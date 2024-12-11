ERF 773: Do You Need To Eat More Food To Build Muscle? (Bulking Is BS?!)

Work With Our Team 1:1 HERE https://theclubhouse1.lpages.co/1to1-coaching/ Join The Clubhouse HERE https://bit.ly/erfclubhouse Download Free Weekly Workout Program HERE https://bit.ly/weeklyworkoutserf FREE Calorie Calculator HERE https://bit.ly/erfcalorie-calculator 20% Off Legion Athletic Supplements Code “ERIC” HERE https://bit.ly/3lrMpp7 Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@ericrobertsfitness In this episode of the Eric Roberts Fitness Podcast I talk about do you need to eat more food to build muscle? I hope you enjoy and if you do please, feel free to leave a 5 star rating and review! -E