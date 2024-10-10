Encounters: A Paranormal Experience

The Fresno Nightcrawler vs. The Dark Watcher: California Folklore Cryptids

We are returning to Dakota's favorite cryptid format VS! On today's episode Amanda and Dakota discuss two California cryptids that have become common folklore and an enduring testament to mankinds love for the unknown and being watched. We start with the spooky pants of Fresno (plus other world locations) and end with the ultimate mix of shadowpeople and slender! Which Cryptid are you banking on to come out on top? All that and more on todays episode! Stream now and Stay Spooky!