E020 - Luke Belmar: A Glitch In The Matrix
Joining me for the 20th episode of First Things THRST is Luke Belmar, internet personality, investor and digital entrepreneur. With just $200 in his pocket, he migrated from Argentina to the US at 16, working labour jobs to fund his digital dreams. Today, Luke boasts an impressive portfolio, including the growth of multiple 8-figure drop shipping businesses and the creation of ad campaigns for media agencies. However, it was his recent financial success in Crypto and NFT projects which led to the growth of a massive following on social media. Tune in as Luke unveils the secrets behind his financial success and talks about his journey from being "just an internet guy" to financial freedom. » Topics «Investing & eCommerceDigital entrepreneurshipCrypto Critical thinkingHealth & wellnessArtificial IntelligenceNetworking & communityPhilosophy & Metaphysics Religion
7/8/2023
1:36:46
E019 - Saba Yussouf: Reshaping The Future With Science
Joining us today is the extraordinary Saba Yussouf, innovator and mastermind behind some of the leading medical and sustainable energy technologies in the world today. Saba's visionary thinking has fuelled innovations in the areas of water treatment, infection prevention and climate change. Such technologies are being used by organisations such as the US Army and Elon Musk's ventures. In this episode, Saba gives us an insight into her hectic life as an enterprising woman and offers her expertise on topics such as; » Topics «Science & medical technologyOptimising your drinking water & nanobubblesFemale role models & Islamic cultureInvesting & financesWork ethic & sacrifice Sleep optimisation Stress managementDistractions & developing patienceLove languages & relationshipsSocial media
5/21/2023
1:35:08
E018 - George Heaton (Represent Clo): Building The Best Brand In The World
George Heaton is a British designer and entrepreneur who is best known as the co-founder of one of the UK's leading clothing labels, Represent Clothing. The brand values of authenticity and building a community have garnered a large following among streetwear enthusiasts worldwide, including high-profile celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and Guavo. In this episode, George talks us through his journey to entrepreneurship and unveils industry secrets that helped him elevate his business to the top of the fashion industry. » Topics «Fashion & designEntrepreneurship & building a businessProduction & distributionContent creation & social media MarketingFinding your nicheProductivity & disciplineCreating a community Brand longevity Fitness & exercise Networking
5/13/2023
1:15:40
E017 - Justin Waller: Trailer Park To CEO
Justin Waller, a diverse entrepreneur from Louisiana, is a rarity who managed to build three thriving businesses from nothing. From birthing a flourishing construction company in his early twenties to now overseeing luxury real estate deals in private jets, Justin has managed to build an empire that many can only aspire to. Currently, he is leveraging social media to share his message and help young men in becoming the best versions of themselves. Tune in for the next hour to learn more about self-improvement, entrepreneurship and business-related topics such as; » Topics «Relationships & marriage Heartbreak & desireSelf-improvementPriorities & goals Building a Business EntrepreneurshipFollowing your passionReal Estate & investingBrotherhood Networking
5/6/2023
1:22:24
E016 - MattDoesFitness: How I Proved The Fitness Industry Wrong
Join us for an exciting conversation with MattDoesFitness, the YouTube sensation, gymshark athlete and now entrepreneur who's been inspiring millions across the globe to reach their health and fitness goals. In this episode, we delve into Matt's journey, including the challenges he faced and mindset techniques that enabled him to transition from a 9-5 job to become a successful content creator. Tune in for the next two hours to hear Matt's insights on building a thriving brand; optimising your workflow and leveraging mindset hacks to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving world of fitness. » Topics «Fitness & optimising your workoutsGenetics & talentMorisa Energy The education system & schoolEntrepreneurship Content creationReaching your potentialRaising a familyMotivation & consistencySponsorshipsMindset shifts
‘First Things THRST’ is a weekly masterclass that explores the secrets and experiences of entrepreneurs and content creators from across the globe. Each episode is unfiltered and guided by the premise of leaving no stone unturned, which is accountable for the deep discussions into the backgrounds, hardships and confessions of my guests. My goal is simple, to share insights and fresh perspectives on topics like entrepreneurship, success and fitness. Join me on this exciting adventure, and I'm hoping you gain as much from these discussions as I do.