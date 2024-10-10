Season One is complete and we're now crowdfunding for Season Two! You can become a backer at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gravytree/everyones-happy-audio-drama-season-twoAudio drama is free to listen but not free to produce, and our listeners help us keep on making great podcasts.Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/gravytreemediaBuy us a coffee (one-off support): ko-fi.com/gravytreemediaJoin our Discord Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
0:37
S1 E8: Crow
Season finale. Parker's interrogation ends abruptly, but what will happen to her now? In the final episode of Season One, Parker faces enemies old and new, and must gather all her strength for the battle ahead.CONTENT WARNINGS: mild language, threat, violence.Created by Joanne PhillipsStarring Rebekah McLoughlin, Harry Gill and Pazy IqbalFor full credits, transcripts, and more, visit gravytreemedia.com/everyones-happyEveryone's Happy is a dystopian science fiction coming-of-age story and is the copyright of GravyTree Media
36:55
S1 E7: Alone
Parker faces the ultimate betrayal, but what lies behind it? Abandoned and alone, she is trapped with nowhere to turn.CONTENT WARNINGS: mild language, threat, violence.Created by Joanne PhillipsStarring Rebekah McLoughlin, Harry Gill, Pazy Iqbal & Noah FoxFor full credits, transcripts, and more, visit gravytreemedia.com/everyones-happyEveryone's Happy is a dystopian science fiction coming-of-age story and is the copyright of GravyTree Media
35:27
S1 E6: Return
Parker is back inside the Dome with a dangerous mission to complete. The opportunity to ask questions about the Resort finally arrives, but will Parker get the answers she so desperately needs?CONTENT WARNINGS: mild language, threat, violence.Created by Joanne PhillipsStarring Rebekah McLoughlin, Harry Gill and Pazy IqbalFor full credits, transcripts, and more, visit gravytreemedia.com/everyones-happyEveryone's Happy is a dystopian science fiction coming-of-age story and is the copyright of GravyTree Media
31:10
S1 E5: Secrets
Parker makes a bold decision from which there's no turning back. But can she get Ben onside? There are hidden agendas, secret plans, and friendships tested - but all roads now lead to only one place. Back inside the Dome.CONTENT WARNINGS: mild language, threat.Created by Joanne PhillipsStarring Rebekah McLoughlin, Harry Gill, Pazy Iqbal and Noah FoxFor full credits, transcripts, and more, visit gravytreemedia.com/everyones-happyEveryone's Happy is a dystopian science fiction coming-of-age story and is the copyright of GravyTree Media
In a dystopian future, Dome-covered cities are governed by the Happiness Programme - a government-mandated drug that eliminates all negative emotions. A few individuals remain immune to the medicine's influence, but discovery spells unimaginable consequences. When seventeen-year-old Parker inherits a set of mysterious tapes from her grandmother, she is thrust into a perilous fight for survival in the harsh, climate-ravaged wilderness outside the Dome. Join Parker on an adventure of identity, rebellion, and the pursuit of truth in this riveting science fiction audio drama.