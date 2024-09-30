Come hang out in a different woman’s life on each episode. It’s everything you love about reality TV, just on the radio, with 100% more reality. Just women sha...

Stephanie Foo wrote What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma, and recently welcomed her first child.

Come hang out in a different woman’s life on each episode. It’s everything you love about reality TV, just on the radio, with 100% more reality. Just women sharing their actual morning to night — days that are anything but ordinary. Curated and crafted by Jane Marie (The Dream, This American Life, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast) and Joanna Solotaroff (TeamCoco, 2 Dope Queens, Scattered). Try on some other lives while you do whatever you want with yours.