231. ACL Rehab: Phase 3 [4-6+ months] w/ Marc Surdyka and Chris Hughen
12/16/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
Chris Hughen sat down with Marc Surdyka to discuss phase 3 of ACL rehab. We recap the priorities from phases 1 and 2, outline the new goals of phase 3, criteria for initiating running, plyometric progressions, building out a weekly plan, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/ebGwSt_omo8 Episode Resources: YouTube Video: ACL Rehab Phase 3 Blog: ACL Rehab Phase 3 Previous Episodes: #222 ACL Rehab Phase 1 #225 ACL Rehab Phase 2
230. Prehabilitation for Spine Surgery w/ Jim Eubanks
12/09/2025 | 59 mins.
Chris Hughen sat down with Jim Eubanks to discuss prehabilitation for spine surgery. We dive into the components of a comprehensive prehab routine, psycholgical and physiological preparation for surgery, post-operative activity guidelines, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/OPbdh2ktml4 Episode Resources: Previous Episode with Jim: #146 Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Janssen, 2025 Eubanks, 2024 Eubanks, 2023 Jim's X / Twitter
229. ACL Graft Types w/ Nathan Henderson
12/02/2025 | 52 mins.
Chris Hughen sat down with Nathan Henderson to discuss all things ACL grafts. We dive into the differences between autografts and allografts, the pros and cons of bone patellar tendon bone, quad, and hamstring tendon autografts, rehab considerations, testing outcomes, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/aPEa9gzlbfY Episode Resources: Build Physio Instagram Norte, 2021 Weaver, 2025
228. The Ultimate Hybrid Athlete w/ Alex Viada
11/25/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
Chris Hughen sat down with Alex Viada to discuss his new book, "The Ultimate Hybrid Athlete." We dive into his evolution in hybrid training over the past 10–15 years since his first book, common pitfalls coaches and athletes face, managing fatigue, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/GbYgBxx4dLk Episode Resources: Alex's New Book Complete Human Performance Website Alex's Instagram
227. Questioning Pain Science w/ Asaf Weisman
11/18/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
Chris Hughen sat down with Asaf Weisman to discuss his new paper, "Adieu to an aphorism: why nociception is necessary for pain." We dive into the limitations of the current IASP definitions of pain and nociception, phantom limb pain, sensory manipulations and illusions, the problem with anecdotes, how to actually help patients with chronic pain, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/_bowPjUvXSc Episode Resources: Weisman, 2025 Cohen, 2025 Cohen, 2023 Cohen, 2022 Asaf's X
