Driven to Fail is an automotive podcast about failure hosted by journalist Sam Smith. Each episode focuses on a different successful person in the car business,
The man who was "The Stainless Steel Carrot" - Driven to Fail w/ Sam Smith, Ep 8 - John Morton
Does ambition make us who we are? Can you ever really see yourself as others do?
Around 30 years ago, in middle school, I discovered a book called The Stainless Steel Carrot. It tells the true story of a young man once loved by thousands, a 1970s hero whose actions helped kick off a national movement and who now lives a quiet, retired life in Southern California.
John Morton got his start sweeping floors for the legendary Carroll Shelby, but he always wanted to get to the top—to open-wheel, to Indy cars, possibly even Formula 1.
A goal is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it’s hard to get anywhere if you don’t know where you want to go. On the other hand, it’s entirely possible to have a successful life without landing the one thing you’ve wanted forever.
Does missing a goal like that make you a failure? Of course not. But it can change how you see what you did accomplish.
Driven to Fail is a podcast about what happens when things go wrong. What we do when life falls apart, and what we learn when we try to put it back together.
This is the final episode of Season 1. Thank you for listening!
4/4/2023
1:10:55
The 200-MPH Psychologist - Driven to Fail w/ Sam Smith, Ep 7 - Ross Bentley
How much can you learn from teaching someone? If you put everything on the line and nearly lost it, would you try again the next day?
Ross Bentley is a pioneering driver coach, a teacher, a storyteller, and a bestselling author who nearly burned alive while trying to qualify for the Indy 500. He makes his living by studying the human condition under pressure.
Bentley's Speed Secrets books, first published in the 1990s, reimagined the mental side of motorsport. As a younger man, he was a BMW factory driver in E36 M3s, he drove Ferrari prototypes, he won the 24 Hours of Daytona. We talked about self-improvement, learning, good and bad days at 200 mph, and why, above all, you never stop trying to get better.
3/28/2023
1:18:55
When life hands you The Onion... peel the layers - Driven to Fail w/ Sam Smith, Ep 6 - John Krewson
If a dream job ends too early, is it still a dream? How would you feel if you had to rebuild your life from one of those ends . . . twice?
John Krewson was a founding editor at comedy landmark The Onion. While there, he cowrote a number-one New York Times bestseller. Chris Farley crashed his wedding. An Emmy-winning writer for Rick and Morty and Community called him “the most talented writer I’ve ever worked with.”
When that career began to crumble, he chased another unlikely passion—he became an automotive journalist, at Road & Track. The years that followed held death, heartbreak, depression, job loss, struggle, and, ultimately, a happy ending.
3/21/2023
1:06:48
The Man Who Saved The Mustang - Driven to Fail w/ Sam Smith, Ep 5 - John Coletti
What does it mean to really care about what you do? How much should you have to compromise when building something great?
A few decades ago, John Coletti made a huge gamble to keep the rear-drive Ford Mustang from being canceled. Later, he ran Ford’s Special Vehicle Team. He chiefed the programs that produced the second-generation F-150 Lightning, the SVT Focus, the Cobra R and Cobra “Terminator” Mustangs, and the first Ford GT supercar.
Before we began taping, Coletti asked if we could keep our chat positive. Of course, I said—that's the whole point of the show. He smiled. But then, this is a man who once put his job on the line because he believed in something greater than himself. You'd expect nothing less.
3/14/2023
1:19:47
Improving Every Day, Even When You Think You're Not - Driven to Fail w/ Sam Smith, Ep 4 - Larry Chen
How long would you fight to build something you believed in? Would the answer change if you had to make it up as you went along?
In car photography, Larry Chen is about as big as it gets. He has nearly 800,000 Instagram followers*. He is a Canon featured artist whose clients include Toyota, Hoonigan, and Monster Energy. Over 20 years in the business, he has worked in more than 50 countries, shot every form of motorsport imaginable, and covered every 24-hour race on earth. If that weren't enough, he is the only person behind in a camera in this industry whose name means anything to kids in small-town America. And he worked his way up to all of it from a job selling computers out of the back of his Nissan S13.
I wanted to talk to Larry because he believes, in a very specific way, that he is not any good. The way he sees holes in his work, his constant drive to move past a weakness—they make him who he is, both in car culture and as a person. And they're why he's made the difference he has.
*Note: This episode’s intro gives Chen’s follower count as 675,000—that number was correct at tape time but has since grown to more than 790,000.
