The E3 Rehab Podcast
The E3 Rehab Podcast

E3 Rehab
Health & Wellness
The E3 Rehab Podcast
198 episodes

  • The E3 Rehab Podcast

    231. ACL Rehab: Phase 3 [4-6+ months] w/ Marc Surdyka and Chris Hughen

    12/16/2025 | 1h 4 mins.

    Chris Hughen sat down with Marc Surdyka to discuss phase 3 of ACL rehab. We recap the priorities from phases 1 and 2, outline the new goals of phase 3, criteria for initiating running, plyometric progressions, building out a weekly plan, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/ebGwSt_omo8  Episode Resources: YouTube Video: ACL Rehab Phase 3 Blog: ACL Rehab Phase 3 Previous Episodes: #222 ACL Rehab Phase 1 #225 ACL Rehab Phase 2 --- Membership: https://e3rehab.com/premium/  Mentoring: https://e3rehab.com/mentoring/ Coaching & Consultations: https://e3rehab.com/coaching/  Rehab & Performance Programs: https://e3rehab.com/programs/  Resource Guides: https://e3rehab.com/resource-guides  Newsletter: https://e3rehab.ck.page/19eae53ac1  --- Follow Us: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/e3rehab  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/e3rehab/ X: https://x.com/E3Rehab  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/e3rehab/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/e3rehab  --- Podcast Sponsor: Vivo Barefoot: Get 20% off all shoes! - https://www.vivobarefoot.com/e3rehab --- @dr.surdykapt @tony.comella @dr.nicolept @chrishughen @nateh_24 --- This episode was produced by Kody Hughes

  • The E3 Rehab Podcast

    230. Prehabilitation for Spine Surgery w/ Jim Eubanks

    12/09/2025 | 59 mins.

    Chris Hughen sat down with Jim Eubanks to discuss prehabilitation for spine surgery. We dive into the components of a comprehensive prehab routine, psycholgical and physiological preparation for surgery, post-operative activity guidelines, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/OPbdh2ktml4  Episode Resources: Previous Episode with Jim: #146 Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Janssen, 2025 Eubanks, 2024 Eubanks, 2023 Jim's X / Twitter --- Membership: https://e3rehab.com/premium/  Mentoring: https://e3rehab.com/mentoring/ Coaching & Consultations: https://e3rehab.com/coaching/  Rehab & Performance Programs: https://e3rehab.com/programs/  Resource Guides: https://e3rehab.com/resource-guides  Newsletter: https://e3rehab.ck.page/19eae53ac1  --- Follow Us: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/e3rehab  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/e3rehab/ X: https://x.com/E3Rehab  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/e3rehab/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/e3rehab  --- Podcast Sponsor: Vivo Barefoot: Get 20% off all shoes! - https://www.vivobarefoot.com/e3rehab --- @dr.surdykapt @tony.comella @dr.nicolept @chrishughen @nateh_24 --- This episode was produced by Kody Hughes

  • The E3 Rehab Podcast

    229. ACL Graft Types w/ Nathan Henderson

    12/02/2025 | 52 mins.

    Chris Hughen sat down with Nathan Henderson to discuss all things ACL grafts. We dive into the differences between autografts and allografts, the pros and cons of bone patellar tendon bone, quad, and hamstring tendon autografts, rehab considerations, testing outcomes, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/aPEa9gzlbfY  Episode Resources: Build Physio Instagram Norte, 2021 Weaver, 2025 --- Membership: https://e3rehab.com/premium/  Mentoring: https://e3rehab.com/mentoring/ Coaching & Consultations: https://e3rehab.com/coaching/  Rehab & Performance Programs: https://e3rehab.com/programs/  Resource Guides: https://e3rehab.com/resource-guides  Newsletter: https://e3rehab.ck.page/19eae53ac1  --- Follow Us: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/e3rehab  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/e3rehab/ X: https://x.com/E3Rehab  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/e3rehab/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/e3rehab  --- Podcast Sponsor: Vivo Barefoot: Get 20% off all shoes! - https://www.vivobarefoot.com/e3rehab --- @dr.surdykapt @tony.comella @dr.nicolept @chrishughen @nateh_24 --- This episode was produced by Kody Hughes

  • The E3 Rehab Podcast

    228. The Ultimate Hybrid Athlete w/ Alex Viada

    11/25/2025 | 1h 1 mins.

    Chris Hughen sat down with Alex Viada to discuss his new book, "The Ultimate Hybrid Athlete." We dive into his evolution in hybrid training over the past 10–15 years since his first book, common pitfalls coaches and athletes face, managing fatigue, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/GbYgBxx4dLk  Episode Resources: Alex's New Book Complete Human Performance Website Alex's Instagram --- Membership: https://e3rehab.com/premium/  Mentoring: https://e3rehab.com/mentoring/ Coaching & Consultations: https://e3rehab.com/coaching/  Rehab & Performance Programs: https://e3rehab.com/programs/  Resource Guides: https://e3rehab.com/resource-guides  Newsletter: https://e3rehab.ck.page/19eae53ac1  --- Follow Us: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/e3rehab  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/e3rehab/ X: https://x.com/E3Rehab  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/e3rehab/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/e3rehab  --- Podcast Sponsor: Vivo Barefoot: Get 20% off all shoes! - https://www.vivobarefoot.com/e3rehab --- @dr.surdykapt @tony.comella @dr.nicolept @chrishughen @nateh_24 --- This episode was produced by Kody Hughes

  • The E3 Rehab Podcast

    227. Questioning Pain Science w/ Asaf Weisman

    11/18/2025 | 1h 4 mins.

    Chris Hughen sat down with Asaf Weisman to discuss his new paper, "Adieu to an aphorism: why nociception is necessary for pain." We dive into the limitations of the current IASP definitions of pain and nociception, phantom limb pain, sensory manipulations and illusions, the problem with anecdotes, how to actually help patients with chronic pain, and much more. Watch the full episode: https://youtu.be/_bowPjUvXSc  Episode Resources: Weisman, 2025 Cohen, 2025 Cohen, 2023 Cohen, 2022 Asaf's X --- Membership: https://e3rehab.com/premium/  Mentoring: https://e3rehab.com/mentoring/ Coaching & Consultations: https://e3rehab.com/coaching/  Rehab & Performance Programs: https://e3rehab.com/programs/  Resource Guides: https://e3rehab.com/resource-guides  Newsletter: https://e3rehab.ck.page/19eae53ac1  --- Follow Us: YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/e3rehab  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/e3rehab/ X: https://x.com/E3Rehab  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/e3rehab/  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/e3rehab  --- Podcast Sponsor: Vivo Barefoot: Get 20% off all shoes! - https://www.vivobarefoot.com/e3rehab --- @dr.surdykapt @tony.comella @dr.nicolept @chrishughen @nateh_24 --- This episode was produced by Kody Hughes

About The E3 Rehab Podcast

We are Doctors of Physical Therapy who specialize in rehabilitation, performance, and injury risk reduction. Our mission is simple: empower YOU to overcome your setbacks and crush your goals using evidence-based education. Check out our YouTube, Blog, Podcast, and Rehab Programs!
Health & Wellness

