s reclaim her legacy and give this queen the credit she deserves. Tune in, sip some wine (or tea), and enjoy the sassiest history lesson of the season! 🤩App Info🤩 📚Resources can be found here!📚 ______________________________________ Want more For the Love of History? Patreon Instagram Website TikTok Spotify Merch Store Book Club Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    41:35
  • Minoan Matriarchy: Was Crete ruled by thicc nature mommies?
    🇯🇵 JAPAN TRIP🇯🇵 💛💙Community Census💙💛 Welcome back, dear one! Season 10 kicks off with a bang as we hop into our time machine and zoom back to the Minoan civilization—the OG seafaring fashionistas of Crete. Were they ruled by thick (with two C’s) nature mommies? Or was it all just ancient patriarchy with a side of fabulous frescoes? Let’s find out! What’s in Store: 🛕 A deep dive into Minoan palaces (hello, indoor plumbing and menstrual pits—yes, you read that right). 🎨 Frescoes, frescoes, and more frescoes! Boobies out, bulls flipping, and goddesses reigning supreme. 🧵 The juicy debate: Matriarchy, egalitarianism, or just plain misunderstood? 😏 Why this history matters and what it says about us today (spoiler: thicc nature mommies might just save the world). Special Announcements: ✨ Japan trip alert! Join me and fellow history nerds this August for an unforgettable adventure to Japan. Buddha statues, tea ceremonies, and maybe even the Blood Temple? Spots are limited, so don’t miss out! Final Thoughts: History isn’t static; it’s a conversation. And this season, we’re channeling all the thick, curvy, snake-goddess energy to dig into overlooked stories and rewrite the narrative. Tune in, sip the Kool-Aid, and let’s get to it! 🤩App Info🤩 📚Resources can be found here!📚 ______________________________________ Want more For the Love of History? Patreon Instagram Website TikTok Spotify Merch Store Book Club Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    39:29

About For the Love of History - world history, women's history, weird history

I'm TK, your guide to the past as we uncover the people, events, and little-known facts hidden in the shadows of your old history textbooks. From empress baddies like Hatshepsut and Wu Zetianto, activist profiles, Egyptian and Japanese gods and goddesses, and the history of the toothbrush, tattoos, Pompeii peepees, and everything in between, you can find it all here. No event is too small and no topic too big, because this is For The Love of History. ----------------------- For over 100 archived episodes and bonus content you can head over to Patreon!
