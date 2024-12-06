In 2021, I decided to stop doing annual updates. At that time, I thought I had FI figured out and was just living a “normal” life (so no need to talk about it anymore). Well, a lot has changed since then. Turns out, I didn’t have everything figured out :/ I explain more in today’s short podcast episode!
--------
19:06
The Power of Quitting
Saving up a bunch of money gives you power - power you can use to make your life better and your journey to financial independence quicker. The only way to take advantage of the power though is to use it. Full Article: https://www.madfientist.com/power-of-quitting/
--------
6:18
Happiness Through Subtraction
If you want to use money to make you happier, stop thinking about what you can buy with it. Instead, think about how you can use it to remove the things in your life that make you unhappy. Full Article: https://www.madfientist.com/happiness-through-subtraction/
--------
7:57
Bill Perkins - Memory Dividends, Time Buckets, and Maximizing Net Fulfillment
Out of all the episodes of the Financial Independence Podcast, this is the one I wish I heard when I was on my journey to financial independence. Bill Perkins, author of Die with Zero, joins Chris Hutchins on the All the Hacks podcast to discuss what money is really for – maximizing net fulfillment. This interview is incredible, so I reached out to Chris to ask if I could share it with you all, and thankfully he agreed! Highlights Why you should maximize for net fulfillment rather than net worth When is the best time to allocate money to get the most fulfillment Why you should time bucket your experiences instead of having a bucket list How to break out of earning-saving-investing autopilot Why you should fear wasting your life more than running out of money
--------
1:37:41
The Best Advice from JL Collins
To celebrate the release of JL Collins' new book, Pathfinders, I collected all the best advice from his Financial Independence Podcast interviews! Jim has been on the show three times: First, back in 2012 (he was my second guest ever!) Second, when his hit book, The Simple Path to Wealth, was released Third, during the depths of the Coronavirus crash That last interview may be my proudest moment as the Mad Fientist (I explain why during the show). Hope you enjoy this jam-packed episode! Highlights The power of FU Money and why it may be less money than you think Jim’s biggest investing mistake and what he learned from it Why index investing is superior to active investing Are REITs and international funds necessary Why your house may not be a good investment Thoughts on stock picking and actively-managed funds What makes Vanguard unique and why it’s best for investors The three keys to becoming wealthy Lessons learned from Black Monday How to prepare for the next market crash
