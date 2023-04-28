Effortless English Podcast | Learn English with AJ Hoge

Speak English powerfully using the Effortless English system. Learn English with AJ Hoge, "The World's #1 English Teacher".
Learn tips and strategies to i... More
Available Episodes
5 of 902
Think in English and Speak Confidently: Your Ultimate English Learning Course
In this Effortless English show, I teach you how to think in English. The key to deep learning is repetition of high-frequency vocabulary, and traditional methods fail. So, what's the solution? . As a fluent English speaker and English teaching expert, I know the importance of thinking in English for achieving fluency. In this episode of my podcast, I discuss the benefits of thinking in simple, common English and give tips on how to achieve this. I stress the importance of deep, repetitive learning of high-frequency vocabulary and grammar through a combination of mini-stories, point-of-view stories, and commentary. I also emphasize the importance of immersion in the language by surrounding yourself with English as much as possible, especially simpler, high-frequency English. I suggest focusing on clear communication rather than perfect grammar as it can lead to overthinking and becoming slow and unnatural when speaking. I also recommend journaling to practice thinking in English and encourage listeners to think in English and use simple language to build fluency. In this episode, you will be able to: Unlock the potential of thinking in English for enhanced fluency. Amplify your speaking ability with high-frequency vocabulary and grammar. Dive into the world of mini-stories and immersion techniques to accelerate learning. Turn your mistakes into opportunities for clearer communication. Master the art of moving from basic to complex language structures easily. Check out https://effortlessenglishclub.com/7rules for my free ebook
5/14/2023
1:05:28
English Pronunciation | Emphasis
5/13/2023
47:32
Tired of Your Job? How Learning English Can Help You BE YOUR OWN BOSS
In this episode, I discuss the key skills required for freelancing, including technical skills, good English, and marketing skills. I also share my own personal experiences of going from a job to a fulfilling freelancing career. By improving your English skills, you can open up new job opportunities and connect with clients from around the world. Additionally, I offer practical tips for building your marketing skills and promoting your services effectively. Succeed and be your own boss. In this episode, you will be able to: Dive into the advantages of choosing a freelance career path. Acknowledge the value of English language mastery in the freelance market. Pinpoint key abilities to excel in freelancing: technical, English, marketing. Tap into the satisfaction and happiness that stems from pursuing your passion professionally. Connect with me here: https://www.youtube.com/ajhoge https://www.facebook.com/effortlessenglish https://EffortlessEnglishClub.com
About Effortless English Podcast | Learn English with AJ Hoge
Speak English powerfully using the Effortless English system. Learn English with AJ Hoge, "The World's #1 English Teacher".
Learn tips and strategies to improve your spoken English. Learn English vocabulary. Learn about American English and American culture.
Be a successful English speaker and international leader!