Coming in 2025: Extreme Devotion

Jesus said, "If any of you wants to be my follower, you must give up your own way, take up your cross, and follow me" (Matthew 16:24). There has always been a price to follow Christ, and for many it has been the ultimate price. The Voice of the Martyrs, producers of the weekly VOM Radio podcast and broadcast, now bring you a daily devotional podcast with inspiring stories of courage, commitment, confession and compassion—a price demanded; a price paid. Coming in 2025, this new daily devotional podcast from The Voice of the Martyrs will bring you, every day, a new account of men and women totally sold out for Christ. In an age of extremes, you can find faith, strength, encouragement and hope through the stories of fellow believers from all over the world, from centuries past right up to the present day. These men and women, both young and old, went to the outer limits of human devotion. Each story is true. Each story is unforgettable. Each story is extreme. Each story could change your life. Take the extreme challenge and subscribe now to the Extreme Devotion Podcast, coming January 1, 2025.