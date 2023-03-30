From Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters in San Diego, this podcast is a candid conversation about the programs that create an envir... More
Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 1: Putting People First
From Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters in San Diego, this podcast is a candid conversation about the programs that create an environment where people can grow and thrive, doing their best work every day.
Setting the stage for the series, the first guest is NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope, where he discusses NAVWAR’s Human Capital Strategy and the command’s approach to taking care of people, so they can take care of business.
5/9/2023
Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie, Episode 3: The Right Connection - Mentoring at Work
Episode 3 of the series takes a closer look at mentoring. Art and Frankie share their experiences with mentoring in their careers; and discuss types of mentoring, the benefits, and considerations when entering into a mentoring relationship. They also chat with three employees—Kamilah Terrell, Robert Nishnic, and Angie Layhe — about their experience with a recent “flash mentoring” event and what mentoring means to them.
5/8/2023
Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 2: We're #1
230329-N-GC965-0001 SAN DIEGO (March 29, 2023) Naval Information Warfare System Command (NAVWAR) hosts episode 2 of "Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie" podcast show talking about employee engagement, what it is, why it's important for recruitment, retention, and innovation. Art and Frankie are joined by guests M.K. Bailey, director of organizational training and development, and Jen Carney, deputy director of corporate operations, to talk about NAVWAR's approach to employee engagement, leading the organization to rank #1 in the U.S. Navy for employee engagement.
