Encounters: A Paranormal Experience

Encounters Revisits: Possessed Dolls with Annabelle and Robert the Doll
This week Dakota and Amanda open up the case of the Dolls from Hell! Starring: Annabelle. Raggedy Anne Doll. A Bit Obsessive and Clingy but one HELL of a good time. AND Robert. 3ft Sailor. Extremely Possessive and not one to be shut out twice. Listen as our hosts discuss proper demon doll etiquette, some shared childhood trauma, and why we as humans seem to be obsessed with these tiny horrors. Will Dakota and Amanda survive? Tune in and find out. Intro/Outro: Strange Stuff by Matt Harris Additional Music: Deep Space by Audionautix Deep Space by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Artist: http://audionautix.com/ Echoes of Time By Kevin MacLeod Echoes of Time by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1300029 Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Extraterrestrial Time Capsule: Mid-Century Encounters of the 1900s
On todays episode, our hosts explore a variety hour of extraterrestrial encouters from the mid-century portion of the 1900s. We will explore 4 seperate stories from lights in the sky to full blown invasions, UFOs have captured the attention of humanity. Come join us for a jolly romp thru time that will leave you placing an ever more watchful eye on the sky. Stream now and Stay Spooky! Visit out Encounters Store at: https://www.dartsdungeon.com/encounters-collection Make sure to check out our youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo6wYpnquR6OwWR5CM9ODDw Intro/Outro: Strange Stuff by Matt Harris Stories from Reddit & Public Access Additional Music: AETHER By Density & Time Glimpsing Infinity By Asher Fulero
The Fresno Nightcrawler vs. The Dark Watcher: California Folklore Cryptids
We are returning to Dakota's favorite cryptid format VS! On today's episode Amanda and Dakota discuss two California cryptids that have become common folklore and an enduring testament to mankinds love for the unknown and being watched. We start with the spooky pants of Fresno (plus other world locations) and end with the ultimate mix of shadowpeople and slender! Which Cryptid are you banking on to come out on top? All that and more on todays episode! Stream now and Stay Spooky! Visit out Encounters Store at: https://www.dartsdungeon.com/encounters-collection Make sure to check out our youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo6wYpnquR6OwWR5CM9ODDw Intro/Outro: Strange Stuff by Matt Harris Stories from Reddit & Public Access Additional Music: Whole Tone Limbo by GODMODE **Echoes of Time v2 by Kevin MacLeod **Echoes of Time v2 by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1300030 Artist: http://incompetech.com/
Conspiracy Corner with Natalie: The Denver International Airport
Conspiracy Corner with Natalie RETURNS! Join the Encounters hosts with the Mistress of Conspiracies as they tell the tales of The Denver International Airport! From Masonic architecture to perplexing SS imagery to a giant Blue Demonic Horse, this airport has everything! Make sure you come ready for all the twists and turns that accompany not only an airport visit but one that you may never return from! Stream now and Stay Spooky! Make sure to check out our youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo6wYpnquR6OwWR5CM9ODDw Intro/Outro: Strange Stuff by Matt Harris Stories from Reddit & Public Access Additional Music: Maestro Tlakaelel by Jesse Gallagher
SPECIAL NEWS: US Military Whistleblowers discuss UAPs and Non-Humans in the Sky
Breaking News! From a Couple Months Ago!!! Join the Encounters team in a breif discussion about the recent coming forward of military officials to confirm and coberate that UFOs / UAPs and things beyond our known understanding of Aliens is not fully realized. It has long been speculated that the Military has secrets about worlds beyond but in todays episode we discuss the US Governments latest romp with what the Military may be keeping from them and us. If you like aliens, UFOs, and Government Cover-Ups this is the episode for you! Stay Spooky! Intro / Outro: Strange Stuff by Matt Harris Additional Music: Maestro Tlakaelel by Jesse Gallagher
The Encounters A Paranormal Experience is a Paranormal / Supernatural discussion between Amanda and Dakota. We seek to unravel the unexplained and unknown. Join us weekly as we step into the shadows to bring a little light on the unknown. Welcome to the discussion.