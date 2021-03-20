Woody and Gus are Dive Instructors and love discussing all things Scuba. Woody is an Instructor Trainer and has been diving since the 70s. He has earned 12 PADI...
Episode 34: An Update on our Cave DPV Certification
The Cave DPV Certification is one of the toughest technical diving certifications to attain! Those of you who have followed our podcast/ YouTube channel for a while are probably aware that we tried to achieve this certification earlier in 2021 and it was a total disaster. We discussed this on great detail the last episode of this podcast. Today we give you all an update on our progress and share our stories on the toughest scuba diving credential we've ever worked for.
12/31/2021
1:14:17
Episode 33: Complete DISASTER during our Cave DPV Class
A few months ago Woody and Gus bought some amazing DPVs (Diver Propulsion Vehicles) with the intent of using them when diving the Florida caves which in most cases are springs and a bit of a workout to swim against. So the guys showed up to class, with minimal practice, a leaky dry suit, and new dive gear configurations, what can possible go wrong? Well, apparently, everything!
4/23/2021
54:43
Episode 32: Diving in 'Cave Country'
Central Florida is the home of 'Cave Country' and since we live only 4-5 hours away we get to cave dive there often, but we have many friends who live in Cave Country and dive their caves constantly, almost daily in some cases. We were wondering why we and thousands of other people continue to dive the same sites over and over, and also, how come 'Cave Country' attracts so many non-cave divers? We interview Joe Cocozza, a local cave diver who is also the owner of the Pod Diver Lodge and host of Pod Diver Radio. Joe is an amazing host, a scuba instructor, and a huge wealth of knowledge regarding cave diving and scuba diving in general. Links: Pod Diver Lodge: https://www.poddiverlodge.com/ Pod Diver Radio: http://poddiver.org
4/9/2021
42:43
Episode 31: How do you know if you are a good diver?
This episode was recorded on video too! If you are interested in seeing our pretty faces and hand signals you should head to our YouTube channel and check it out! Today we talk about the main pillars of scuba diving and what can you do to conduct a self-assessment of your skills as a diver and determine whether you are a good diver and/or what areas you need to work on in order to take your skills to the next level!
3/20/2021
40:25
Episode 30: DIVER'S CEMETERY
In this episode we discuss "Diver's Cemetery" which is located in Dahab, Egypt. We discuss why it is so dangerous, why should some people stay away from the site, and why we would absolutely love to dive it!
Woody and Gus are Dive Instructors and love discussing all things Scuba. Woody is an Instructor Trainer and has been diving since the 70s. He has earned 12 PADI Awards of Excellence as an instructor, and a staggering 6,000+ dives under his weight belt. Gus started diving in 2018 and became an instructor in 2020.
They tackle a variety of subjects from the SCUBA and Diving Industry: agencies, recreational diving, Tec diving, cave diving, rebreathers, diving destinations, dive gear, techniques, and a never-ending stream of best practices.
This show is for divers of all skill levels, from Open Water Students to seasoned dive pros and instructors around the world.