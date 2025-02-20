Welcome into the premiere episode of the Engage Jeffco Podcast! We dive into our first County 101 segment, a conversation about how our county works and the systems that shape our community.An in-depth look at issues, events, and unique perspectives, the Engage Jeffco Podcast is a deeper exploration of important county initiatives, ways to get involved, and the people who make this county function.
--------
15:22
Welcome to the Engage Jeffco Podcast
A resource for our community, the Engage Jeffco podcast dives into the latest happenings, exciting events, and the ways to make a difference in Jefferson County. Listeners will learn about county issues, policies, and how county government works through in-depth stories and interviews with staff and leadership. It's all about educating and engaging with YOU, the Jeffco community!
A resource for our community, the Engage Jeffco podcast dives into the latest happenings, exciting events, and the ways to make a difference in Jefferson County. Listeners will learn about county issues, policies, and how county government works through in-depth stories and interviews with staff and leadership. It's all about educating and engaging with YOU, the Jeffco community!