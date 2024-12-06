The Best Advice from JL Collins

To celebrate the release of JL Collins' new book, Pathfinders, I collected all the best advice from his Financial Independence Podcast interviews! Jim has been on the show three times: First, back in 2012 (he was my second guest ever!) Second, when his hit book, The Simple Path to Wealth, was released Third, during the depths of the Coronavirus crash That last interview may be my proudest moment as the Mad Fientist (I explain why during the show). Hope you enjoy this jam-packed episode! Highlights The power of FU Money and why it may be less money than you think Jim’s biggest investing mistake and what he learned from it Why index investing is superior to active investing Are REITs and international funds necessary Why your house may not be a good investment Thoughts on stock picking and actively-managed funds What makes Vanguard unique and why it’s best for investors The three keys to becoming wealthy Lessons learned from Black Monday How to prepare for the next market crash