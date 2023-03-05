Dr. Ruscio Radio, DC: Health, Nutrition and Functional Healthcare

Cutting edge information in health, nutrition and functional healthcare distilled into practical advice you can use to improve your health. More
The BEST Type of Exercise for Depression According to Research
In this episode, I run through a series of high-quality studies that provide insight to: what is the best type of exercise for depression? It’s no secret that there are many ways that exercise benefits your physical health, from improving your heart health to reducing the risk of disease. Knowing its power to improve physical health, it’s worth hearing if it could be as effective or even more effective than drug therapies and other interventions to improve your mental health, and how to tap into those benefits. Tune in to the episode to hear how you can use exercise to optimize your mood. https://www.drruscio.com/best-exercise-for-depression Featured Studies https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/early/2023/03/02/bjsports-2022-106195.long https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36796860/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30257806/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27486153/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26643054/ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9685718/ Related Sources My fitness burnout story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1E_2jc71H5Q Talking to Dr. Gabrielle Lyon about protein and muscle health: https://drruscio.com/protein-intake-is-crucial-for-your-health/ Continue Learning Courses, free guides, and more: https://drruscio.com/resources?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=drruscio.com_resources Timestamps 00:00 Intro 01:49 Why Exercise Impacts Mood 03:28 Ideal Frequency & Intensity 05:03 How to Find Your Intensity 06:57 A Word of Caution 07:58 Exercise: The Physiological Explanation 09:55 How to Start AND Fine-Tune Get the Latest Updates Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrRusciodc Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrusciodc/ Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.ca/drmichaelruscio/ DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider before starting any new treatment or discontinuing an existing treatment. Music featured in this video: "Modern Technology" by Andrew G, https://audiojungle.net/user/andrew_g *Full transcript available on YouTube by clicking the “Show transcript” button on the bottom right of the video.
Healing Leaky Gut & Inflammation with Dr. Jockers
In this episode, I talk with Dr. David Jockers about what really works for healing leaky gut syndrome. When your gut is “leaky,” symptoms from diarrhea to joint pain to brain fog can occur. These symptoms point to a larger issue of an overreactive immune response, which can be calmed down with the right tools in place. At the clinic, we follow the scientific evidence and listen to how our patients respond to various treatments. With healing leaky gut, we’ve found one supplement that works across the board for patients. We’ve also found what doesn’t work, despite the hype around these modalities. Listen to the episode to hear the best ways to get a healthier gut and you. https://www.drruscio.com/leaky-gut-inflammation
An Effective Treatment Instead of HRT for Symptoms
In this episode, I share how one of our patients, Amy, struggled to find success with hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for symptoms of anxiety and depression and instead found relief with probiotics. As she worked through these issues with our clinic’s Dr. Scott, she was able to see the connections between her mood, hormones, and gut health. Amy’s other symptoms were gas, bloating, loose stools, and insomnia. While there’s not one magic bullet that resolves everyone’s symptoms, probiotics made a substantial difference in Amy’s overall health. Tune in to hear more about her health journey and how probiotics improve cortisol, gut dysbiosis, sleep, and more. https://www.drruscio.com/hrt-for-symptoms My book Healthy Gut, Healthy You is available at https://drruscio.com/getgutbook If you're in need of clinical support, please visit https://ruscioinstitute.com Looking for more? Check out https://drruscio.com/resources
Updates in Probiotic Research for Oral Health & Kid’s Health
This episode covers updates in probiotic research related to children’s health, oral health, and infections. By listening in, you’ll get answers to the following questions: Does strain-specificity matter when using probiotics for kids? Do probiotics improve tolerance to infant formula? Do probiotics reduce the risk of infants developing allergies? Do probiotics improve GI symptoms in children? Do probiotics help with bad breath? Do probiotic lozenges improve oral health? Can probiotics improve post-surgical, COVID-19, and upper respiratory tract infection outcomes? Hear how these updates in probiotic research can help you know how to use probiotics best for children, oral health, and infections. https://www.drruscio.com/updates-in-probiotic-research My book Healthy Gut, Healthy You is available at https://drruscio.com/getgutbook If you're in need of clinical support, please visit https://ruscioinstitute.com Looking for more? Check out https://drruscio.com/resources
The Surprising Connection Between Coffee and Gut Health
