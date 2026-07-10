The Health Detective Podcast by Functional Diagnostic Nutrition

How do you help someone whose chronic bloating, abdominal distension, digestive issues, hormone imbalance, and fatigue keep returning, even after working with multiple practitioners? In this episode of the Health Detective Podcast, Michele Scarlet sits down with FDN Practitioner Becca Chilczenkowski, co-owner of FitMom Functional Health, to break down one of her most complex Functional Diagnostic Nutrition case studies.
Together, they explore how a woman struggling with severe bloating, recurring H. pylori, parasites, reflux, constipation, dermatitis, fibroids, weight gain, exhaustion, and hormone challenges finally experienced lasting Health Transformation through a layered, whole-body approach. Rather than chasing symptoms or relying on aggressive protocols, Becca explains why supporting Functional Health begins with restoring digestive capacity, improving stomach acid, bile flow, nutrient absorption, and immune resilience before introducing targeted Healing Protocols.
She shares how Functional Lab Testing, blood work, and GI-MAP testing helped uncover hidden stressors driving chronic inflammation and why rebuilding the body's foundations produced long-term results.
The conversation also explores Gut Health, Hormone Health, Functional Medicine, Root Cause Healing, digestive enzymes, HCl, ox bile, immune support, fasting strategies, metabolic flexibility, and the importance of nervous system regulation. Michele and Becca discuss why many women dealing with Chronic Illness, Burnout, bloating, and hormone issues often need less stress, not more exercise, and why personalized care consistently outperforms one-size-fits-all protocols.
They also discuss collaborating with medical teams for hormone therapy and peptides while staying within the FDN scope of practice, highlighting how Health Coaching, Practitioner Education, and teamwork create better client outcomes.
Whether you're a Functional Health Practitioner, Health Coach, FDN Practitioner, or someone searching for answers to chronic digestive and hormone challenges, this episode delivers practical insights into Root Cause Medicine, Functional Nutrition, and sustainable healing that lasts
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⚠️ DISCLAIMER This content is for education only and is not medical advice. Always consult your healthcare provider before making changes.