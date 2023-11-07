Uniting industry, government to develop top talent

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is a global professional association with members in 120 countries. ATD supports professionals in achieving their full potential by improving their knowledge, skills, and abilities in the workplace. Ahead of ATD’s Government Workforce Conference in Washington D.C. next week, FEDtalk sits down with the team to discuss global workforce trends, challenges related to skills-based hiring, and how the conference will bring together industry leaders and government practitioners to improve talent. FEDtalk host Jason Briefel, Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., is joined by ATD’s Director of Content, Justin Brusino. Brusino discusses how the association and the conference bring together practitioners from industry and government to share, learn, and network. Additionally, Dr. JJ Walcutt, editor of forthcoming ATD publication, “Modernizing the Federal Workforce: Hiring, Developing, & Retaining Top Talent,” joins to discuss what she is excited about during this year’s conference and her work to improve government talent. The publication will be released digitally during the conference. The conference is on September 12 in downtown Washington DC at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. FEDtalk listeners can still sign up to attend, with a 50% discount code: GOV23SAVE50 Conference website https://governmentworkforce.td.org/ FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices