Fearless with Cissie Graham Lynch

Beyond the Headlines: A Frontline Account of Ukraine’s War and Why It Matters

As the war in Ukraine continues, Americans remain divided on the appropriate U.S. response. Last week a meeting in the Oval Office between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy turned heated—taking a sensitive diplomatic discussion far too public and ending in disaster. On today’s special episode of Fearless, I address those who called my response to the meeting “woke,” sitting down with Ken Isaacs—VP of International Programs and Government Relations here at Samaritan’s Purse—who has spent decades responding to some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Having spent seven months on the ground in Ukraine, Ken shares his firsthand account of the devastation, the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the human suffering that often gets lost amidst our political debates.Together we take a look at the dangerous rhetoric surrounding Ukraine, the shifting attitudes within the conservative movement, and the moral responsibility Christians have in times of war. We also reflect on our obligation as believers to help those in need—calling out the church and its people to stand for the weak and vulnerable. In an era where every crisis is seen through a political lens, I hope this episode will take us beyond the headlines and memes to truly understand the human toll this war is taking—and what we can do in response.