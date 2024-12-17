Hello! Please feel free to text me here but you will have to type your first and last name, email and phone number in your message for me to be able to respond. I look forward to connecting! Sincerely, Dr. BawaIn this episode, I sit down with a patient whose life was completely transformed by my BawaBig nonsurgical penis enlargement procedure. Imagine gaining girth and length—results that do not just change the way you look, but the way you feel, think, and live.This is not just a story about size; it is about confidence, empowerment, and a whole new outlook on life. He shares how his transformation inspired him to make better choices, redefine his relationships, and embrace a bolder, more fulfilling future.If you have ever wondered how physical changes can spark a profound emotional and personal transformation—or if you are just curious about what extra inches can really do—this episode is for you. Get ready for an eye-opening conversation that will challenge everything you thought you knew about what is possible.To schedule a virtual or in-office consultation with Dr. Bawa: https://www.bawamedical.com/contact/To learn more about Dr. Sex Fairy supplements:https://shop.bawamedical.com/collections/supplements To watch Dr. Sex Fairy in video format: https://www.youtube.com/@drsexfairy To learn more about sexual wellness: https://www.bawamedical.com/sexual-health/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drsexfairy Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealdrsexfairy/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doctorsexfairy
32:26
Ep. 159: Nobody Wants This Until They Do: Faith, Love & Breaking Bias
41:54

Ep. 159: Nobody Wants This Until They Do: Faith, Love & Breaking Bias

Inspired by the Netflix series about the unlikel coupling of an agnostic sex podcaster and a rabbi starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, this episode takes you into the world of love, faith, and the biases that complicate both. As a sexual medicine doctor and sex podcaster, I know all too well the social stigma that comes with speaking openly about sex—just like the character in the show.Together with my guest, we tackle the judgment people face for loving outside their faith, the courage it takes to challenge societal expectations, and the biases even I confront in my work. This episode is not just a conversation; it is a call to rethink how we define love, faith, and connection in a world full of judgment. It is provocative, unfiltered, and about the courage it takes to live authentically.
41:54
Ep. 158: From Grateful Minds to Sexy Times
14:44

Ep. 158: From Grateful Minds to Sexy Times

We should not pay lip service to gratitude once a year. It is a powerful way of life that can transform your relationship, improve intimacy, and create a better, hotter sex life. In this episode, I dive into the science of gratitude and how it rewires your brain, strengthens your emotional bond, and keeps the spark alive in and out of the bedroom. Discover how practicing gratitude year-round can reignite passion, build deeper connections, and turn ordinary relationships into extraordinary ones. Whether you are looking to rekindle romance, enhance your sex life, or simply connect more deeply with your partner, this episode will show you how gratitude can change everything.
14:44
Ep. 157: I Will Always Love You (But Can I Love Them Too?)
7:56

Ep. 157: I Will Always Love You (But Can I Love Them Too?)

What does it mean to love more than one person at a time? The world observed Polyamory Day last week. This week we explore the world of polyamory - what it is, how it differs from swinging, and why some people choose to embrace it. Is love truly limitless, or does it come with challenges like jealousy, messy situations and societal stigma?This episode unpacks the complexities of polyamorous relationships, offering insights into how they work and why they resonate with some people. Whether this lifestyle intrigues you or challenges your perspective, it is a conversation that will change the way you think about connection.
7:56
Ep. 156: From Sensual to Sexual
Ep. 156: From Sensual to Sexual

Sensuality and sexuality are often misunderstood, but they are both essential to how we connect with ourselves and others. In this episode, I sit down with Rachel Smith, a licensed marriage and family therapist and certified sex therapist based in South Florida, to explore the fascinating differences between these two concepts. We dive into what sensuality truly means, how it enhances our daily experiences, and how sexuality shapes our relationships and self-expression. Can one exist without the other, or are they deeply connected? This conversation is all about helping you embrace both your sensual and sexual sides for a more fulfilling, intimate, and balanced life. Join me as we uncover practical insights and explore new ways to understand these key dimensions of who we are.
Did you ever realize that improved sexual health is a key ingredient to happiness and general wellness? I’m Dr. Kanwal Bawa, board-certified physician and founder of Bawa Medical, but I am better known as “Dr. Sex Fairy.” I have devoted my career and my medical practice to the rejuvenation and re-invigoration of my patients - from the inside out. I have worked with thousands of men and women from all walks of a life, improving their aesthetics, confidence, and most importantly, their sex lives. My passion, and this podcast’s mission, is to change lives; we will tackle the tough topics and delicate dilemmas with insight, expertise, and even a bit of humor. This show is a safe and fascinating conversation where all are included, nothing is off limits, and we embrace life’s challenges head on. So join me on this journey, and let Dr. Sex Fairy work some magic towards sexual satisfaction, renewed vitality, and a real sense of enjoyment...so you can live life to its fullest.