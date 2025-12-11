By the summer of 2025, police have no new leads in the mystery of Jesse James’ murder. Our own investigation leads us to unanswered questions about buried gold and spiralling rumours of a lost crypto fortune. But who killed Jesse James?

With his dark political dreams in shambles, Davis Wolfgang Hawke capitalizes on his internet marketing skills and uses them to create a shady and lucrative spamming ring. But while spam is making him very wealthy, it’s also making him some powerful enemies.

Young Andrew Britt Greenbaum takes on a new identity and his white supremacist views bring him national attention. But the truth about his roots causes scandal and complicates his plans for a major event.

Three years after his body is discovered, police finally learn the true identity of the murdered climber known as Jesse James. Their findings lead them to a childhood in Massachusetts and a youth marked by disturbing social and political beliefs.

June 2017, police arrive at the scene of a burned out vehicle on a quiet road in Squamish, BC. Their investigation turns grisly when they find the remains of a local rock climber inside the truck. But that’s only the beginning of a story filled with dozens of false identities and a sordid, complicated secret past.

About Dirtbag Climber

A murder victim with multiple identities. A criminal on the run from his past. Dirtbag Climber is a five-part podcast series investigating the unsolved homicide of “Jesse James,” a “dirtbag” rock climber found dead in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada. Local reporter Steven Chua dives into the case, determined to find answers. Along the twisted way, he tracks a stranger-than-fiction story that criss-crosses North America, unveiling a stunning portrait of an enigmatic con artist — a troubling victim whose twisted life story foreshadowed the darkest digital undercurrents of our time. From CBC's Uncover.