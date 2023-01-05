That Chapter Podcast is your home for the craziest true crime cases, weirdest plots, and strangest horrors from around the world. That Chapter Podcast has it al... More
Ep.25 - Tales of Bloody Vengeance, Garland and Sweat
Douglas Garland and Kevin Sweat were two men with revenge on their mind. And they would get it, but it wouldn't just be against those they felt wronged them. And the reasons for it? Not what you would expect...
5/1/2023
Ep.24 - Pazuzu Algarad, Devilman
Featuring Keith: Pazuzu Algarad was obsessed with the satanic from a young age, something which only grew as he got older. This, along with his myriad of mental health illnesses, led to a house of horrors, devil worshipping, and ultimately of murders.
4/24/2023
Ep.23 - The Shenandoah National Park Murders
In the Shenandoah National Park two young women were brutally murdered. The hunt would be on to find who could have done this in the most remote wilderness. The bodies weren't found for days, and many had been through the area. Over the years there would be arrests and dozens of suspects, but who killed Julie Williams and Lollie Winans remains a mystery.
Researched by Benj Button
4/17/2023
Ep.22 - A Murderous Conspiracy in Laguna Beach
Chris Smith was a successful businessman in Laguna Beach, California who, one fine day, just upped sticks and left it all behind him. He had wanted to for some time, so it wasn't unexpected, and he regularly sent emails back to his family. However, over time the emails became stranger and stranger, and then he finally stopped completely. The search to find Chris Smith would reveal he never left home at all.
4/14/2023
Ep.21 - The Killing of Firewatcher Stephanie Stewart
Stephanie Stewart bizarrely disappeared from the firewatch tower she worked at in Canada. Very little was left behind, but what was included blood. The mysterious woods gave no answers about what happened to Stephanie, nor the disappearances of Terrence Woods or Connie Johnson
Researched by Benj Button
