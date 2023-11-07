Federal open season is coming up. To get ready, this week’s FEDtalk program will inform feds about the variety of insurance options you should be considering this open season.
FEDtalk host Debra Roth, Partner at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., is joined by Shane Canfield, CEO of Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA). Canfield has more than 25 years of experience in insurance and non-profit leadership. He has been with WAEPA since 2016 and previously served as Executive Director of the Council on Employee Benefits.
Roth and Canfield discuss why federal employees should consider a range of insurance options during open season, including life insurance. Canfield provides an update on WAEPA’s efforts to modernize their service offerings and improve the underwriting process.
Open Season can be stressful. WAEPA's year-round open enrollment provides Federal Employees with the peace of mind that they can adjust their life insurance coverage as circumstances change, offering greater flexibility and ongoing support for their evolving needs.
Navigating Congressional Chaos: A Federal Employee’s Guide
While Congress narrowly averted a shutdown last weekend, federal employees’ fear of a lapse in appropriations this November has not been alleviated. On this week’s FEDtalk, we break down the current state of Congress, how federal employees can prepare for what is to come, and how Congress can act now to prevent these issues in the future.
FEDtalk host Jason Briefel, Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., is joined by co-host Natalia Castro, the Deputy Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C.
At Shaw Bransford & Roth, Briefel and Castro lead congressional and executive branch advocacy, engage in policy development, and conduct strategic communications for a variety of good government organizations.
Uniting industry, government to develop top talent
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is a global professional association with members in 120 countries. ATD supports professionals in achieving their full potential by improving their knowledge, skills, and abilities in the workplace. Ahead of ATD’s Government Workforce Conference in Washington D.C. next week, FEDtalk sits down with the team to discuss global workforce trends, challenges related to skills-based hiring, and how the conference will bring together industry leaders and government practitioners to improve talent.
FEDtalk host Jason Briefel, Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., is joined by ATD’s Director of Content, Justin Brusino. Brusino discusses how the association and the conference bring together practitioners from industry and government to share, learn, and network.
Additionally, Dr. JJ Walcutt, editor of forthcoming ATD publication, “Modernizing the Federal Workforce: Hiring, Developing, & Retaining Top Talent,” joins to discuss what she is excited about during this year’s conference and her work to improve government talent. The publication will be released digitally during the conference.
The conference is on September 12 in downtown Washington DC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. FEDtalk listeners can still sign up to attend, with a 50% discount code: GOV23SAVE50
Conference website https://governmentworkforce.td.org/
Walking the Talk on Inclusive Leadership with WIFLE
The Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Training is a convening of women across law enforcement focused on increasing diversity in the law enforcement ranks, growing their professional skills, and keeping apprised of the latest law enforcement trends. This year’s training in Tampa, Florida was the largest in WIFLE’s history as the administration gives renewed focus to diversity and professionalism in law enforcement. This week’s FEDtalk sits down with the WIFLE President and a WIFLE Award Winner to discuss the weeklong event.
FEDtalk host Natalia Castro, Deputy Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., is joined by WIFLE President Catrina Bonus, who began leading WIFLE in February. Castro is also joined by WIFLE Foundation Public Service Award Winner Kristen de Tineo. Assistant Director for Field Operations de Tineo is employed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and has a career in law enforcement spanning more than twenty years.
Castro discusses Assistant Director de Tineo’s career in public service which has been marked by diversity recruitment initiatives, congressional testimony, and community outreach efforts. Bonus discusses the process for selecting award winners and key moments from the training.
Leading in a Reimagined Workplace: AAFEA’s Leadership Development Workshop
For 19 years, the African American Federal Executives Association (AAFEA) has hosted an annual Leadership Development Workshop focused on expanding opportunities for diverse leaders in the federal workforce. This year’s workshop focuses on the “reimagined” workplace post-COVID-19 and encourages leaders to think innovatively about both their offices and their own career.
FEDtalk host Natalia Castro, Deputy Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., sits down with AAFEA President Tyra Dent and Vice President Rachel Torres to give listeners an inside look into this year’s conference agenda.
The Leadership Development Workshop will take place in virtually and in-person at the College Park Marriot & Conference Center on September 18-20, 2023.
To learn more about AAFEA’s 19th Annual Leadership Development Workshop, visit AAFEA’s website here: https://web.cvent.com/event/eb1a4d04-e51b-46cd-86cf-d5bea9acd160/summary?previewToken=0e5cf94773b84ce747757fc110c60d08
