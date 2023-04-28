Effortless English Podcast | Learn English with AJ Hoge

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
  • Think in English and Speak Confidently: Your Ultimate English Learning Course
    In this Effortless English show, I teach you how to think in English. The key to deep learning is repetition of high-frequency vocabulary, and traditional methods fail. So, what's the solution? . As a fluent English speaker and English teaching expert, I know the importance of thinking in English for achieving fluency. In this episode of my podcast, I discuss the benefits of thinking in simple, common English and give tips on how to achieve this. I stress the importance of deep, repetitive learning of high-frequency vocabulary and grammar through a combination of mini-stories, point-of-view stories, and commentary. I also emphasize the importance of immersion in the language by surrounding yourself with English as much as possible, especially simpler, high-frequency English. I suggest focusing on clear communication rather than perfect grammar as it can lead to overthinking and becoming slow and unnatural when speaking. I also recommend journaling to practice thinking in English and encourage listeners to think in English and use simple language to build fluency. In this episode, you will be able to: Unlock the potential of thinking in English for enhanced fluency. Amplify your speaking ability with high-frequency vocabulary and grammar. Dive into the world of mini-stories and immersion techniques to accelerate learning. Turn your mistakes into opportunities for clearer communication. Master the art of moving from basic to complex language structures easily. Check out https://effortlessenglishclub.com/7rules for my free ebook
    5/14/2023
    1:05:28
  • English Pronunciation | Emphasis
    5/13/2023
    47:32
  • Tired of Your Job? How Learning English Can Help You BE YOUR OWN BOSS
    In this episode, I discuss the key skills required for freelancing, including technical skills, good English, and marketing skills. I also share my own personal experiences of going from a job to a fulfilling freelancing career. By improving your English skills, you can open up new job opportunities and connect with clients from around the world. Additionally, I offer practical tips for building your marketing skills and promoting your services effectively. Succeed and be your own boss. In this episode, you will be able to: Dive into the advantages of choosing a freelance career path. Acknowledge the value of English language mastery in the freelance market. Pinpoint key abilities to excel in freelancing: technical, English, marketing. Tap into the satisfaction and happiness that stems from pursuing your passion professionally. Connect with me here: https://www.youtube.com/ajhoge https://www.facebook.com/effortlessenglish https://EffortlessEnglishClub.com  
    5/10/2023
    54:18
  • Super Skills For SUCCESS
    4/28/2023
    56:18
  • How to EARN More MONEY | The BEST INVESTMENTS
    4/28/2023
    1:12:04

About Effortless English Podcast | Learn English with AJ Hoge

Speak English powerfully using the Effortless English system. Learn English with AJ Hoge, "The World's #1 English Teacher". Learn tips and strategies to improve your spoken English. Learn English vocabulary. Learn about American English and American culture. Be a successful English speaker and international leader!
