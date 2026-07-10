The Health Detective Podcast by Functional Diagnostic Nutrition

Is Functional Medicine truly addressing the root causes of Chronic Illness or has it started falling into the same symptom-focused patterns as conventional healthcare?



In this episode of the Health Detective Podcast, Michele Scarlet sits down with Reed Davis, founder of Functional Diagnostic Nutrition (FDN), to explore the philosophy, principles, and clinical framework that have helped thousands of practitioners and clients uncover the hidden stressors behind chronic health challenges.



Drawing on nearly three decades of experience, Reed shares how FDN was created to focus on Root Cause Healing rather than diagnoses, symptoms, or condition-specific protocols. He explains why so many people continue to struggle with Gut Health issues, Hormone Imbalance, Burnout, Brain Fog, Anxiety, fatigue, and other chronic symptoms despite being told their labs are “normal.”



Together, Michele and Reed discuss the concept of Metabolic Chaos, the limitations of both conventional and Functional Medicine models, and why lasting Health Transformation requires looking at the whole person rather than isolated symptoms.



You’ll learn:



What Metabolic Chaos really means and why it matters



Why hidden stressors are often the true drivers of chronic symptoms



How Functional Lab Testing helps identify healing opportunities



The FDN D.R.E.S.S. framework: Diet, Rest, Exercise, Stress Reduction, and Supplementation



Why supplements should support not replace the foundations of health



Reed’s perspective on peptides, biohacking, detox protocols, and wellness trends



The role of Natural Healing, Functional Wellness, and Holistic Health in long-term outcomes



Why practitioners must focus on healing principles rather than chasing symptoms



Reed also shares how FDN evolved into a global Practitioner Training program and why Health Coaches, Functional Health Practitioners, alternative medicine practitioners, and wellness professionals are increasingly seeking a more comprehensive approach to helping clients achieve better outcomes.



Whether you're working to improve your own health or exploring a future as an FDN Practitioner, this episode offers a powerful look at the framework, mindset, and healing principles that continue to define Functional Diagnostic Nutrition.



If you're passionate about Functional Health, Root Cause Health, Practitioner Education, Functional Diagnostics, and helping people create lasting change, this conversation is one you won’t want to miss.