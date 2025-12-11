Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTrue CrimeDirtbag Climber
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Dirtbag Climber
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Dirtbag Climber

CBC
True Crime
Dirtbag Climber
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • EP 1: Welcome to Squamish
    June 2017, police arrive at the scene of a burned out vehicle on a quiet road in Squamish, BC. Their investigation turns grisly when they find the remains of a local rock climber inside the truck. But that’s only the beginning of a story filled with dozens of false identities and a sordid, complicated secret past.
    --------  
    34:28
  • EP 2: Highlander
    Three years after his body is discovered, police finally learn the true identity of the murdered climber known as Jesse James. Their findings lead them to a childhood in Massachusetts and a youth marked by disturbing social and political beliefs.
    --------  
    32:45
  • EP 3: The Disappearing Nazi
    Young Andrew Britt Greenbaum takes on a new identity and his white supremacist views bring him national attention. But the truth about his roots causes scandal and complicates his plans for a major event.
    --------  
    33:35
  • EP 4: Spam King
    With his dark political dreams in shambles, Davis Wolfgang Hawke capitalizes on his internet marketing skills and uses them to create a shady and lucrative spamming ring. But while spam is making him very wealthy, it’s also making him some powerful enemies.
    --------  
    41:45
  • EP 5: Jesse James
    By the summer of 2025, police have no new leads in the mystery of Jesse James’ murder. Our own investigation leads us to unanswered questions about buried gold and spiralling rumours of a lost crypto fortune. But who killed Jesse James?
    --------  
    40:35

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Dirtbag Climber

A murder victim with multiple identities. A criminal on the run from his past. Dirtbag Climber is a five-part podcast series investigating the unsolved homicide of “Jesse James,” a “dirtbag” rock climber found dead in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada. Local reporter Steven Chua dives into the case, determined to find answers. Along the twisted way, he tracks a stranger-than-fiction story that criss-crosses North America, unveiling a stunning portrait of an enigmatic con artist — a troubling victim whose twisted life story foreshadowed the darkest digital undercurrents of our time. From CBC's Uncover.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to Dirtbag Climber, Wisecrack and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Dirtbag Climber: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/11/2025 - 1:34:18 PM