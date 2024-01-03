In this episode of the Fires Strong podcast, we interview Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Burnley, the Command Sergeant Major of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. He talks to the team about the Army Combat Fitness Test and provides promotional advice to Noncommissioned Officers.
19:01
Fires Strong Eps. 3
This month, we are bringing in the heavy artillery with our guest, Brig. Gen. John Rafferty, Director Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team. He shares his insight on the way ahead for Field Artillery, Precision Fires and offers advice to Artillery professionals. Fires Strong!
44:05
Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 2
In this episode of the Fires Strong podcast, we interview Chief Warrant Officer 3 Kevin Kruthers the Air Defense Artillery Proponent Warrant Officer. CW3 Kruthers talks to the team about the ongoing culture campaign and provides advice to Soldiers considering becoming a Warrant Officer.
34:11
Fires Strong Podcast Eps. 1
The Fires Strong Podcast is an official product of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill’s Public Affairs Office. Fires Strong is a monthly podcast focused on highlighting and discussing topics affecting Artillery Professionals.
In the first episode of the Fires Strong podcast, we interview Jay Khalifeh, Fort Sill’s Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) Manager. Jay talks about various ASAP programs and the Department of Defense initiative called, “Own your Limits”.
