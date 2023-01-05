Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to That Chapter Podcast in the App
Listen to That Chapter Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTrue Crime
That Chapter Podcast

That Chapter Podcast

Podcast That Chapter Podcast
Podcast That Chapter Podcast

That Chapter Podcast

That Chapter
add
That Chapter Podcast is your home for the craziest true crime cases, weirdest plots, and strangest horrors from around the world. That Chapter Podcast has it al... More
True Crime
That Chapter Podcast is your home for the craziest true crime cases, weirdest plots, and strangest horrors from around the world. That Chapter Podcast has it al... More

Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Ep.25 - Tales of Bloody Vengeance, Garland and Sweat
    Douglas Garland and Kevin Sweat were two men with revenge on their mind. And they would get it, but it wouldn't just be against those they felt wronged them. And the reasons for it? Not what you would expect... YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thatchapter  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/that_chapter/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/that_chapter  Business email: [email protected]
    5/1/2023
    37:44
  • Ep.24 - Pazuzu Algarad, Devilman
    Featuring Keith: Pazuzu Algarad was obsessed with the satanic from a young age, something which only grew as he got older. This, along with his myriad of mental health illnesses, led to a house of horrors, devil worshipping, and ultimately of murders. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thatchapter  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/that_chapter/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/that_chapter  Business email: [email protected]
    4/24/2023
    51:13
  • Ep.23 - The Shenandoah National Park Murders
    In the Shenandoah National Park two young women were brutally murdered. The hunt would be on to find who could have done this in the most remote wilderness. The bodies weren't found for days, and many had been through the area. Over the years there would be arrests and dozens of suspects, but who killed Julie Williams and Lollie Winans remains a mystery. Researched by Benj Button YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thatchapter  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/that_chapter/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/that_chapter  Business email: [email protected]
    4/17/2023
    31:09
  • Ep.22 - A Murderous Conspiracy in Laguna Beach
    Chris Smith was a successful businessman in Laguna Beach, California who, one fine day, just upped sticks and left it all behind him. He had wanted to for some time, so it wasn't unexpected, and he regularly sent emails back to his family. However, over time the emails became stranger and stranger, and then he finally stopped completely. The search to find Chris Smith would reveal he never left home at all. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thatchapter  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/that_chapter/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/that_chapter  Business email: [email protected]
    4/14/2023
    39:28
  • Ep.21 - The Killing of Firewatcher Stephanie Stewart
    Stephanie Stewart bizarrely disappeared from the firewatch tower she worked at in Canada. Very little was left behind, but what was included blood. The mysterious woods gave no answers about what happened to Stephanie, nor the disappearances of Terrence Woods or Connie Johnson  Researched by Benj Button YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/thatchapter  Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/that_chapter/  Twitter: https://twitter.com/that_chapter  Business email: [email protected]
    4/10/2023
    33:11

More True Crime podcasts

About That Chapter Podcast

That Chapter Podcast is your home for the craziest true crime cases, weirdest plots, and strangest horrors from around the world. That Chapter Podcast has it all, telling you the scariest stories with a little laugh or two along the way.
Podcast website

Listen to That Chapter Podcast, True Crime Today | A True Crime Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

That Chapter Podcast

That Chapter Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

That Chapter Podcast: Podcasts in Family