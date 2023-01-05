Fitness Stuff (for normal people)

Ep 68// Artificial Sweeteners: Sugar-Free But at What Cost?

Today, Tony and Marianna FINALLY dedicate an entire episode to the MONSTER that is artificial sweeteners... Whenever there are two camps surrounding a topic, like the anti-artificial sweetener camp, and the pro-artificial sweetener camp - the truth often lies somewhere in the middle. Today our hosts discuss: What the different artificial sweeteners actually are... (because you can't lump them all together) The difference between natural zero-calorie sweeteners like stevia & monk fruit - And artificial zero-calorie sweeteners like aspartame & saccharin The individual sweeteners and their impact on specific health outcomes like cancer, diabetes, weight gain, and more And the doses of each that seem to be completely safe, and when they might start to impact you