Ep. 159: Nobody Wants This Until They Do: Faith, Love & Breaking Bias

Inspired by the Netflix series about the unlikel coupling of an agnostic sex podcaster and a rabbi starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, this episode takes you into the world of love, faith, and the biases that complicate both. As a sexual medicine doctor and sex podcaster, I know all too well the social stigma that comes with speaking openly about sex—just like the character in the show.Together with my guest, we tackle the judgment people face for loving outside their faith, the courage it takes to challenge societal expectations, and the biases even I confront in my work. This episode is not just a conversation; it is a call to rethink how we define love, faith, and connection in a world full of judgment. It is provocative, unfiltered, and about the courage it takes to live authentically.