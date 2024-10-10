Powered by RND
Eat Drink D-FW from The Dallas Morning News is a lively conversation about North Texas’ food and restaurant scene. Each week, our food journalists dish, debate ...
  • State Fair of Texas in January? You bet
    2025 has kicked off with a handful of new restaurant openings and announcements. The Dallas Morning News food team discusses some of those, along with the state of the Texas restaurant scene as restaurateurs and chefs confront proposed tariffs, no-tax-on-tips policy and more. Plus, a listener inspires a top cooking tips segment.
    --------  
    27:21
  • How moderation, mocktails are playing into the D-FW restaurant scene
    It's Dry January from some, and The Dallas Morning News food team is delving into the topic of drinking in moderation and who is making the best mocktails in town.
    --------  
    24:55
  • What's in, what's opening and what's out in D-FW restaurants
    The Dallas Morning News food team discusses the hottest restaurant openings of 2025 in D-FW. They also dive into comments from readers on what they want to see more and less of in the North Texas dining scene.
    --------  
    32:26
  • A White Elephant party, with a food twist
    Through the medium of a White Elephant party, The Dallas Morning News food team shares ideas for favorite foods to take to a holiday gathering. The team also discusses a new restaurant in Dallas' Bishop Arts neighborhood.
    --------  
    21:53
  • Spilling tea (literally and figuratively)
    The Dallas Morning News food team catches up on the local dining scene and childhood memories while enjoying holiday tea on-site at the Dallas Arboretum's DeGolyer House.
    --------  
    29:55

About Eat Drink D-FW

Eat Drink D-FW from The Dallas Morning News is a lively conversation about North Texas' food and restaurant scene. Each week, our food journalists dish, debate and analyze local restaurant news, food and drink trends, tips for cooking and shopping, and other obsessions (Buc-ee's, anyone?). You'll also hear from chefs, farmers and foodies like yourself as we explore the people who make D-FW one of the most vibrant, diverse and ambitious food scenes in the country. Talk back: We want to hear from you. Fill out this form or email us at [email protected] with your questions, comments and what you love (or don't) about the North Texas food scene. Eat Drink D-FW from The Dallas Morning News is made possible by Central Market. All editorial decisions are made by The News.
