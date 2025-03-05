Fearless with Cissie Graham Lynch

Beyond the Headlines: A Frontline Account of Ukraine’s War and Why It Matters
As the war in Ukraine continues, Americans remain divided on the appropriate U.S. response. Last week a meeting in the Oval Office between President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy turned heated—taking a sensitive diplomatic discussion far too public and ending in disaster. On today’s special episode of Fearless, I address those who called my response to the meeting “woke,” sitting down with Ken Isaacs—VP of International Programs and Government Relations here at Samaritan’s Purse—who has spent decades responding to some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Having spent seven months on the ground in Ukraine, Ken shares his firsthand account of the devastation, the resilience of the Ukrainian people, and the human suffering that often gets lost amidst our political debates.Together we take a look at the dangerous rhetoric surrounding Ukraine, the shifting attitudes within the conservative movement, and the moral responsibility Christians have in times of war. We also reflect on our obligation as believers to help those in need—calling out the church and its people to stand for the weak and vulnerable. In an era where every crisis is seen through a political lens, I hope this episode will take us beyond the headlines and memes to truly understand the human toll this war is taking—and what we can do in response.
Angels, Demons, & Seeing the Supernatural, with Lee Strobel
Our culture has become increasingly obsessed with everything supernatural. From witchcraft and demons to angels and near-death experiences, it seems like our fascination with all things “otherworldly” is at an all-time high. For today’s episode of Fearless I’m joined by renowned author and journalist (and former atheist) Lee Strobel—talking through some of the most-asked questions about the reality beyond what we can see and touch. Lee shares insights and evidence from his latest book, Seeing the Supernatural, which investigates modern-day miracles documented in medical journals, encounters with angels, and the reality of spiritual warfare. We also discuss how believers can discern between biblical truth and popular cultural distortions of the supernatural. Ephesians 6:12 reminds us that we are engaged in a spiritual battle. These supernatural forces—Satan and his demons—are very real, but the reality and power of God is always bigger, and we can place our hope in that unchanging truth. If you are looking for a special way to gain rest and renewal we would encourage you to visit The Cove. Believers from across the globe come to The Cove with the goal of spending focused time in God’s Word and with the desire to receive renewal and rest in our beautiful mountain setting. Programs at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove are offered year-round and feature leading Bible teachers from around the world. You can find out more here: https://thecove.org/
Revive Me, O Lord! (Psalm 119)
Often in Scripture there are common threads that point us to one conclusion. If you are listening/watching today’s episode and feeling weary be encouraged: God has rest and revival for you. But, if we want to be revived, we have to choose to meet God so He can restore us. Psalm 119 has dozens of reminders that revival from God is available but we have to participate. Jesus will show up, but we need to meet Him there.On today’s episode of Fearless we look at Psalm 119 and the story of James to find out how God wants us to seek a reviving each and every day. If you are looking for a special way to gain rest and renewal we would encourage you to visit The Cove. Believers from across the globe come to The Cove with the goal of spending focused time in God’s Word and with the desire to receive renewal and rest in our beautiful mountain setting. Programs at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove are offered year-round and feature leading Bible teachers from around the world. You can find out more here: https://thecove.org/
Apocalyptic New Year: What is Happening to Our World?
Have you seen the headlines?“Los Angeles County is apocalyptic.”“Apocalyptic Dubai floods. shake picture perfect city.”“Asheville residents battling apocalyptic aftermath of Hurricane Helene and deadly flooding.”On and on the headlines go. In fact, there was even one article that I read that said, “The end of the world is trending. Why are we so obsessed with the apocalypse?” And I just asked the question, are we obsessed with the end of the world? On today’s episode of Fearless we talk about this obsession and how we need to transform the fear into hope. Hope of survival into eternity with Jesus Christ. The world can’t strip Him away and they can’t strip His peace that He freely gives us away.Scriptures referenced on today’s episode of Fearless: 1 John 1, Matthew 24:6-8, Romans 8:28For more resources and additional episodes visit https://cissiegrahamlynch.com
The Most Important Song of the Season
When you think about Christmas, what is the song that is the soundtrack for this season of your life? Maybe it’s Joy to the World, O Holy Night, or White Christmas. But have you ever thought about the very first Christmas song that was ever sung?A lot of us would probably think it's Hark! The Herald Angels Sing from Luke 2:14. But that wasn't the first Christmas song. The first Christmas song actually came nine months before that – it was Mary's song.This time of year isn’t the same for everyone. There are many who struggle with the holidays and many who may be coming out of a season of suffering. Today on Fearless, I’m taking a look at Mary’s story. I hope it is a reminder that, despite what we have going on, we are to be like Mary and praise God despite our worldly circumstances. To watch this episode visit https://cissiegrahamlynch.com/fearless-episode-149/. For more resources and additional episodes visit https://cissiegrahamlynch.com.
Through the Fearless podcast, Cissie Graham Lynch―daughter of Franklin Graham and granddaughter of Billy Graham―shares personal experiences of how God has worked through her life. Each episode will take a look at different subjects and explore what the Bible teaches about those topics―encouraging listeners to explore God’s Word for themselves so that they know what they believe and why they believe it; challenging them to stand boldly for the Gospel of Jesus Christ in an ever-compromising world.