Educated Parent: Evidence-Based Parenting Tips to Solve Everyday Parenting Problems

You're doing everything you can to be a great parent. You've read the books, followed the mommy bloggers, asked your friends—yet somehow, parenting still feels overwhelming. One person says one thing, another says the opposite, and now you're wondering if you're ruining your child. It's not you. It's the endless, conflicting advice that's making parenting more stressful than it needs to be. I'm Dr. Leah Clionsky, a licensed parenting psychologist, child development expert, and real-life mom of two. As the owner of Thriving Child Center and PCIT Experts, I've spent over 15 years helping parents raise emotionally healthy children with evidence-based parenting strategies. And now, I'm bringing that expertise—and my network of trusted parenting experts—straight to you. Welcome to Educated Parent, the podcast that gives you real answers to everyday parenting dilemmas. No guilt. No guesswork. Just expert-backed parenting tips to help you feel confident in raising emotionally healthy, thriving kids. If you're tired of second-guessing yourself and just want to know what actually works, you're in the right place. It's time to ditch the stress and step into confident parenting—together.