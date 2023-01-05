Find your purpose, build your network and make money doing what you love with Earn Your Happy, a motivation-packed podcast! You’ll think bigger, dig deeper and ... More
Fall In Love With Selling & Watch Your Business Grow
Are you willing to set your ego aside and sell the solution that somebody needs? That’s the key to being successful in sales. So many people feel afraid of coming off as pushy or receiving rejection, but in this episode, I’m sharing how I learned to reframe those limiting beliefs and fall in love with sales. Money creates opportunities, choice, and impact, but you won’t get there without building up your confidence as a salesperson.
IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT:
Understanding what’s getting in your way of making a sale
Quotes that helped me change my perspective on sales
My response to people who accuse me of being ‘in it for the money’
Advice for anyone who’s afraid to sell to their community
RESOURCES
Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com!
Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.
CONNECT WITH LORI
Follow me: @loriharder
Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink
Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy
Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness
Listen to Girlfriends & Business
5/4/2023
22:56
The Four Traits That Wildly Successful People Have In Common
There are four traits that all of our successful friends and mentors share, and in this episode, we break down what they are and how to integrate them into your life. The key to growing your network is to show up with enthusiasm and gratitude to every situation. If you want to gain the reputation of someone who sticks to their word and adds value to every interaction, practice being a humble learner and overdelivering on your commitments. These four traits set the foundation for successful leaders and their businesses.
IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT:
How to maintain relationships when you’re in a sprint season
Why it’s so important to find the lessons in every situation
Simple ways to make gratitude your default reaction
The difference between overdelivering and overpromising
RESOURCES
Text ROUNDTABLE to 310-421-0416 or go to chrisharder.me/roundtable to learn more about the next Roundtable Strategy Session.
Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com!
Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.
CONNECT WITH LORI
Follow Lori: @loriharder
Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink
Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy
Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness
Listen to Girlfriends & Business
CONNECT WITH CHRIS
Follow Chris: @chriswharder
Visit Chris’ Website: https://chrisharder.me
Listen to The Chris Harder Show
5/2/2023
20:01
Emily Lark, Founder Of Back To Life, On The Mistakes That Turned Out To Be Her Greatest Lessons & How Her Gratitude Practice Transformed Her Business
It’s easy to look at someone’s success and believe that it happened overnight, but Emily Lark is here to remind us that that’s rarely the case. She’s the founder of Back to Life, the number-one selling back pain relief program in the world, but it took years of honing in her niche and being rejected before her brand earned that title.
In our conversation, we cover how to get started on your big idea and create momentum, even if it’s not how you imagined it would look. We unpack the ways we continue to work on our relationship with money and what it means to be a successful business owner. Emily also has incredible advice for entrepreneurs at all stages in their journey and shares what mindset blocks she’s currently working through.
IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT:
Giving yourself permission to start small
Overcoming the fear of public failure
Emily’s process for hiring a team to help her expand her impact
Tips for getting out of those moments when you feel stuck and unsure about your next move
Finding joy in the present moment instead of constantly striving for more
RESOURCES
Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth by T. Harv Eker
Find the root cause of your back pain
Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.
CONNECT WITH EMILY
Follow Emily on Facebook: @EmilyLarkOfficial
Shop Back to Life products: backpainstretch.com
CONNECT WITH LORI
Follow me: @loriharder
Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink
Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy
Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness
Listen to Girlfriends & Business
5/1/2023
57:59
Navigating Imposter Syndrome, Recent ‘Aha’ Moments & How To Start Conversations With Investors | Living Room Session Q&A
Taking questions from the live audience is one of our favorite parts of the Living Room Session, and this group brought up amazing topics. We share the first steps to take when you’re planning an in-person event and how to get really clear on your budget for it. Another question has us reflecting on how we stay grounded, even when things feel financially uncomfortable, and the creative ways we generate more income during those moments. Plus, we talk about how to start building out your network for a ‘friends and family’ funding round.
IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT:
What to do before you hire an event planner and book a venue
Tips for working through imposter syndrome during a career transition
Our recent mindset breakthroughs
What we do to celebrate our small wins
The benefits of strategic investors and how to start conversations with them
RESOURCES
For a 10% discount on your studio session at The Good Vibe Studios, use code LIVINGROOM10: thegoodvibestudios.com
Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com!
Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 to be the first to know about our next live podcasting session!
CONNECT WITH THE GOOD VIBE STUDIOS
Follow The Good Vibe Studios: @thegoodvibestudios
Learn more about The Good Vibe Studios: thegoodvibestudios.com
CONNECT WITH ONEHOPE WINE
Follow ONEHOPE Wine: @onehope
Shop ONEHOPE Wine: onehopewine.com
CONNECT WITH AUDIENCE MEMBERS
@suzifreeman
@jenna.klopfenstein
@trainwithlindsey
@ashleymwrites
@delrocaterco
@thesparklebar
CONNECT WITH LINDSEY
Follow Lindsey: @llindseyschwartz
Follow Powerhouse Women: @powerhouse_women
Listen to Powerhouse Women
CONNECT WITH LORI
Follow me: @loriharder
Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink
Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy
Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness
Listen to Girlfriends & Business
4/28/2023
39:56
Your Next Level Is Waiting! Here's How To Run Toward It
I just got back from the GrowthDay LIVE event and it still feels like I’m living in a daydream. Getting to speak on that stage and be surrounded by people who so deeply inspire me is something I’ll never get over, but I’ll be real with you – there was a lot of self-doubt and overwhelm leading up to that moment.
Luckily, I had my faith, my tribe, and a lot of prep work on my side so that I could be the vessel and experience the transformation. If you’re in the middle of something really challenging right now, this episode is for you.
IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT:
Leaning into my spirituality during high-pressure situations
What helps me get out of my head and feel grounded
My message to anyone who’s in a really uncomfortable growth season right now
How to reach your next evolution
RESOURCES
Come join me on the GrowthDay app!: growthday.com
Sign up for The Spritz newsletter at litepink.com!
Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts.
CONNECT WITH LORI
Follow me: @loriharder
Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink
Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy
Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness
Listen to Girlfriends & Business
Find your purpose, build your network and make money doing what you love with Earn Your Happy, a motivation-packed podcast! You’ll think bigger, dig deeper and gain the confidence to go for your (world dominating) goals.
Each week, learn how to get to the next level personally and professionally with host Lori Harder, best-selling author, investor, multi-passionate entrepreneur, and founder of the female funded beverage company Lite Pink, for which Lori raised over $2 million through the strong network she has built.
Lori will give you a vulnerable, behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of growing a business, the toll it can take on your relationships and mental health, and how to support yourself through it all so you can reach your massive goals. Be mentored through your earpods on the topics of starting and scaling a company, building a personal brand, manifestation, boundaries, money, fear, relationships and taking the next big leap in life. Get the inside scoop on who you need in your circle, how to find them and the lies you need to stop believing to be successful. You’ll laugh, cry and feel like you’re not alone in the journey.
Follow Lori @loriharder on Instagram for more inspiration and behind-the-scenes of how she is building Lite Pink. This podcast is sponsored by GrowthDay and part of the GrowthDay Podcast Network: https://growthday.com/podcasts.