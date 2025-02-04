Feel Good Podcast with Kimberly Snyder

What are Adaptogens and Why They Are Beneficial to Our Health and Wellbeing.

In this episode, Kimberly discusses the powerful benefits of adaptogens, which are natural substances derived from plants and mushrooms that help the body cope with stress and promote overall well-being. She shares her personal experiences with adaptogens during challenging times and explains their scientific basis, including various studies that support their effectiveness. The conversation also covers specific adaptogens like ashwagandha, amalaki, tulsi, goji berries, and ginseng, highlighting their unique properties and health benefits. Snyder emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to wellness, integrating the four cornerstones of food, body, emotional well-being, and spiritual growth. EPISODE CHAPTERS: 00:00 Introduction to Adaptogens and Personal Context 05:57 The Science Behind Adaptogens: Research and Studies 11:57 Exploring More Adaptogens: Tulsi, Goji Berries, and Ginseng 17:59 Holistic Approach to Wellness: The Four Cornerstones