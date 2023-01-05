Emily Lark, Founder Of Back To Life, On The Mistakes That Turned Out To Be Her Greatest Lessons & How Her Gratitude Practice Transformed Her Business

It’s easy to look at someone’s success and believe that it happened overnight, but Emily Lark is here to remind us that that’s rarely the case. She’s the founder of Back to Life, the number-one selling back pain relief program in the world, but it took years of honing in her niche and being rejected before her brand earned that title. In our conversation, we cover how to get started on your big idea and create momentum, even if it’s not how you imagined it would look. We unpack the ways we continue to work on our relationship with money and what it means to be a successful business owner. Emily also has incredible advice for entrepreneurs at all stages in their journey and shares what mindset blocks she’s currently working through. IN THIS EPISODE, WE TALK ABOUT: Giving yourself permission to start small Overcoming the fear of public failure Emily’s process for hiring a team to help her expand her impact Tips for getting out of those moments when you feel stuck and unsure about your next move Finding joy in the present moment instead of constantly striving for more RESOURCES Secrets of the Millionaire Mind: Mastering the Inner Game of Wealth by T. Harv Eker Find the root cause of your back pain Text DAILY to 310-496-8363 for daily manifesting affirmations and journal prompts. CONNECT WITH EMILY Follow Emily on Facebook: @EmilyLarkOfficial Shop Back to Life products: backpainstretch.com CONNECT WITH LORI Follow me: @loriharder Follow Lite Pink: @drinklitepink Follow Earn Your Happy: @earnyourhappy Follow Girlfriends & Business: @girlfriendsandbusiness Listen to Girlfriends & Business