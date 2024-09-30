Powered by RND
Finally! A Show

iHeartPodcasts
Come hang out in a different woman’s life on each episode. It’s everything you love about reality TV,  just on the radio, with 100% more reality. Just women sha...
Society & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Finally! A Show About a 15 Year Old Water Ski Instructor
    Season 1 finale! Karis Dolman spends her winters snowboarding and her summers working at McKenzie's Water Ski School on Lake Arrowhead.   Follow Finally! A Show Finally! A Show on Instagram Finally! A Show on TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    20:55
  • Encore: Finally! A Show About an Abortion Provider with the Satanic Temple
    Jamie Rich is a telehealth abortion provider for out of state patients. Follow the folks in this episode: https://www.tsthealth.org/ Follow Finally! A Show Finally! A Show on Instagram Finally! A Show on TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    30:17
  • Finally! A Show About a Former Missionary Turned Middle School Teacher
    Stephanie Anderson teaches English as a New Language in Indiana.  Follow Finally! A Show Finally! A Show on Instagram Finally! A Show on TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    29:12
  • Finally! A Show About a Soundbath Practitioner
    Kylie Augustine operates Soundbath By Kylie in a strip mall in Los Angeles.  Follow the folks in this episode: Soundbath by Kylie on Instagram  Follow Finally! A Show Finally! A Show on Instagram Finally! A Show on TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    30:46
  • Finally! A Show About a Bestselling Author and New Mother
    Stephanie Foo wrote What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma, and recently welcomed her first child. Follow the folks in this episode: Stephanie Foo on Instagram  Stephanie Foo on TikTok Follow Finally! A Show Finally! A Show on Instagram Finally! A Show on TikTokSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    26:09

About Finally! A Show

Come hang out in a different woman’s life on each episode. It’s everything you love about reality TV,  just on the radio, with 100% more reality. Just women sharing their actual morning to night — days that are anything but ordinary. Curated and crafted by Jane Marie (The Dream, This American Life, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast) and Joanna Solotaroff (TeamCoco, 2 Dope Queens, Scattered). Try on some other lives while you do whatever you want with yours.
