2024 Game of the Year Episode

Welcome to Drop-In Drop-Out! This is episode 0 of our brand new gaming podcast. Before we officially launched, the 7 of us got together over at Spotlight Games to decide our collective game of the year for 2024. But make no mistake, THIS is Drop-In Drop-Out. Drop In Drop Out brings together a mix of seven passionate gamers for an open and engaging conversation about video games. We share our takes on the latest releases, revisit old favorites, and discuss the trends shaping gaming culture. Whether you're here for insight, nostalgia, or just a good laugh, we hope you'll feel inspired to Drop In, listen for a while, and enjoy the ride. Drop In Drop Out is a gaming podcast where everyone's welcome—no controller required.