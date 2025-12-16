Chris Hughen sat down with Asaf Weisman to discuss his new paper, "Adieu to an aphorism: why nociception is necessary for pain." We dive into the limitations of the current IASP definitions of pain and nociception, phantom limb pain, sensory manipulations and illusions, the problem with anecdotes, how to actually help patients with chronic pain, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/_bowPjUvXSc Episode Resources: Weisman, 2025 Cohen, 2025 Cohen, 2023 Cohen, 2022 Asaf's X --- Membership: https://e3rehab.com/premium/ Mentoring: https://e3rehab.com/mentoring/ Coaching & Consultations: https://e3rehab.com/coaching/ Rehab & Performance Programs: https://e3rehab.com/programs/ Resource Guides: https://e3rehab.com/resource-guides Newsletter: https://e3rehab.ck.page/19eae53ac1 --- Follow Us: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/e3rehab Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/e3rehab/ X: https://x.com/E3Rehab LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/e3rehab/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/e3rehab --- Podcast Sponsor: Vivo Barefoot: Get 20% off all shoes! - https://www.vivobarefoot.com/e3rehab --- @dr.surdykapt @tony.comella @dr.nicolept @chrishughen @nateh_24 --- This episode was produced by Kody Hughes