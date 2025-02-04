Feel Good Podcast with Kimberly Snyder

Using Heart-Based Connection in Building Healthy Relationships with Dr. Thema Bryant
In this enlightening conversation, Kimberly interviews Dr. Tamah Bryant, a renowned psychologist and author, about her new book 'Matters of the Heart.' They explore the significance of emotional connections, the journey of healing from trauma, and the importance of self-compassion. Dr. Tamah shares her personal experiences and insights on building healthy relationships, both romantic and platonic, and navigating workplace dynamics. They also speak about the significance of independence within relationships, the challenges of healing from infidelity, the depth of human connection, the power of vulnerability and the importance of being truthful with oneself and others.
What are Adaptogens and Why They Are Beneficial to Our Health and Wellbeing.
In this episode, Kimberly discusses the powerful benefits of adaptogens, which are natural substances derived from plants and mushrooms that help the body cope with stress and promote overall well-being. She shares her personal experiences with adaptogens during challenging times and explains their scientific basis, including various studies that support their effectiveness. The conversation also covers specific adaptogens like ashwagandha, amalaki, tulsi, goji berries, and ginseng, highlighting their unique properties and health benefits. Snyder emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to wellness, integrating the four cornerstones of food, body, emotional well-being, and spiritual growth.
Understanding Toxic Productivity with Issra Nasir
Kimberly and Isra Nasir Author of Toxic Productivity delve into how societal pressures and personal experiences shape our understanding of productivity and self-worth. They discuss the impact of natural disasters on personal reflection, the balance between work and personal life, and the importance of recognizing and managing shame and scarcity mindsets. The conversation highlights the need for intentional choices in parenting, education, and personal growth, emphasizing the cultural shifts brought about by the internet and social media.
What is Imposter Syndrome and How We Can Transform It
In this episode, Kimberly delves into the concept of imposter syndrome, exploring its definitions, manifestations, and personal experiences with self-doubt. She discusses the mental health implications of imposter syndrome, particularly its correlation with anxiety and depression. The conversation also highlights gender differences in experiencing imposter syndrome, emphasizing the societal pressures faced by women. Snyder offers insights on transforming imposter syndrome through self-awareness, heart-led living, and celebrating personal achievements.
The Power of Simplicity and Minimalism with Courtney Carver
In this episode, Kimberly chats with Courtney Carver about the transformative power of simplicity and minimalism, focusing on the concept of "gentle living." They explore practical strategies for reducing stress, setting boundaries with news consumption, and decluttering both mental and physical spaces. Courtney opens up about her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis and how it inspired her to embrace a gentler, more mindful approach to life. Together, they discuss the impact of external validation, the power of living in the present moment, and how simplicity can lead to emotional well-being.
GUEST RESOURCES
Gentle: Rest More, Stress Less, and Live the Life You Actually Want by Courtney Carver
