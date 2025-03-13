Donuts with DHEWD is a podcast produced by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. In this pilot episode, hosts Cade and Alison speak with coworkers about their favorite college memories. For more information about the department, please visit: dhewd.mo.gov
The purpose of this podcast is to give information about topics such as our department’s initiatives, routes in traditional higher education, trade and tech schools, apprenticeships, certifications, different avenues to enter the workforce directly and much more.