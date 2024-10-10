S1 E8: Crow

Season finale. Parker's interrogation ends abruptly, but what will happen to her now? In the final episode of Season One, Parker faces enemies old and new, and must gather all her strength for the battle ahead.CONTENT WARNINGS: mild language, threat, violence.Created by Joanne PhillipsStarring Rebekah McLoughlin, Harry Gill and Pazy IqbalFor full credits, transcripts, and more, visit gravytreemedia.com/everyones-happyEveryone's Happy is a dystopian science fiction coming-of-age story and is the copyright of GravyTree Media