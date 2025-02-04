Feel Good Podcast with Kimberly Snyder

Powered by RND
Kimberly offers info, insight and practical tools to help you develop a lifestyle that promotes health, wholeness and healing. Every week tune into interviews w...
  • Using Heart-Based Connection in Building Healthy Relationships with Dr. Thema Bryant
    In this enlightening conversation, Kimberly interviews Dr. Tamah Bryant, a renowned psychologist and author, about her new book 'Matters of the Heart.' They explore the significance of emotional connections, the journey of healing from trauma, and the importance of self-compassion. Dr. Tamah shares her personal experiences and insights on building healthy relationships, both romantic and platonic, and navigating workplace dynamics. They also speak about the significance of independence within relationships, the challenges of healing from infidelity, the depth of human connection, the power of vulnerability and the importance of being truthful with oneself and others. EPISODE SPONSORS: Magic Mind: Get 45% off the Magic Mind bundle with my link: magicmind.com/feelgoodpodjan #magicmind #mentalwealth #mentalperformance LMNT: "Right now, for my listeners LMNT is offering a free sample pack with any LMNT drink mix purchase only at at DrinkLMNT.com/FEELGOOD. EPISODE CHAPTERS: Chapters 00:00 Introduction to Matters of the Heart 02:01 The Importance of Heartfelt Connections 05:08 Dr. Thema's Journey to Healing and Trauma 10:01 Self-Compassion and Healing Self-Abandonment 14:59 Building Healthy Relationships 19:53 Navigating Workplace Dynamics 25:05 Embracing Change and Personal Growth 25:39 Navigating Relationships and Personal Growth 28:01 The Importance of Self-Reflection 31:35 Independence in Relationships 34:11 Healing from Infidelity 40:20 The Depth of Connection 42:58 Embracing Gentleness Over Harshness 45:40 Releasing Toxic Relationships
    56:50
  • What are Adaptogens and Why They Are Beneficial to Our Health and Wellbeing.
    In this episode, Kimberly discusses the powerful benefits of adaptogens, which are natural substances derived from plants and mushrooms that help the body cope with stress and promote overall well-being. She shares her personal experiences with adaptogens during challenging times and explains their scientific basis, including various studies that support their effectiveness. The conversation also covers specific adaptogens like ashwagandha, amalaki, tulsi, goji berries, and ginseng, highlighting their unique properties and health benefits. Snyder emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to wellness, integrating the four cornerstones of food, body, emotional well-being, and spiritual growth. EPISODE SPONSORS: HigherDose: Get your own today at HigherDOSE.com. Use promo code: SOLLUNA15 at checkout to save 15% off site-wide on any device. Magic Mind: Get 45% off the Magic Mind bundle with my link: magicmind.com/feelgoodpodjan #magicmind #mentalwealth #mentalperformance Leela Quantum Tech: Get 10% OFF on your first order with code: KIMBERLY at leelaq.com/kimberly EPISODE CHAPTERS: 00:00 Introduction to Adaptogens and Personal Context 05:57 The Science Behind Adaptogens: Research and Studies 11:57 Exploring More Adaptogens: Tulsi, Goji Berries, and Ginseng 17:59 Holistic Approach to Wellness: The Four Cornerstones
    40:50
  • Understanding Toxic Productivity with Issra Nasir
    Kimberly and Isra Nasir Author of Toxic Productivity delve into how societal pressures and personal experiences shape our understanding of productivity and self-worth. They discuss the impact of natural disasters on personal reflection, the balance between work and personal life, and the importance of recognizing and managing shame and scarcity mindsets. The conversation highlights the need for intentional choices in parenting, education, and personal growth, emphasizing the cultural shifts brought about by the internet and social media. EPISODE SPONSORS: Magic Mind: Get 45% off the Magic Mind bundle with my link: https://magicmind.com/feelgoodpodjan #magicmind #mentalwealth #mentalperformance LMNT: Get a free 8 single serving sample pack with any LMNT drink mix purchase at DrinkLMNT.com/FEELGOOD. EPISODE CHAPTERS 00:00 Introduction to Toxic Productivity 02:47 The Impact of Natural Disasters on Perspective 05:58 Understanding Toxic Productivity 08:47 The Role of Parenting and Education 12:10 Scarcity vs. Abundance Mindset 15:05 Managing Shame and Over-Functioning 17:57 Cultural Shifts and the Internet's Influence 25:01 Navigating Modern Communication Overload 25:58 The Myth of Meritocracy and Generational Challenges 27:49 Cultural Shifts and Redefining Success 28:49 Creating Healthier Work Environments 30:16 The Importance of Self-Boundaries 32:15 Mindful Living in a Fast-Paced World 33:30 Undercommitting for Better Balance 35:28 Transformative Power of Writing 38:35 Reconnecting with Creativity and Play 43:48 The Invitation to Self-Awareness and Action
    55:37
  • What is Imposter Syndrome and How We Can Transform It
    In this episode, Kimberly delves into the concept of imposter syndrome, exploring its definitions, manifestations, and personal experiences with self-doubt. She discusses the mental health implications of imposter syndrome, particularly its correlation with anxiety and depression. The conversation also highlights gender differences in experiencing imposter syndrome, emphasizing the societal pressures faced by women. Snyder offers insights on transforming imposter syndrome through self-awareness, heart-led living, and celebrating personal achievements. EPISODE SPONSORS: Magic Mind: Get 45% off the Magic Mind bundle with my link: magicmind.com/feelgoodpodjan #magicmind #mentalwealth #mentalperformance Leela Quantum Tech: Get 10% OFF on your first order with code: KIMBERLY at leelaq.com/kimberly EPISODE CHAPTERS Chapters: 00:00 Understanding Imposter Syndrome 05:03 Personal Experiences with Self-Doubt 10:14 Manifestations of Imposter Syndrome 18:00 Mental Health Implications 27:01 Gender Differences in Imposter Syndrome 29:06 Transforming Imposter Syndrome
    45:02
  • The Power of Simplicity and Minimalism with Courtney Carver
    In this episode, Kimberly chats with Courtney Carver about the transformative power of simplicity and minimalism, focusing on the concept of "gentle living." They explore practical strategies for reducing stress, setting boundaries with news consumption, and decluttering both mental and physical spaces. Courtney opens up about her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis and how it inspired her to embrace a gentler, more mindful approach to life. Together, they discuss the impact of external validation, the power of living in the present moment, and how simplicity can lead to emotional well-being. EPISODE SPONSORS HigherDose: Save 15% sitewide at HigherDOSE.com with promo code: SOLLUNA15. GUEST RESOURCES Gentle: Rest More, Stress Less, and Live the Life You Actually Want by Courtney Carver EPISODE CHAPTERS 00:00: Introduction to Simplicity and Minimalism 02:18: The Journey to Gentle Living 07:14: The Impact of External Validation 11:09: Project 333: A Minimalist Fashion Challenge 15:38: Breaking Free from News and Noise 19:54: Connecting Gentle Living with Simplicity 25:06: Embracing the Present Moment 30:08: The Power of Gentleness 36:59: Releasing Pain and Inner Clutter 43:51: Empowerment Through Simplicity
    55:57

Kimberly offers info, insight and practical tools to help you develop a lifestyle that promotes health, wholeness and healing. Every week tune into interviews with top experts in health, wellness, spirituality, beauty and personal empowerment, as well as the Thursday Q and A segment with questions from the community. Start living your most beautiful, inspired and joyful life... and start to really FEEL GOOD!
