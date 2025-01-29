Powered by RND
Drop-In Drop-Out

Drop-In Drop-Out
Drop In Drop Out brings together a mix of seven passionate gamers for an open and engaging conversation about video games. We share our takes on the latest rele...
  • 2024 Game of the Year Episode
    Welcome to Drop-In Drop-Out! This is episode 0 of our brand new gaming podcast. Before we officially launched, the 7 of us got together over at Spotlight Games to decide our collective game of the year for 2024. But make no mistake, THIS is Drop-In Drop-Out. We hope this inspires you to find us on www.dropindropoutpod.com to find us around the internet.   Drop In Drop Out brings together a mix of seven passionate gamers for an open and engaging conversation about video games. We share our takes on the latest releases, revisit old favorites, and discuss the trends shaping gaming culture. Whether you’re here for insight, nostalgia, or just a good laugh, we hope you'll feel inspired to Drop In, listen for a while, and enjoy the ride. Drop In Drop Out is a gaming podcast where everyone’s welcome—no controller required. www.dropindropoutpod.com Follow us everywhere @dropindropoutpod Check out the JK! Games! Podcast every Monday @jkgamespodcast Spotlight Games Podcast every Tuesday @spotlightgamespod Daily streams from JakeTwitchin at www.amazingstreamer.com Video essays from youtube.com/@cognitive-clips Dumpster Dives from @thedumpsterboy And the gamble worth taking, @GWTMori   Music by Chike Okaro (@bassicfun)  Logo by Cameron French (@thefrenchdipdesign)
    1:47:56

Drop In Drop Out brings together a mix of seven passionate gamers for an open and engaging conversation about video games. We share our takes on the latest releases, revisit old favorites, and discuss the trends shaping gaming culture. Whether you’re here for insight, nostalgia, or just a good laugh, we hope you'll feel inspired to Drop In, listen for a while, and enjoy the ride. Drop In Drop Out is a gaming podcast where everyone’s welcome—no controller required.
