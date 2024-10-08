For the Love of History - world history, women’s history, weird history

Aspesia | The hidden teacher of Socrates and the most brilliant woman in Athens

Did you know that Socrates—yes, that Socrates—had a teacher who was a woman? And not just any woman, but Aspasia of Miletus, the queen of ancient philosophy, rhetoric, and savage comebacks. In this episode, we’re diving deep into her life, her legacy, and the absolutely wild smear campaigns she endured (spoiler: haters gonna hate since 450 BCE). Get ready to learn how Aspasia schooled some of the smartest guys in Athens, ran academic salons that gave women a voice, and may have even written some of Pericles’ greatest speeches. Buckle up, because we're about to hop in our time machine for a spicy mix of history, scandal, and feminist truth bombs. What’s Inside This Episode? How a girl from Miletus ended up teaching Socrates (mind-blown emoji). The drama-filled romance with Pericles (a.k.a. Perry the Platypus). Her legendary intellect, her haters (looking at you, Aristophanes), and her ultimate disappearance from history. The ridiculous sexism that still erases Aspasia from textbooks today. TrovaTrip Alert! Oh hey, history buffs! Want to nerd out with me in person? Join me on a dreamy trip to Japan (hello matcha, temples, and Kyoto sunsets!) from August 24–30, 2025. Spots are limited, and early birds get a discount—don’t sleep on it! What’s the Tea with the Community Census? Your voice matters! Fill out the For the Love of History 2025 Community Census and tell me what you want more of (or less of!) in upcoming episodes. Plus, you’ll get the chance to win a free t-shirt or one of my favorite books. Sweet deal, right? Why You’ll Love This Episode: If you’re into Greek history, badass women, or just want an excuse to feel smarter than everyone at your next trivia night, this one’s for you. It’s part historical deep dive, part roast session, and 100% a love letter to one of the most overlooked women in history. Final Thoughts: The haters may have tried to erase Aspasia, but not on my watch. Let’s reclaim her legacy and give this queen the credit she deserves. Tune in, sip some wine (or tea), and enjoy the sassiest history lesson of the season! 🤩App Info🤩 📚Resources can be found here!📚 ______________________________________ Want more For the Love of History? Patreon Instagram Website TikTok Spotify Merch Store Book Club Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices