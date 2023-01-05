Fitness sucks.
Well, kind of.
The last thing needed is another “fitness podcast” to catch you up on the newest trends, fad diets, and fictitious “fat-blasti... More
Ep // 69 Top 5 Fat-Loss Myths Getting In The Way of Your Progress
Can we be real for a second? There are countless, contradicting statements and claims about how to lose weight on the internet. Today, your hosts Marianna and Tony are going to navigate through the top 5 fat loss myths that may be getting in the way of your progress. Tune into another scientifically proven episode of Fitness Stuff For Normal People to grasp a better understanding of your personal weight loss journey.
Time Stamps and Quick Links:
-Weight loss ≠ fat loss (13:14)
-Starvation mode/metabolic damage (31:04)
-Calorie deficit = Eat less food (41:00)
-Cardio > Weights (49:38)
-Eating healthy = Eating for weight loss (57:44)
5/22/2023
1:10:26
Ep 68// Artificial Sweeteners: Sugar-Free But at What Cost?
Today, Tony and Marianna FINALLY dedicate an entire episode to the MONSTER that is artificial sweeteners... Whenever there are two camps surrounding a topic, like the anti-artificial sweetener camp, and the pro-artificial sweetener camp - the truth often lies somewhere in the middle. Today our hosts discuss:
What the different artificial sweeteners actually are... (because you can't lump them all together)
The difference between natural zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia & monk fruit - And artificial zero-calorie sweeteners like aspartame & saccharin
The individual sweeteners and their impact on specific health outcomes like cancer, diabetes, weight gain, and more
And the doses of each that seem to be completely safe, and when they might start to impact you
The study’s referenced in this episode:
5/15/2023
57:57
Ep 67 // Gut Health Supplement Round-Up: Probiotics, L-Glutamine, Greens, Peppermint Oil, and More
In today's episode, Marianna and Tony will go into a deep dive in supplements on the market that specifically pertain to gut health. These supplements include probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, L Glutamine, peppermint oil, and greens powder. Your hosts will review each supplement and help you gauge your opinion on them with scientific evidence and research.
5/8/2023
1:18:18
Ep 66 // The Mindset Shift: Mastering the Inner Game and Mental Barriers in Fitness
Your hosts, Marianna and Tony, are covering one of the largest and arguably most important pieces to a successful fitness journey: mindset. It's time to tone in on your discipline, motivation, self-control, and whether or not you have a fixed or growth overall mindset. Let's be honest, physically you can only produce or ingest so much. Real transformations come from the mind.
Time Stamps:
will power and self control (7:45)
fixed vs growth mindset (27:04)
developing a growth mindset (32:50)
environment (49:01)
5/1/2023
1:03:36
Ep 65 // Warm-Ups, Mini-Cuts, Probiotics, L-Glutamine, and more
Ladies and Gents, your hosts are pumped to publish their first "Round Robin" episode. Join Marianna and Tony as they cover some of the most requested topics as several mini series. This week's topics are warm-ups, mini-cuts, probiotics, and L-Glutamine. Tune in to listen in on your favorite topic of this episode or invest some time and become knowledgable on 4 popular topics in today's fitness community.
