Dr. Ruscio Radio, DC: Health, Nutrition and Functional Healthcare

The BEST Type of Exercise for Depression According to Research

In this episode, I run through a series of high-quality studies that provide insight to: what is the best type of exercise for depression? It's no secret that there are many ways that exercise benefits your physical health, from improving your heart health to reducing the risk of disease. Knowing its power to improve physical health, it's worth hearing if it could be as effective or even more effective than drug therapies and other interventions to improve your mental health, and how to tap into those benefits. Tune in to the episode to hear how you can use exercise to optimize your mood. https://www.drruscio.com/best-exercise-for-depression Featured Studies https://bjsm.bmj.com/content/early/2023/03/02/bjsports-2022-106195.long https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36796860/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30257806/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27486153/ https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26643054/ https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9685718/ Related Sources My fitness burnout story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1E_2jc71H5Q Talking to Dr. Gabrielle Lyon about protein and muscle health: https://drruscio.com/protein-intake-is-crucial-for-your-health/ Continue Learning Courses, free guides, and more: https://drruscio.com/resources?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=drruscio.com_resources Timestamps 00:00 Intro 01:49 Why Exercise Impacts Mood 03:28 Ideal Frequency & Intensity 05:03 How to Find Your Intensity 06:57 A Word of Caution 07:58 Exercise: The Physiological Explanation 09:55 How to Start AND Fine-Tune