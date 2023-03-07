A science-based, humor laced approach to health and fitness. With the help of top researchers from the health and wellness fields, Juna Gjata and Dr. Eddie Phil...
Is The Food You're Eating Making You Depressed?
Most of us know that food affects our weight and energy levels, but what if the food you are eating is actually having a profound impact on your mental health as well? New research suggests that eating unhealthily might actually play a causal role in mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety. In this episode, we speak to Professor Felice Jacka from Deakin University in Australia about her ground-breaking research into improving mental health just by improving lifestyle factors. What if you could feel less depressed by just eating better? This summer, there are more important reasons to eat better than just "looking good on the beach."
7/10/2023
37:48
Come Meet Us in Person!!! (Our First Live Event)
Come join us for our first ever live event! To celebrate the launch of our book, we are hosting a live podcast recording and book signing in Boston, Massachusetts.
We can’t wait to meet you! (And enjoy some yummy treats together!)
7/3/2023
1:38
Finally... The Protein Episode
This episode is dedicated to the sexiest macronutrient of the time: PROTEIN. We talk to the king of protein research himself, Professor Stu Phillips from McMaster University about all the most common questions we get about protein. How much do you need? Should you spread it out throughout the day? Do you need a protein supplement? Is animal or vegan protein better? What's the deal with collagen, and more. Find out how a higher protein diet impacts your overall health, your weight, and your metabolism. (Plus, how to not waste your money on things that don't work.)
6/26/2023
37:50
The Myth of "I'll Be Happy When I'm X Pounds" ft. Laurie Santos
"I'll be happy when..." How many times have you found yourself saying that? It could be a goal income, a goal relationship, or a goal body, but the message is the same: I need to wait to get THIS thing before I can be happy. So what happens when you actually do get THAT thing—get that house, see that number on the scale, reach that income level? It turns out, not what you think. In this episode we talk to Professor Laurie Santos from Yale University and host of The Happiness Lab podcast about what really makes us happy and what actually matters. Get ready because whatever we think is the answer is often the furthest thing from it.
6/12/2023
55:59
Getting Summer Ready - Trailer!
How many summers have you spent feeling self-conscious and uncomfortable in your body? Maybe you don’t buy that two piece swimsuit, or maybe you skip the pool party. We spend months stressing, dieting, and taking extra spin classes in the hopes that THIS summer will be different. THIS summer, I’ll be confident. I’ll look the way I want to look. I’ll be ready.
Well, what if this summer we focus on feeling our best, not just looking our best? What if we could feel confident without being miserable for months in advance? What if we’ve been focusing on the wrong things this entire time and seeing a number on a scale is not actually what will make us happy this summer?
Tune in to our next season for a fresh look at “summer ready.”
A science-based, humor laced approach to health and fitness. With the help of top researchers from the health and wellness fields, Juna Gjata and Dr. Eddie Phillips break down the science behind good nutrition, exercise, stress, sleep, and more. Includes a generous helping of sarcasm (Juna), dad jokes (Eddie), and pristine sound design (our awesome producers).