E2M Fitness Media Network is a fitness podcast with various shows. Interview style and round table discussion with physicians. Also, entertaining talk show styl... More
Available Episodes
E2M Fitness Media Network - Spoonettes - Episode 6
Welcome to Episode 6 of The Spoonettes podcast! In this episode, Coach Alicia, Mandy, and Whit discuss overcoming obstacles regarding fitness. Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or have been at it for a while, we all face obstacles. But fear not! The Spoonettes have provided valuable tips to help you push […]
5/3/2023
23:04
E2M Fitness Media Network - BAD Podcast - Challenge The Challenge “Get out of your feelings”
Challenge The Challenge “Get out of your feelings” ▪️ A lot of people say they want to do something to change their life but when they’re challenged, they turn to their feelings. ▪️We have to stop turning to feelings when it comes to improving life. ▪️Turn to these 3 principles. 1. Discipline 2. Environment 3. […]
5/1/2023
28:15
E2M Fitness Media Network - Doctor Approved - DMV Area
We are bringing you another episode of Doctor Approved hosted by our founder Jeff Witherspoon. Jeff sits with three physicians in and from the DMV area this time. Ironically all three of these ladies’ last names are colors. Dr. White, Dr. Brown, and Dr. Green share their E2M Fitness journey and how they started. They […]
4/27/2023
1:17:27
E2M Fitness Media Network - BAD Podcast - 4.67 “Watch Me”
4.67 “Watch Me” ▪️We have a distorted way of looking at acceptance and doubt. ▪️We spend too much time trying to convince everyone else, but we don’t convince ourselves. ▪️Why do we focus on external factors? ▪️We’re always trying to appease our environment. ▪️Appease #1 ▪️Convince yourself you can and you will. ▪️Take life’s challenges […]
4/24/2023
25:54
E2M Fitness Media Network - BAD Podcast - The Arc “Procrastination is a killer”
The Arc “Procrastination is a killer.” ▪️Most people will wish for a life-altering phone call before they take action. ▪️We procrastinate and put off our fitness, growth, relationship, and everything else until we receive that crisis call. ▪️We need to start taking Noah’s approach to life. ▪️Start building your hypothetical arc today. ▪️Noah was proactive […]
