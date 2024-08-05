Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentFiring Lane
Listen to Firing Lane in the App
Listen to Firing Lane in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Firing Lane

Podcast Firing Lane
Croaky Caiman
Croaky Caiman is natures humble janitor just here to take out the trash through political discourse. Listen to Croaky Caiman, a conservative intellectual cartoo...
GovernmentEducationHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • From Rome to Silicon Valley: The Cultural Cost of the H-1B Program Convenience vs. Civilization
    How the H-1B Visa is Hollowing America
    --------  
    20:52
  • H1-B Rent Seeking. Corporate Con or Economically Viable Altruism?
    On this episode of Firing Lane, we tackle one of the most controversial topics in modern economics: the H-1B visa program. Is it a necessary tool for innovation or a corporate con game? We dig into how the system is being manipulated to sideline American workers, exploit immigrants, and boost corporate profits under the guise of "helping the economy." But this isn’t just a deep dive into the policy—we also explore the cultural ripple effects. Can America sustain its economic success if its culture becomes fragmented by corporate rent-seeking? Along the way, we delve into an unexpected debate with supporters of Elon Musk’s take on immigration and innovation, sparking a lively conversation about whether corporate strategy or American culture is the real engine of our economy.
    --------  
    3:06:10
  • Croaky vs. the Chameleon: Unmasking Vivek’s ’Choose-Your-Own Misadventure’ Conservatism
    I wrote an article 2 months ago about Vivek Ramaswamy that I decided to read today in light of his controversial comments on Twitter today.
    --------  
    17:30
  • Christmas: The Birth of Hope
    Christmas as the Foundation of a Moral Western Civilization
    --------  
    11:54
  • The Eternal Scapegoat: Why Antisemitism Survives in a Modern World
    The Cockroach of Ideologies and the Lazy Man’s Philosophy
    --------  
    29:59

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Firing Lane

Croaky Caiman is natures humble janitor just here to take out the trash through political discourse. Listen to Croaky Caiman, a conservative intellectual cartoon gator, have conversations with people from all backgrounds about current events, history, the U.S. political system, and law through sharing his extensive knowledge with a bit of humor and intermittent swear words. Not recommended for listeners under age 18.
Podcast website

Listen to Firing Lane, Taking Down Trump and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/30/2024 - 7:22:20 PM