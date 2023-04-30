E020 - Luke Belmar: A Glitch In The Matrix

Joining me for the 20th episode of First Things THRST is Luke Belmar, internet personality, investor and digital entrepreneur. With just $200 in his pocket, he migrated from Argentina to the US at 16, working labour jobs to fund his digital dreams. Today, Luke boasts an impressive portfolio, including the growth of multiple 8-figure drop shipping businesses and the creation of ad campaigns for media agencies. However, it was his recent financial success in Crypto and NFT projects which led to the growth of a massive following on social media. Tune in as Luke unveils the secrets behind his financial success and talks about his journey from being "just an internet guy" to financial freedom. » Topics «Investing & eCommerceDigital entrepreneurshipCrypto Critical thinkingHealth & wellnessArtificial IntelligenceNetworking & communityPhilosophy & Metaphysics Religion